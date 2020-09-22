Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 750G: Cortex-A77 & mmWave in the Premium Range

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 750G: Cortex-A77 & mmWave in the Premium Rangeby Andrei Frumusanu on September 22, 2020 9:30 AM EST
- Posted in
- Mobile
- Qualcomm
- SoCs
- Snapdragon 750G
Today Qualcomm is announcing a new entry into their premium tier Snapdragon 700-series with the brand-new Snapdragon 750G platform and SoC. The new SoC, as its name implies, lies slightly below the popular Snapdragon 765/768 series released earlier this year, but since it’s a newer design, employs some new IP, such as new Cortex-A77 based performance cores.
The chip on paper looks extremely similar to the Snapdragon 690 which was released last June, however the 750G does have some important distinctions such as the inclusion of mmWave 5G connectivity support which enables it to be Qualcomm’s lowest-end chipset with the feature, positioning itself as an important chipset for the US market.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Premium SoCs 2019-2020
|SoC
|Snapdragon
768G
|Snapdragon
765 / 765G
|Snapdragon
750G
(NEW)
|Snapdragon
730G / 732G
|CPU
|1x Cortex A76
@ 2.8GHz
1x Cortex-A76
@ 2.4GHz
6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz
|1x Cortex A76
@ 2.3GHz / 2.4GHz
1x Cortex-A76
@ 2.2GHz
6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz
|2x Cortex-A77
@ 2.2GHz
6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz
|2x Cortex-A76
@ 2.2GHz / 2.3GHz
6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 620
+15% perf over 765G
|Adreno 620
+20% perf (non-G)
+38% perf (765G)
|Adreno 619
+10% perf over 730G
|Adreno 618
(+15% 732G)
|DSP / NPU
|Hexagon 696
HVX + Tensor
5.4TOPS AI
(Total CPU+GPU+HVX+Tensor)
|Hexagon 694
HVX + Tensor
4TOPS AI
(Total)
|Hexagon 688
HVX + Tensor
|Memory
Controller
|2x 16-bit CH
@ 2133MHz LPDDR4X / 17.0GB/s
|2x 16-bit CH
@ 1866MHz LPDDR4X 14.9GB/s
|ISP/Camera
|Dual
Spectra 355 ISP
|Dual
Spectra 355L ISP
|Dual
Spectra 350 ISP
|Encode/
Decode
|2160p30, 1080p120
H.264 & H.265
10-bit HDR pipelines
|Integrated Modem
|Snapdragon X52 Integrated
(LTE Category 24/22)
DL = 1200 Mbps
4x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 210 Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
(5G NR Sub-6 4x4 100MHz
+ mmWave 2x2 400MHz)
DL = 3700 Mbps
UL = 1600 Mbps
|Snapdragon X15 LTE
(Cat. 15/13)
DL = 800Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Mfc. Process
|Samsung
7nm EUV (7LPP)
|Samsung
8nm (8LPP)
Looking at the specs, the new Snapdragon 750G upgrades its CPU cores from the Cortex-A76 to newer Cortex-A77’s, clocking them up to 2.2GHz. The A77’s roughly has a 25% performance per clock advantage over the A76, meaning the new chip should be roughly equivalent to the Snapdragon 768G when it comes to CPU performance. Alongside the two performance cores, we also see 6x A55 cores clocked at up to 1.8GHz.
On the GPU side of things, we’re seeing the Adreno 619 GPU which promises a 10% performance boost over the Adreno 618 in the Snapdragon 730G.
Besides the CPU and GPU, the new chip also features a Hexagon 694 DSP and tensor accelerator and promises a combined platform computational throughput of 4TOPs.
Looking at all of the above specifications, they’re oddly familiar and seemingly match those of the Snapdragon 690 SoC, so it’s likely Qualcomm did a lot of design re-use between the two chipset generations.
One further difference from the S690 is the upgrade from 1833 to 2133MHz LPDDR4X memory.
The key difference though to the 6-series sibling however is in the modem: The Snapdragon 750G uses an X52 modem, the same as on the Snapdragon 765/768 chips, with the distinguishing factor to the X51-based variant of the Snapdragon 690 being the additional for mmWave support.
This is an important feature to have for the US market handset designs as it opens up support for the Verizon 5G network, whilst the rest of the world primarily is focusing on sub-6GHz deployments first.
The Snapdragon 750G is manufactured on Samsung’s 8nm process node, and from a device development standpoint is interesting as it’s pin-compatible with the Snapdragon 690 – meaning vendors can pick between the two SoC options without a major platform redesign.
Commercial devices with the Snapdragon 750G are expected to be available by the end of the year, with Xiaomi claiming to be the first vendor to launch a smartphone based on the platform.
Related Reading:
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 732G: 730G Gets a Speed Bump
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 690: 5G & A77 In The Mid-Range
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 768G: Higher-bin 765 up to 2.8GHz
- The Samsung Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra Exynos & Snapdragon Review: Megalomania Devices
- Qualcomm’s New 3rd Generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem, Built on 5nm
- Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCs
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
Unashamed_unoriginal_username_x86 - Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - linkI'm still confused about mmWave, it's just marketing currently, right? It's not the sort of thing we see methodically tested (particularly because of the availability), but even casual reviews note that it's blocked by your hand and runs hot. Will this be alleviated by node improvements, or is it too analog heavy? Reply
yeeeeman - Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - linkmmWave is just a corner case usage of 5G and it will not take off not even after a few years because it has very bad penetration characteristics and needs a LOT of equipment to install. I see this being used only in the largest cities in center. The rest will use sub 6ghz which is more than enough for 99% of the cases. Reply
shabby - Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - linkThe naming scheme is so confusing, I dare anyone to say which core is in the soc without looking at a spec sheet... not happening. Reply
s.yu - Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - linkAFAICT this would have trouble competing with MTK, as the 765 series already did. Reply