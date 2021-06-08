Computex 2021: G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite With DDR4-4000 CL14, Tight Latencies

During Computex 2021, G.Skill has announced a couple of new memory kits featuring its regal-looking Trident Z Royal Elite heatsinks. Available with super tight primary latencies of CL14, the new Trident Z Royal Elite kits will be available in DDR4-4000 and DDR4-3600, with various capacities available, including 16, 32, 64, and 128 GB kits.

There are many different parts of a system that can add varying levels of aesthetic glamor, including the motherboard, CPU cooler, fans, anything with RGB on it, but almost everything struggles to be as bling as G.Skills Trident Z Royal Elite memory. Launched back in April, the G.Skill Trident Z Royal Elite comes available in gold and silver. Both color variants feature eight customizable RGB LED lighting zones, with a patented crystalline patterning across for that regal touch.

Touching on the specifications, the top kit features speeds of DDR4-4000 with CL14-14-14-35, at a larger-than-expected operating voltage of 1.55 V. It will be available in two varieties, including a 16 GB (2 x 8 GB), and a 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) kit. The DDR4-3600 kits come with equally tight CL14 latencies, with a slightly lower 1.45 V operating voltage, and will be available in 16 GB (2 x 8 GB), 32 GB with the option for 2 x 16 GB or 4 x 8 GB kits. For users looking for more capacity, there are options at 64 GB with 4 x 16 GB and a large 128 GB kit with 8 x 16 GB.

G.Skill says the new Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4-4000 and DDR4-3600 CL14 kits will be available from June but haven't provided us with pricing at the time of writing.