Intel Rocket Lake (14nm) Review: Core i9-11900K, Core i7-11700K, and Core i5-11600K

Today is the official launch of Intel’s 11th Generation Core processor family, given the internal name ‘Rocket Lake’. Rocket Lake showcases new performance gains for Intel in the desktop space, with a raw clock-for-clock performance uplift in a number of key workloads.

In order to accomplish this, Intel has retrofitted its 10nm CPU and GPU designs back to 14nm, because only 14nm can achieve the frequency required. In exchange, the new processors to get this performance run hot, cost more for Intel to produce, have two fewer cores at the high end, but customers also get PCIe 4.0 on Intel’s mainstream desktop platform for the first time.

In our review today, we will be going over Intel’s new hardware, why it exists, and how it performs, focusing specifically on Intel’s new flagship, the Core i9-11900K, which has eight cores and can boost up to 5.3 GHz

Intel’s Rocket Lake: Core i9, Core i7, and Core i5

The new Intel 11th Gen Core desktop processor family will start with Core i5, with six cores and twelve threads, through to Core i7 and Core i9, both with eight cores and sixteen threads. All processors will support DDR4-3200 natively, and offer 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes in supported motherboards – these lanes will enable graphics and storage direct from the processor, typically in an x16/x4 or x8/x8/x4 combination.

Both the Core i9 and Core i7 this time around have the same core count - normally the Core i9 would offer an obvious difference, such as more cores, but for this generation the difference is more subtle: Core i9 will offer higher frequencies and Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB). The Core i9-K and i9-KF will also feature Intel’s new Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT). We’ll go over Intel’s Turbo nomenclature later in the article.

Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake

Core i9 AnandTech Cores

Threads Base

Freq 1T

Peak nT

Turbo TDP

(W) IGP

UHD Price

1ku i9-11900K 8 / 16 3500 5300 4700 125 750 $539 i9-11900KF 8 / 16 3500 5300 4700 125 - $513 i9-11900 8 / 16 2500 5200 4600 65 750 $439 i9-11900F 8 / 16 2500 5200 4600 65 - $422 i9-11900T 8 / 16 1500 4900 3700 35 750 $439

At the top of the stack is the Core i9-11900K. Intel has set the 1000-unit pricing of the Core i9-11900K at $539. Note that Intel does this 1k unit pricing for OEMs, and the final retail price is often $10-$25 higher, but in the case of the Core i9-11900K, users are currently looking at a $615 price point at Newegg. This is well above AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X at $449 SEP (MSRP), which is also an 8-core processor, and beyond even the Ryzen 9 5900X at $549 SEP. Intel is stating that along with better gaming performance, this processor also offers next-generation integrated graphics, support for new AI instructions, and enhanced media support for the price differential.

The Core i9-11900K is the highlight processor of today’s review, and it has a base frequency of 3.5 GHz, alongside a peak turbo of 5.3 GHz in Thermal Velocity Boost mode, 5.2 GHz otherwise on the favored core, or 5.1 GHz on non-favored cores. The all-core frequency is 4.8 GHz in TVB turbo mode, or 4.7 GHz otherwise, or it can ‘float’ the turbo up to 5.1 GHz when ABT is enabled, however ABT is disabled by default.

The only processor not getting TVB in the Core i9 family is the i9-11900T, which is the 35 W member of the family. This processor has 35 W on the box because its base frequency is 1.5 GHz, although it will turbo up to 4.9 GHz single core and 3.7 GHz all-core. These T processors typically end up in OEM systems and mini-PCs which are more likely to strictly follow Intel’s turbo recommendations.

All Core i9 processors will support DDR4-3200, and the specification is to enable a 1:1 frequency mode with the memory controller at this speed.

Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake

Core i7 AnandTech Cores

Threads Base

Freq 1T

Peak nT

Turbo TDP

(W) IGP

UHD Price

1ku i7-11700K 8 / 16 3600 5000 4600 125 750 $399 i7-11700KF 8 / 16 3600 5000 4600 125 - $374 i7-11700 8 / 16 2500 4900 4400 65 750 $323 i7-11700F 8 / 16 2500 4900 4400 65 - $298 i7-11700T 8 / 16 1400 4600 3600 35 750 $323



The Core i7 family includes the Core i7-11700K, which we have already reviewed with our retail sample, and tested on the latest microcode to date. This processor offers eight cores, sixteen threads, with a single core turbo of 5.0 GHz on the favored core, 4.9 GHz otherwise, and 4.6 GHz all-core turbo. The rated TDP is 125 W, although we saw 160 W during a regular load, 225 W peaks with an AVX2 rendering load, and 292 W peak power with an AVX-512 compute load.

On the topic of memory support, the Core i7 family does support DDR4-3200, however Intel’s specifications for Rocket Lake are that any non-Core i9 processor should run at a 2:1 ratio of DRAM to memory controller by default, rather than 1:1, effectively lowering memory performance. This creates some segmentation between Core i9 and the rest, as for the rest of the processors the fastest supported 1:1 memory ratio is DDR4-2933. Despite this technical specification, we can confirm in our testing of our Core i7-11700K that all the motherboards we have used so far actually default to 1:1 at DDR4-3200. It would appear that motherboard manufacturers are confident enough in their memory designs to ignore Intel’s specifications on this.

On pricing, the Intel Core i7-11700K is $399, which is important in two ways.

First, it is $140 cheaper than the Core i9-K, and it only loses a few hundred MHz. That leaves the Core i9 high and dry on day one. Unless there’s something special in that chip we haven’t been told about that we have to discover come retail day on March 30th, that’s a vast pricing difference for a small performance difference.

Second is the comparative AMD processor, the Ryzen 7 5800X, which has 8 cores and has a $449 SEP. If both processors were found at these prices, then the comparison is a good one – the Ryzen 7 5800X in our testing scored +8% in CPU tests and +1% in gaming tests (1080p Max). The Ryzen is very much the more power-efficient processor, however the Intel has integrated graphics (an argument that disappears with KF at $374). It will be interesting to see what recommendations people come to with that pricing.

Intel 11th Gen Core Rocket Lake

Core i5 AnandTech Cores

Threads Base

Freq 1T

Peak nT

Turbo TDP

(W) IGP

UHD Price

1ku i5-11600K 6 / 12 3900 4900 4600 125 750 $262 i5-11600KF 6 / 12 3900 4900 4600 125 - $237 i5-11600 6 / 12 2800 4800 4300 65 750 $213 i5-11600T 6 / 12 1700 4100 3500 35 750 $213 i5-11500 6 / 12 2700 4600 4200 65 750 $192 i5-11500T 6 / 12 1500 3900 3400 35 750 $192 i5-11400 6 / 12 2600 4400 4200 65 730 $182 i5-11400F 6 / 12 2600 4400 4200 65 - $157 i5-11400T 6 / 12 1300 3700 3300 35 730 $182

The Core i5 spreads out a lot with more offerings, from $157 for the Core i5-11400F, up to $262 for the Core i5-11600K. All these processors have six cores and twelve threads, all have the traditional Intel Turbo 2.0, and all support DDR4-3200 (2:1) or DDR4-2933 (1:1).

Another difference within these parts is that the Core i5-11400 and Core i5-11400T have UHD Graphics 730, not 750, which means using a 24 EU configuration rather than the full 32 EUs.

Intel’s Competition: Intel vs Intel vs AMD

With both the Core i9 and the Core i7 being eight cores and sixteen threads, the natural competitor to both would be either (a) Intel’s previous generation of processors or (b) AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X, which is starting to come back into the market with sufficient stock that it can be purchased at its suggested retail price.

