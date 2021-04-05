G.Skill Announces DDR4-5333 Memory Kits for Intel Rocket Lake

Designed with a focus on Intel's latest 11th generation Rocket Lake processors and the new memory controller ratios, G.Skill has announced a wave of new memory kits designed to squeeze as much performance out of the platform. The new memory kits for Z590 and Rocket Lake feature speeds of up to DDR4-5333. They will be made available across multiple lines of its range, including the premium Trident Z Royal, Trident Z RGB, and the more affordable Ripjaw V series.

With memory performance and control getting some extra features with Intel's 11th gen desktop, the Z590 chipset with Rocket Lake processors now supports geared memory ratios between the memory controller and the DRAM data rates. The ability of Intel's memory controller in a 1:1 gear ratio can vary, certainly under ambient cooling methods, and not all of Intel's silicon can handle such high frequencies. This is where the gear ratio option becomes beneficial, taking some of the strain off the memory controller and allowing for high frequencies, with G.Skill capitalizing on this with its new memory kits up to DDR4-5333.



The new G.Skill memory kits designed for Intel's Z590 (with Rocket Lake) start from DDR4-4266 with CL19 ratings, with two available capacities: dual-channel 32 GB (2x16) and 64 GB (2x32) kits. Also set to be available include DDR4-4400 kits with CL17 and CL18 latencies, including an operating voltage of 1.50 V in both the 32 GB and 16 GB kits.

Moving up, there's one kit of DDR4-4600 with CL20 with a total capacity of 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) and three different flavors of DDR4-4800; CL17 and CL18 with 2 x 8 GB kits, and CL20 with 2 x 16 GB. There's one 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) kit at DDR4-5066 with CL19 and an operating voltage of 1.6 V, with one kit maxing out at DDR4-5333 and CL21 latencies, with 2 x 8 GB memory sticks.

G.Skill Memory For Intel Z590 (Rocket Lake) Rating (MT/s) Latency Voltage Capacity DDR4-4266 19-26-26-46

19-26-26-46 1.45 V

1.50 V 32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-4400 17-18-18-38

18-24-24-44 1.50 V

1.50 V 32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-4600 20-30-30-50 1.50 V 64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR4-4800 17-19-19-39

19-28-28-48

20-30-30-50 1.60 V

1.50 V

1.55 V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR4-5066 20-30-30-50 1.60 V 32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-5333 22-32-32-52 1.60 V 16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

G.Skill has announced that its new Rocket Lake and Z590 kits have been validated on the ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E Gaming WIFI, the ASUS ROG Maximus XIII Apex, and MSI's MEG Z590I Unify motherboards with an Intel Core i9-11900K processor. G.Skill also stated that its DDR4-4800 CL17 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) kit uses Samsung B-die memory chips but didn't specify if this was the case across its range.

At the time of writing, G.Skill hasn't given us any pricing, but they are expected to launch in Q2 2021. With memory prices set to rise throughout the year, these kits aren't likely to be cheap. The G.Skill Trident Z Royal and Trident Z RGB will likely feature at the higher end of the pricing spectrum, with its Ripjaw Z series sitting as its entry point.

