Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: New Tech (Infineon, EdgeQ, Samsung)

08:44PM EDT - Security - Security cluster

08:43PM EDT - Software stack

08:42PM EDT - ARC EV71FS Parallel Processing Unit

08:42PM EDT - SIMD Vector DSP and Scalar core

08:42PM EDT - Debug and Trace

08:42PM EDT - six cores at 500 MHz

08:42PM EDT - Full CPU architectgure layout

08:41PM EDT - two PCIe 3.0 x1 lanes

08:41PM EDT - 2 x 5 Gbit ethernet, accelerated MACsec support, hardware acceleration for encryption

08:40PM EDT - Fine granular access protection, DMA protection

08:40PM EDT - Hardware isolation at the core level, 8 VMs per core and Hypervisor

08:40PM EDT - ASIL D safety, security standards

08:39PM EDT - new accelerators - parallel processing, enhanced DSPs

08:39PM EDT - 500 MHz in latest gen

08:39PM EDT - Adding modern features as time goes on

08:38PM EDT - Aurix in production since 2015, Tricore since 1995

08:38PM EDT - Designed around two decades ago - Tricore

08:38PM EDT - Infineon Aurix and Tricore architecture

08:38PM EDT - ALso helps reducing cost

08:38PM EDT - Moving towards future architectures with an ethernet backbone and a central computer

08:36PM EDT - Need fail-safe system

08:36PM EDT - Connectivity - logical attacks, spoofing - any connection out is an attack vector

08:36PM EDT - E-architecture evolution

08:35PM EDT - fast security accelerators for authentification

08:35PM EDT - Machine Learning - workload specific compute

08:35PM EDT - Adaptable architectures with high availability without any legacy impact

08:34PM EDT - Evolving technologies - Battery, Sensing, AI

08:33PM EDT - Literally drive up a mountain!

08:33PM EDT - Let's go climb a mountain

08:32PM EDT - Next gen automotive challenges

08:32PM EDT - First up is Infineon