Rocket Lake Competition AnandTech Core i7

10700K Core i9

10900K Core i7

11700K Core i9

11900K Ryzen 7

5800X Ryzen 9

5900X uArch Comet

Lake Comet Lake Cypress

Cove Cypress

Cove Zen 3 Zen 3 Cores 8 C

16 T 10 C

20 T 8 C

16 T 8 C

16 T 8 C

16 T 12 C

24 T Base Freq 3800 3700 3600 3500 3800 3700 Turbo Freq 5100 5200 5000 5300 4800 4800 All-Core 4700 4900 4600 4800 ~4550 ~4350 TDP 125 W 125 W 125 W 125 W 105 W 105 W IGP / EUs Gen 9, 24 Gen 9, 24 Xe-LP, 32 Xe-LP, 32 - - L3 Cache 16 MB 20 MB 16 MB 16 MB 32 MB 64 MB DDR4 2 x 2933 2 x 2933 2 x 3200 2 x 3200 2 x 3200 2 x 3200 PCIe 3.0 x16 3.0 x16 4.0 x20 4.0 x20 4.0 x24 4.0 x24 MSRP $387 $499 $399 $539 $449 $549 Retail $322 $470 $419 $614 $449 $549

As we saw in our Core i7-11700K review, at $399/$419, the Ryzen 7 5800X at $449 is actually a good comparison point. On high-end gaming both processor performed the same, the AMD processor was ahead an average of 8% on CPU workloads, and the AMD processor came across as a lot more efficient and easy to cool, while the Intel processor scored a big lead in AVX-512 workloads. At the time of our review, we noted that stock of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 processors would be a large part of the choice between the two processors, given that stock was low and highly volatile. Since then, as in our latest CPU Guide, stock of the AMD CPUs is coming back to normal, so then it would come down to exact pricing differences.

If we focus on the Core i9-11900K in this comparison, given the small differences between itself and the Core i7, you would also have to pit it against the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, however at its $539 tray price and $615 Newegg price, it really has to go against the 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X, where it loses out by 50% on cores but has a chance to at least draw level on single thread performance.

Test Setup and #CPUOverload Benchmarks

As per our processor testing policy, we take a premium category motherboard suitable for the socket, and equip the system with a suitable amount of memory running at the manufacturer's maximum supported frequency. This is also run at JEDEC subtimings where possible. Reasons are explained here.

Test Setup Intel

Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K

Core i7-11700K

Core i5-11600K ASUS Maximus

XIII Hero 0610/

0703** TRUE

Copper

+ SST* ADATA

4x32 GB

DDR4-3200 Intel

Comet Lake Core i9-10900K

Core i7-10700K ASRock Z490

PG Velocita P1.50 TRUE

Copper

+ SST* ADATA

4x32 GB

DDR4-2933 Intel Coffee

Refresh Core i9-9900KS

Core i9-9900K MSI MPG Z390

Gaming Edge AC AB0 TRUE

Copper

+SST* ADATA

4x32GB

DDR4-2666 Intel

Coffee Lake Core i7-8700K MSI MPG Z390

Gaming Edge AC AB0 TRUE

Copper

+SST* ADATA

4x32GB

DDR4-2666 AMD

AM4 Ryzen 9 5900X

Ryzen 7 5800X

Ryzen 7 4750G GIGABYTE X570I

Aorus Pro F31L Noctua

NHU-12S

SE-AM4 ADATA

2x32 GB

DDR4-3200 GPU Sapphire RX 460 2GB (CPU Tests)

NVIDIA RTX 2080 Ti FE (Gaming Tests) PSU Corsair AX860i SSD Crucial MX500 2TB *TRUE Copper used with Silverstone SST-FHP141-VF 173 CFM fans. Nice and loud.

**0703 was applied for stability support

We must thank the following companies for kindly providing hardware for our multiple test beds. Some of this hardware is not in this test bed specifically, but is used in other testing.

Hardware Providers for CPU and Motherboard Reviews Sapphire

RX 460 Nitro NVIDIA

RTX 2080 Ti Crucial SSDs Corsair PSUs G.Skill DDR4 ADATA DDR4 Silverstone

Coolers Noctua

Coolers

A big thanks to ADATA for the ​AD4U3200716G22-SGN modules for this review. They're currently the backbone of our AMD testing.

Users interested in the details of our current CPU benchmark suite can refer to our #CPUOverload article which covers the topics of benchmark automation as well as what our suite runs and why. We also benchmark much more data than is shown in a typical review, all of which you can see in our benchmark database. We call it ‘Bench’, and there’s also a link on the top of the website in case you need it for processor comparison in the future.

