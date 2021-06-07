NXZT Announces N7 Z590 Motherboard For Rocket Lake

NXZT Announces N7 Z590 Motherboard For Rocket Lakeby Gavin Bonshor on June 7, 2021 11:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Motherboards
- Intel
- Wi-Fi 6E
- LGA1200
- 11th Gen
- Rocket Lake
- NXZT
- N7 Z590
In July last year, we reviewed NZXT's N7 Z490 motherboard for Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake processors. Typically later to the market than other vendor's key models, NZXT has announced its latest option which aims to benefit from the PCIe 4.0 support in Rocket Lake. Enter the N7 Z590. Some of the features include a full-cover panel across the PCIe slot area, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5 GbE, dual M.2, support for DDR4-4600 memory, and is advertised with a 14-phase power delivery.
NZXT entered the motherboard market for the first time back in 2018 with the N7 Z370, which we also reviewed. Typically known more for its clean-cut chassis and cooling products, NZXT first tasked the job of providing the PCB and componentry to ECS for the Z370, and then switched to ASRock for Z490. It is unclear which vendor NZXT relies on for the N7 Z590, but we expect the relationship with ASRock is still intact, but we will confirm this when we know.
The N7 Z590 is similar to the previous model in terms of aesthetics, with models available in either matte black or white and uses a full cover PCIe slot armor and more armor covering the right-hand side of the board. Despite not including any integrated RGB LED lighting onboard, NZXT is using its CAM software to control the four RGB LED headers located on the board, with an integrated fan controller adding control of cooling with a total of seven 4-pin headers located on the board.
In terms of specification, the NZXT N7 Z590 has two full-length PCIe slots, one operating at PCIe 4.0 x16 and the other at PCIe 3.0 x4, with three PCIe 3.0 x1 slots. In the top right-hand corner is four memory slots, with support for DDR4-4600 and a total capacity of up to 128 GB. Storage capabilities include two M.2 slots, one featuring support for PCIe 4.0 x4 drives and the second slot supporting PCIe 3.0 x4 and SATA drives. There are four SATA ports for conventional storage and optical devices that also support RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 arrays.
The rear panel has a much better selection of input and output than the N7 Z490, with one USB 3.2 G2x2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 G2 Type-A, four USB 3.2 G1 Type-A, and two USB 2.0 ports. A Realtek ALC1220 HD audio codec controls the five 3.5 mm audio jacks and S/PDIF optical output, while wireless capability comes from Intel's latest AX210 Wi-Fi 6E CNVi. Taking care of wired networking is a Realtek RTL8125BG 2.5 GbE controller, while also on the rear panel is an HDMI 2.0 video output and a small clear CMOS button.
The NZXT N7 Z590 is currently available on NZXT's website for $280.
Source: NZXT
3 Comments
View All Comments
meacupla - Monday, June 7, 2021 - link10 USB ports on the rear IO!
so they listened to feedback about the lack of ports on the older models
It looks good on paper, so I guess we'll just have to see how good the BIOS is. Reply
ikjadoon - Monday, June 7, 2021 - linkAfter how NZXT treated its $300+ customers on the H1 case: yeah, not interested in giving them a cent again. Rot into bankruptcy for all I care, NZXT (and I hope CAM dies along with you).
NZXT's Strategic Vision:
1. Ship a sparks-included PCIe riser because you don't care about PCB mounting hole keep-out zones and throw in a 12V trace literally inside the mounting hole. Willfully malicious: someone somewhere put in an override to ignore this safety protocol; any PCB auto-routing would've caught it.
2. Ignore the root cause for months, ignore email complaints, highlighted by Gamers Nexus after multiple public exposures
3. Pretend nothing is wrong by continuing to sell the fire hazard of a PCIe riser on your $300 case + PSU + AIO H1.
3. The NZXT H1 case gets slapped with multiple government recalls (US + Canada + more) after selling 30,000 units. NZXT, by some miracle of government oversight, is forced to offer replacements or refunds.
And even the replacements have their own saga, with now a third PCB revision. Send media a high-quality 2nd generation replacement, which some customers get and other customers a second-class 3rd generation that looks like the 1st gen, just with more screw holes. Just give up, NZXT: you don't understand PCB design and you clearly don't care.
If NZXT can't confidently sell non-flammable $300+ hardware, then why should I trust any NZXT PCB-containing device in any system? Reply
iranterres - Monday, June 7, 2021 - linkIf were to pay $300 ish for a motherboard, given the recent quality control issues (say, catching fire) with some of their products. I Will keep a safe distance from it. Reply