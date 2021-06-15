Razer Announces Ultra-Compact "Razer GaN" 130W USB Type-C Charger

Alongside their new AMD-powered Blade 14 laptop, Razer today also used E3 2021 to announce a new, high-powered USB-C charger. The Razer GaN USB Type-C charger is a compact charging solution that is pocket-sized and can deliver up to 130 W of combined charging power across its two USB-C and two USB-A outputs.

If you've ever owned one of the latest smartphones or Bluetooth 5.1 devices, it's likely to come with a USB Type-C charging port. The Type-C connector has become more popular as more and more powered devices come with Type-C. With the USB-IF announcing its specifications for the new USB-PD standard with support for up to 240 W, power supply engineers are increasingly using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors for more efficient and compact designs.

GaN by name and GaN by nature, the Razer GaN is powered by using Gallium Nitride, which has allowed Razer to cut down on the size of the charger. Razer claims that their GaN charger is small enough to fit inside a pocket, measuring 7.7 x 3.2 x 6.2 mm (W x D x H) in size with a weight of 349 g. Looking at the aesthetics, the GaN includes a black plastic chassis with Razer's trademark green accent color being used in the USB Type-A ports as well as the power indicator light. And in case you're still not sure who made it, there's a Razer logo embossed onto the side as well.

The Razer GaN has a foldable fork for plugging directly into a plug socket and comes supplied with global power adapters. Users can charge devices in regions such as North America, Europe, the UK, and Asia. Also included in the accessories is a 2 meter USB cable, although Razer didn't specify Type-C or Type-A.

In terms of charging ports, the Razer GaN has two Type-C outputs and two Type-A outputs. Each pair of outputs are on a shared power plane, allowing the charger to power several devices at once, though at a reduced rate if used with multiple high-powered devices. This works out to the two Type-C ports sharing 100 W of capacity, while the two Type-A ports share another 18 W. And since this is a universal power supply, the Razer GaN can charge everything from phone and tablets to Razer Blade laptops, Apple MacBooks, as well as smartwatches and Windows laptops that support Type-C charging.

Razer GaN Charger Max Port Power Max Group Power Max Charger Power USB-C #1 100W 100W 130W USB-C #2 100W USB-A #1 18W 18W USB-A #2 18W

The Razer GaN USB Type-C 130 W charger can be pre-ordered at the Razer Store from the 14th of June, with shipping of stock expected within 30 days of the date. Though don't mistake the diminutive size of the charger for a diminutive price tag; the charger carries an MSRP of $180.