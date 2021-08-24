Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: New Tech (Infineon, EdgeQ, Samsung)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 23, 2021 8:20 PM EST
08:44PM EDT - Security - Security cluster
08:43PM EDT - Software stack
08:42PM EDT - ARC EV71FS Parallel Processing Unit
08:42PM EDT - SIMD Vector DSP and Scalar core
08:42PM EDT - Debug and Trace
08:42PM EDT - six cores at 500 MHz
08:42PM EDT - Full CPU architectgure layout
08:41PM EDT - two PCIe 3.0 x1 lanes
08:41PM EDT - 2 x 5 Gbit ethernet, accelerated MACsec support, hardware acceleration for encryption
08:40PM EDT - Fine granular access protection, DMA protection
08:40PM EDT - Hardware isolation at the core level, 8 VMs per core and Hypervisor
08:40PM EDT - ASIL D safety, security standards
08:39PM EDT - new accelerators - parallel processing, enhanced DSPs
08:39PM EDT - 500 MHz in latest gen
08:39PM EDT - Adding modern features as time goes on
08:38PM EDT - Aurix in production since 2015, Tricore since 1995
08:38PM EDT - Designed around two decades ago - Tricore
08:38PM EDT - Infineon Aurix and Tricore architecture
08:38PM EDT - ALso helps reducing cost
08:38PM EDT - Moving towards future architectures with an ethernet backbone and a central computer
08:36PM EDT - Need fail-safe system
08:36PM EDT - Connectivity - logical attacks, spoofing - any connection out is an attack vector
08:36PM EDT - E-architecture evolution
08:35PM EDT - fast security accelerators for authentification
08:35PM EDT - Machine Learning - workload specific compute
08:35PM EDT - Adaptable architectures with high availability without any legacy impact
08:34PM EDT - Evolving technologies - Battery, Sensing, AI
08:33PM EDT - Literally drive up a mountain!
08:33PM EDT - Let's go climb a mountain
08:32PM EDT - Next gen automotive challenges
08:32PM EDT - First up is Infineon
08:30PM EDT - Should just about to start
08:22PM EDT - Going to start here in about 10 minutes
08:22PM EDT - Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. Stay tuned during Monday and Tuesday for our regular AnandTech Live Blogs.
