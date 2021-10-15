G.Skill Unveils Premium Trident Z5 and Z5 RGB DDR5 Memory, Up To DDR5-6400 CL36

With memory manufacturers clamoring over themselves to push out DDR5 in time for the upcoming launch of Intel's Alder Lake processors, G.Skill has unveiled its latest premium Trident Z5 kits. The latest Trident kits are based on Samsung's new DDR5 memory chips and range in speed from DDR5-5600 to DDR5-6400, with latencies of either CL36 or CL40. Meanwhile, G.Skill has also opted to use this opportunity to undertake a complete design overhaul from its previous DDR4 memory, with a fresh new look and plenty of integrated RGB, and is .

G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory Specifications Speed Latencies Voltage Capacity DDR5-6400 36-36-36-76

40-40-40-76 ??? 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 36-36-36-76

40-40-40-76 ??? 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-5600 36-36-36-76

40-40-40-76 ??? 32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

Looking at performance, the top SKU comes with fast speeds of DDR5-6400, with either a latency of CL 36-36-36-76 or CL 40-40-40-76. Both the lower-rated kits of DDR5-6000 and DDR5-5600 are available with the same latencies, while all of the six combinations will be available in 32 GB kits, with 2 x 16 GB memory modules. The new G.Skill Trident Z5 and Z5 RGB memory kits will also feature the latest Samsung memory ICs, with G.Skill hand screening the memory chips themselves to ensure maximum stability and performance.

At the time of writing, G.Skill hasn't confirmed the operating voltages of each kit. G.Skill also hasn't unveiled its pricing at this time, but it did say that the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB kits will be available from November.

Meanwhile in terms of aesthetics, the G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory features a new design compared with previous Trident Z series kits. The Trident Z5 comes with a new dual texture heat spreader design and is available either with a black top bar (Z5) or a new translucent RGB light bar (Z5 RGB). It's also available in black and silver, with a black brushed aluminum insert across both colors, making it stand out.

With the RGB enabled G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits, the lighting can be customized via its Trident Z lighting control software or synced with other third-party software supplied by vendors such as ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI's own RGB software.

