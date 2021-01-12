The AMD CES 2021 Keynote: A Live Blog from 11am ET / 8am PT

The AMD CES 2021 Keynote: A Live Blog from 11am ET / 8am PTby Dr. Ian Cutress on January 12, 2021 9:37 AM EST
11:09AM EST - AMD's donations allows us to make sense of the big data
11:09AM EST - Never enough computing available
11:08AM EST - People in a variety of disciplines came together
11:08AM EST - Now a researcher video
11:08AM EST - Over 12 PetaFLOPs of compute donated as part of the fund
11:08AM EST - pooling resources on a challenge
11:07AM EST - AMD COVID-19 HPC Fund
11:07AM EST - Driving innovation with partners and meeting the requirements of a digital first world
11:07AM EST - The industry met the challenge
11:07AM EST - 2020 was a productive year - accelerating the pace of digital transformation
11:06AM EST - Starting with COVID
11:06AM EST - Starting every Jan together, so virtual keynote is different to normal
11:05AM EST - Mercedes F1 team!
11:05AM EST - Video of all the hackers
11:04AM EST - Hardware needs heart, software needs soul
11:04AM EST - AMD Intro video time
11:04AM EST - Formerly IBM, Freescale (NXP)
11:04AM EST - Dr. Su is an engineer, a technologist, and a problem solver
11:03AM EST - Schooling to consoles to the cloud
11:03AM EST - AMD powers the most important services
11:03AM EST - The future of entertainment, gaming, and work
11:03AM EST - Redefining the industry
11:03AM EST - Cutting edge tech to change the world
11:02AM EST - Strong bets, meaningful partnerships, accelerating growth of AMD
11:02AM EST - Going over Lisa's credentials
11:02AM EST - First up is Gary Shapiro, head of the CTA
11:00AM EST - Here we go, 2 minute countdown
10:55AM EST - Dr. Lisa Su will be presenting
10:55AM EST - We should be starting here in just a few minutes
10:53AM EST - For the second year in a row, AMD has an official CES Keynote. A year on from the launch of Ryzen 4000 Mobile series processors, and after a recent hit with Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 as well as RX 6000 GPUs, we're going to see what AMD has in store for us at the show this year. We're still waiting on the other Zen 3-based hardware, as well as more details about GPUs.
