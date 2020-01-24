Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCs

Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCsby Andrei Frumusanu on January 24, 2020 10:00 AM EST
Earlier this week Qualcomm has announced three new chipsets complementing their low-mid-range and low-range processor offerings, introducing the new Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCs. The new chipsets are said to focus on emerging markets such as India and are also amongst the first to offer platform connectivity features such as the new Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-Range SoCs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 710
|
Snapdragon 720G
|Snapdragon 730
|CPU
|2x Kryo 360 (CA75)
@ 2.2GHz
6x Kryo 360 (CA55)
@ 1.7GHz
|2x Kryo 465 (CA76)
@ 2.3GHz
6x Kryo 465 (CA55)
@ 1.8GHz
|2x Kryo 470 (CA76)
@ 2.2GHz
6x Kryo 470 (CA55)
@ 1.8GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 618
|DSP
|Hexagon 685
|Hexagon 692
|Hexagon 688
|ISP/
Camera
|Spectra 250
32MP single / 20MP dual
|Spectra 350L
32MP single / 16MP dual
|Spectra 350
36MP single / 22MP dual
|Memory
|2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz
LPDDR4X
14.9GB/s
1MB system cache
|Integrated Modem
|Snapdragon X15 LTE
(Category 15/13)
DL = 800Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Encode/
Decode
|2160p30, 1080p120
H.264 & H.265
10-bit HDR pipelines
|Mfc. Process
|10nm LPP
|8nm LPP
Starting off with the Snapdragon 720G, the first we note that the features of the SoC looks extremely similar to the Snapdragon 730. We never had a regular Snapdragon 720 so it’s a bit weird for Qualcomm to directly come out with a “G” version which is usually used for denominating a better GPU / gaming binned variant of an SoC.
The Snapdragon 720G shares the same feature set as the Snapdragon 730, but comes with an extra 100MHz boost on the big cores. Other small differences between the two SoCs is Qualcomm’s description of it using a newer Hexagon 692 DSP as opposed to the 688 variant in the S730.
All in all, whilst this should be a new silicon design, in practice it feels more of a stepping variant of the Snapdragon 730.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-Range SoCs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 660
|
Snapdragon 662
|Snapdragon 665
|Snapdragon 670
|Snapdragon 675
|CPU
|4x Kryo 260 (CA73)
@ 2.2GHz
4x Kryo 260 (CA53)
@ 1.8GHz
|4x Kryo 260 (CA73)
@ 2.0GHz
4x Kryo 260 (CA53)
@ 1.8GHz
|4x Kryo 260 (CA73)
@ 2.0GHz
4x Kryo 260 (CA53)
@ 1.8GHz
|2x Kryo 360 (CA75)
@ 2.0GHz
6x Kryo 360 (CA55)
@ 1.7GHz
|2x Kryo 460 (CA76)
@ 2.0GHz
6x Kryo 460 (CA55)
@ 1.7GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 615
|Adreno 612
|DSP
|Hexagon 680
|Hexagon 683
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 685
|ISP/
Camera
|Spectra 160
24MP
|Spectra 340T
25MP single / 16MP dual
|Spectra 165
25MP single / 16MP dual
|Spectra 250
25MP single / 16MP dual
|Spectra 250
25MP single / 16MP dual
|Memory
|2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz
LPDDR4
14.9GB/s
|2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz
LPDDR4X
14.9GB/s
1MB system cache
|Integrated Modem
|Snapdragon X12 LTE
|Snapdragon X11 LTE
(Cat 12/13)
DL = 390Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Snapdragon X12 LTE
(Category 12/13)
DL = 600Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Encode/
Decode
|2160p30, 1080p120
H.264 & H.265
|1080p60
H.264 & H.265
|2160p30, 1080p120
H.264 & H.265
|Mfc. Process
|14nm LPP
|11nm LPP
|11nm LPP
|10nm LPP
|11nm LPP
In the Snapdragon 600 range we’ve seen a ton of releases over the last few years, which makes the new Snapdragon 662 even more weird in terms of how it’s positioned in the market. A lot like the S720G situation, the new S662 looks extremely similar to the Snapdragon 665.
