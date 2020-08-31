Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 732G: 730G Gets a Speed Bump

Today Qualcomm is announcing an update to its Snapdragon 730G platform, introducing the higher-binned Snapdragon 732G. The new chip gives the platform a slight boost in terms of clock frequencies on the part of the CPU and GPU, and will see a release in the an upcoming POCO device.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Upper Mid-Range SoCs SoC Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 730G Snapdragon 732G CPU 2x Kryo 360 (CA75)

@ 2.2GHz



6x Kryo 360 (CA55)

@ 1.7GHz 2x Kryo 470 (CA76)

@ 2.2GHz



6x Kryo 470 (CA55)

@ 1.8GHz 2x Kryo 470 (CA76)

@ 2.3GHz



6x Kryo 470 (CA55)

@ 1.8GHz GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 618 Adreno 618 + 15% DSP Hexagon 685 Hexagon 688 ISP/

Camera Spectra 250

32MP single / 20MP dual Spectra 350

36MP single / 22MP dual Memory 2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz

LPDDR4X

14.9GB/s



1MB system cache Integrated Modem Snapdragon X15 LTE

(Category 15/13)

DL = 800Mbps

3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Encode/

Decode 2160p30, 1080p120

H.264 & H.265



10-bit HDR pipelines Mfc. Process 10nm LPP 8nm LPP

The new platform is based on the Snapdragon 730G silicon that was released last year, with Qualcomm boosting the clock frequencies though a higher bin selection. The new chip raises the CPU frequencies of its two Cortex-A76 cores 100MHz to up to 2.3GHz, seemingly retaining the same 1.8GHz clock on the six A55 cores.

Qualcomm is further raising the clock frequencies of its GPU and the new variant of the chip promises a +15 uptick in performance.

In recent times, Qualcomm has evolved the habit of releasing new platforms based on similar silicon designs, such as the earlier in the year announced Snapdragon 768G, which is a higher speed binned 765G. The new 732G seemingly follows the same product formula of adopting a new model name although it’s really the same silicon.

Today’s announcement also came with a partnership endorsement from POCO, indicating that they are planning to release the first device powered by the Snapdragon 732G, although we don’t have more information or details such as a release date.

