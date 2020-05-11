Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 768G: Higher-bin 765 up to 2.8GHz

Today alongside with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, Qualcomm is announcing the new Snapdragon 768G SoC which powers the device. The new SoC is a direct follow-up to the Snapdragon 765G announced last December, and the two chips are very likely the same silicon design, with the new variant increasing the clock frequencies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Premium SoCs 2019-2020 SoC Snapdragon 768G Snapdragon 765

Snapdragon 765G Snapdragon 730 CPU 1x Cortex A76

@ 2.8GHz



1x Cortex-A76

@ 2.4GHz



6x Cortex-A55

@ 1.8GHz 1x Cortex A76

@ 2.3GHz (non-G)

@ 2.4GHz (765G)



1x Cortex-A76

@ 2.2GHz



6x Cortex-A55

@ 1.8GHz 2x Cortex-A76

@ 2.2GHz



6x Cortex-A55

@ 1.8GHz GPU Adreno 620

+15% perf over 765G Adreno 620

+20% perf (non-G)

+38% perf (765G) Adreno 618 DSP / NPU Hexagon 696

HVX + Tensor



5.4TOPS AI

(Total CPU+GPU+HVX+Tensor) Hexagon 688

HVX + Tensor Memory

Controller 2x 16-bit CH



@ 2133MHz LPDDR4X / 17.0GB/s 2x 16-bit CH



@ 1866MHz LPDDR4X 14.9GB/s ISP/Camera Dual 14-bit Spectra 355 ISP



1x 192MP or 36MP with ZSL

or

2x 22MP with ZSL Dual Spectra 350 ISP



1x 36MP with ZSL

or

2x 22MP with ZSL Encode/

Decode 2160p30, 1080p120

H.264 & H.265



10-bit HDR pipelines Integrated Modem Snapdragon X52 Integrated



(LTE Category 24/22)

DL = 1200 Mbps

4x20MHz CA, 256-QAM

UL = 210 Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



(5G NR Sub-6 4x4 100MHz

+ mmWave 2x2 400MHz)

DL = 3700 Mbps

UL = 1600 Mbps Snapdragon X15 LTE



(Category 15/13)

DL = 800Mbps

3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM

UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Mfc. Process Samsung

7nm EUV (7LPP) Samsung

8nm (8LPP)

The new chip features the same Cortex-A76 cores in a 1+1 configuration (one Prime high-clocked core, and one medium clocked core), alongside 6 Cortex-A55 cores. The difference in CPU performance lies in the frequencies of the big cores which are now at up to 2.8GHz and 2.4GHz for the Performance and Middle core – a more notable uplift from the 2.4 and 2.2GHz clocks of the Snapdragon 765G.

GPU clock frequencies have also been increased, resulting in at 15% performance boost over the Snapdragon 765.

The rest of the chip is seemingly identical to the Snapdragon 765 series. What’s interesting here is that Qualcomm does name it quite differently in its SKU line-up. While it very much shares the design of the Snapdragon 765, it’s also a possibility that it’s a silicon respin of the chip, the timelines certainly would make sense and it’s also not the first time that Qualcomm would have done this (Snapdragon 821 is an example of this). If the increased clocks come at a cost of higher power draw or loss of efficiency is anybody’s guess right now – there’s also the possibility that yields on Samsung’s 7LPP node has improved and thus enabled the higher frequencies.

