Microsoft Springs A Surface Launch: Surface Laptop 4 Announced With Custom Ryzen

Microsoft tends to update their Surface lineup on an irregular schedule, not necessarily following the updated CPUs that are generally announced on a mostly annual cadence. Today Microsoft is announcing an updated Surface Laptop, dubbed the Surface Laptop 4, and brings the hardware up to date, somewhat at least. Also, with the explosion in video conferencing as a result of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the company is also announcing a slew of accessories to improve the Microsoft Teams experience.

Surface Laptop 4: Intel Tiger Lake and Custom AMD Processors

Microsoft’s update schedule often means their products linger in the market with specifications that are no longer current. Perhaps no product has felt that more than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, especially the AMD version, which launched in late 2019. Based on AMD’s Picasso platform at the time, the AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor suffered from poor battery life – an issue which AMD resolved with the launch of their Ryzen 4000 series “Renoir” processors just a few months later.

Today, Microsoft is rectifying this, but not going quite as far as you would expect for a device launching in April 2021. Once again, Microsoft will be launching both Intel and AMD powered versions of the Surface Laptop 4, and again, the AMD models will feature a custom Ryzen processor. However, despite AMD releasing their Ryzen 5000 series “Cezanne” lineup, the Surface Laptop 4 will feature the older Renoir platform. As disappointing as this is, Renoir was a very capable platform, with great performance, and great battery life. Perhaps the Surface Laptop 4 refresh was supposed to come in late 2020, but was delayed by Covid, but regardless, even with the Ryzen 4000 series powering it, the Surface Laptop 4 should be a big improvement over the Surface Laptop 3.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-Inch 15-Inch Processor Intel Core i5-1035G7



Intel Core i5-1145G7



Intel Core i7-1185G7



AMD Ryzen 5 4680U



AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Intel Core i7-1185G7



AMD Ryzen 7 4980U Memory 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4X-3733MHz Intel: 8GB/16GB/32GB LPDDR4X-3733MHz

AMD: 8GB/16GB/32GB DDR4-2400MHz Graphics Intel: Intel Iris Xe Grahics

AMD: AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition Radeon Graphics Display 13.5" 2256x1504 3:2 PixelSense

Touch and Pen support

Individually calibrated panels 15" 2496x1664 3:2 PixelSense

Touch and Pen support

Individually calibrated panels Storage 256 GB, 512 GB PCIe NVMe

Removable Drive Networking Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax

Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Omnisonic Speakers

Dolby Audio 9 Battery Up to 19 hours on AMD Ryzen 5

Up to 17 hours on Intel Core i5 Up to 17.5 hours on AMD Ryzen 5

Up to 16.5 hours on Intel Core i5 Right Side Surface Connect Port Left Side USB Type-A

USB Type-C

Headset Jack Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.51 mm (12.1 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches) 339.5 x 244 x 14.69 mm (13.4 x 9.6 x 0.57 inches) Weight Fabric: 1.26kg

Metal: 1.29kg 1.54kg Camera Front: 720p Camera and Windows Hello support

Dual far-field Studio Mics Extras Surface Pen and Dial (sold separately)

TPM 2.0 Pricing Starting at $999 USD Starting at $1099 USD

Perhaps disappointingly for AMD fans, customers who opt for the Intel-based Surface Laptop 4 will not have to suffer such indignities. Surface Laptop 4 will ship with the latest Intel Tiger Lake platform, which brings slightly updated CPU cores, and much more powerful Intel Xe graphics, on Intel’s 10 nm process.

Also good news is that Microsoft has drastically expanded the lineup in terms of choice, with both the 13.5-inch, and the 15-inch models both available with AMD or Intel options, whereas the AMD version was only available in the 15-inch for Surface Laptop 3, and the Intel Ice Lake was only available as the “Business” edition. For the Surface Laptop 4, there is plenty of choice.

Additional choices are now available in terms of color too, with Microsoft adding an Ice Blue option to the existing Platinum, Matte Black, and Sandstone options. One of the most unique aspects of the original Surface Laptop was the Alcantara keyboard deck, and Microsoft has kept that as an option for the 13.5-inch model in either Platinum or Ice Blue.

Microsoft is claiming up to 19 hours of battery life on the Surface Laptop 4, in 13.5-inch guise and with the AMD Ryzen processor. This is a significant upgrade over the outgoing model, and comes alongside much better performance. Memory is 8 GB to 32 GB, and storage is 256 GB to 1 TB. Microsoft used to be guilty of offering specifications that were too low for even a base model, but 8 GB / 256 GB is a reasonable low-end configuration.

Microsoft pushed back on USB Type-C, and the company still is pushing back on Thunderbolt, even on the Intel-based devices. Thunderbolt 4 brings a lot of standardization, and would have been nice to see, but sadly, the company refuses to support it. One area where they can be commended though is that they are expanding their removable SSD support to the Surface Laptop 4, allowing easier expandability in the future. The drives are, as far as we can tell, still PCIe 3.0 NVMe drives, even though the Intel Tiger Lake model would support PCIe 4.0 storage. We’ll try to get clarification on if the slot supports it or not though.

The Surface Laptop has always offered great build quality, along with the fantastic PixelSense display in the now ubiquitous Surface 3:2 aspect ratio. While there are no major changes to the chassis, the updated internals, coupled with the light weight and good display, bring the Surface Laptop back into the equation.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available for pre-order, starting at $999 for the 13.5-inch, and $1099 for the 15-inch models.

Source: Microsoft