The CPU and GPU configuration is said to be identical between the two chips, but then there’s some differing features such as a Spectra 340T ISP instead of a Spectra 165, as well as a Hexagon 683 versus a Hexagon 686. Admittedly, Qualcomm’s marketing naming here doesn’t necessarily mean there’s actual IP changes in the SoC, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen Qualcomm tape out almost identical SKUs over time.
A more notable difference in capabilities is in the media features as the S662 is only able to do 1080p60 video as opposed to 4K30 on the S665, as well as having a slightly worse X11 modem which can only do 2x carrier aggregation as opposed to 3x for the S665 X12 based modem.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-Range SoCs
|SoC
|Snapdragon 439
|Snapdragon 450
|
Snapdragon 460
|CPU
|4x CA53
@ 2.2GHz
4x CA53
@ 1.7GHz
|8x CA53
@ 2.3GHz
|4x Kryo 240 (CA73)
@ 1.8GHz
4x Kryo 240 (CA53)
@ ?GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|Adreno 610
|DSP
|Hexagon 536
|Hexagon 546
|Hexagon 683
|ISP/
Camera
|Spectra
21MP single / 8MP dual
|Spectra
21MP single / 13MP dual
|Spectra 340
36MP single / 22MP dual
|Memory
|1x 32-bit @ 933MHz
LPDDR3
7.4GB/s
|2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz
LPDDR4X
14.9GB/s
|Integrated Modem
|Snapdragon X6 LTE
(Category 4/5)
DL = 150Mbps
2x10MHz CA, 64-QAM
UL = 75Mbps
1x10MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Snapdragon X9 LTE
(Category 7/13)
DL = 300Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x10MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Snapdragon X11 LTE
(Cat 12/13)
DL = 390Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM
|Encode/
Decode
|1080p30
H.264
|1080p60
H.264 & H.265
|Mfc. Process
|12nm LPP
|14nm LPP
|11nm LPP
Actually, the biggest news this week was the announcement of the Snapdragon 460. Unlike the less exciting 720G and 662, the 460 represents a big leap over its predecessors, finally representing a major upgrade to the 2017 Snapdragon 450.
The Snapdragon 460 for the first time now brings big CPU cores into the 400-range which should be almost a 2x increase in performance over past series chipsets. Qualcomm here is making use of 4x Cortex A73 derived CPUs at up to 1.8GHz, alongside 4x A53 derived CPUs at an undisclosed clock (likely a similar 1.8GHz).
The GPU sees a big upgrade in transitioning to the 600 Adreno series with the Adreno 610, and Qualcomm is quoting a 60-70% performance uplift compared to the Snapdragon 450.
The new chip also now for the first time support LPDDR4X, doubling up on the available bandwidth in this low-range of SoCs. The new chipset is manufactured on a Samsung 11LPP process node, which should be a nice efficiency upgrade over the 14nm process of the S450.
Devices based on the Snapdragon 720G are expected to be available this quarter, while 662 and 460 devices are expected towards the end of 2020.
4 Comments
fred666 - Friday, January 24, 2020 - linkIs such a high core count a good idea for these mid/low range SoC?
Wouldn't it be better to have only 2-4 good cores instead? Reply
Dragonstongue - Friday, January 24, 2020 - linkor better yet, some high some mid and some very low core speed
to keep power use minimal as possible
would make too much sense apparently. the phone makers always seem to want keep battery size a year or 2 back in capacity, least that can be done is ensure the compute power is harnessed IMO
this way things can truly sit in background barely use any power (example 500-800Mhz instead of in the Ghz range) and when need the actual performance a few ms later the fast cores come alive to burst the workload up.
seeing as the current slew of phones are dime a dozen (not) they all (the makers) should be just as concerned about saving them from going to trash bin as they are about plopping new ones on the shelf with stupidly small batteries attached to high spec components (that do not sip power) Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, January 24, 2020 - linkI think pricing is more important that specifications. As long as Qualcomm can hit the right price bracket with an eight core SoC (and power consumption target), then why not sell one for low end phones? Reply
quadrivial - Friday, January 24, 2020 - linkShould the 720G cores be 475 instead of 465? Reply