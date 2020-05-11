ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 768G: Higher-bin 765 up to 2.8GHz

 by Andrei Frumusanu on May 11, 2020 3:00 AM EST
Today alongside with the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, Qualcomm is announcing the new Snapdragon 768G SoC which powers the device. The new SoC is a direct follow-up to the Snapdragon 765G announced last December, and the two chips are very likely the same silicon design, with the new variant increasing the clock frequencies.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Premium SoCs 2019-2020
SoC Snapdragon 768G Snapdragon 765
Snapdragon 765G		 Snapdragon 730
CPU 1x Cortex A76
@ 2.8GHz

1x Cortex-A76
@ 2.4GHz

6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz		 1x Cortex A76
@ 2.3GHz (non-G)
@ 2.4GHz (765G)

1x Cortex-A76
@ 2.2GHz

6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz		 2x Cortex-A76
@ 2.2GHz
 
6x Cortex-A55
@ 1.8GHz
GPU Adreno 620
+15% perf over 765G		 Adreno 620
+20% perf (non-G)
+38% perf (765G)		 Adreno 618
DSP / NPU Hexagon 696
HVX + Tensor

5.4TOPS AI
(Total CPU+GPU+HVX+Tensor)		 Hexagon 688
HVX + Tensor
Memory
Controller		 2x 16-bit CH

@ 2133MHz LPDDR4X / 17.0GB/s		 2x 16-bit CH

@ 1866MHz LPDDR4X 14.9GB/s
ISP/Camera Dual 14-bit Spectra 355 ISP

1x 192MP or 36MP with ZSL
or
2x 22MP with ZSL		 Dual Spectra 350 ISP

1x 36MP with ZSL
or
2x 22MP with ZSL
Encode/
Decode		 2160p30, 1080p120
H.264 & H.265

10-bit HDR pipelines
Integrated Modem Snapdragon X52 Integrated

(LTE Category 24/22)
DL = 1200 Mbps
4x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 210 Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM

(5G NR Sub-6 4x4 100MHz
+ mmWave 2x2 400MHz)
DL = 3700 Mbps
UL = 1600 Mbps		 Snapdragon X15 LTE

(Category 15/13)
DL = 800Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
Mfc. Process Samsung
7nm EUV (7LPP)		 Samsung
8nm (8LPP)

The new chip features the same Cortex-A76 cores in a 1+1 configuration (one Prime high-clocked core, and one medium clocked core), alongside 6 Cortex-A55 cores. The difference in CPU performance lies in the frequencies of the big cores which are now at up to 2.8GHz and 2.4GHz for the Performance and Middle core – a more notable uplift from the 2.4 and 2.2GHz clocks of the Snapdragon 765G.

GPU clock frequencies have also been increased, resulting in at 15% performance boost over the Snapdragon 765.

The rest of the chip is seemingly identical to the Snapdragon 765 series. What’s interesting here is that Qualcomm does name it quite differently in its SKU line-up. While it very much shares the design of the Snapdragon 765, it’s also a possibility that it’s a silicon respin of the chip, the timelines certainly would make sense and it’s also not the first time that Qualcomm would have done this (Snapdragon 821 is an example of this). If the increased clocks come at a cost of higher power draw or loss of efficiency is anybody’s guess right now – there’s also the possibility that yields on Samsung’s 7LPP node has improved and thus enabled the higher frequencies.

