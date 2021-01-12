The AMD CES 2021 Keynote: A Live Blog from 11am ET / 8am PT

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

11:09AM EST - AMD's donations allows us to make sense of the big data

11:09AM EST - Never enough computing available

11:08AM EST - People in a variety of disciplines came together

11:08AM EST - Now a researcher video

11:08AM EST - Over 12 PetaFLOPs of compute donated as part of the fund

11:08AM EST - pooling resources on a challenge

11:07AM EST - AMD COVID-19 HPC Fund

11:07AM EST - Driving innovation with partners and meeting the requirements of a digital first world

11:07AM EST - The industry met the challenge

11:07AM EST - 2020 was a productive year - accelerating the pace of digital transformation

11:06AM EST - Starting with COVID

11:06AM EST - Starting every Jan together, so virtual keynote is different to normal

11:05AM EST - Mercedes F1 team!

11:05AM EST - Video of all the hackers

11:04AM EST - Hardware needs heart, software needs soul

11:04AM EST - AMD Intro video time

11:04AM EST - Formerly IBM, Freescale (NXP)

11:04AM EST - Dr. Su is an engineer, a technologist, and a problem solver

11:03AM EST - Schooling to consoles to the cloud

11:03AM EST - AMD powers the most important services

11:03AM EST - The future of entertainment, gaming, and work

11:03AM EST - Redefining the industry

11:03AM EST - Cutting edge tech to change the world

11:02AM EST - Strong bets, meaningful partnerships, accelerating growth of AMD

11:02AM EST - Going over Lisa's credentials

11:02AM EST - First up is Gary Shapiro, head of the CTA

11:00AM EST - Here we go, 2 minute countdown

10:55AM EST - Dr. Lisa Su will be presenting

10:55AM EST - We should be starting here in just a few minutes

10:53AM EST - For the second year in a row, AMD has an official CES Keynote. A year on from the launch of Ryzen 4000 Mobile series processors, and after a recent hit with Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 as well as RX 6000 GPUs, we're going to see what AMD has in store for us at the show this year. We're still waiting on the other Zen 3-based hardware, as well as more details about GPUs.