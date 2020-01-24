Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCs

Earlier this week Qualcomm has announced three new chipsets complementing their low-mid-range and low-range processor offerings, introducing the new Snapdragon 720G, 662 and 460 SoCs. The new chipsets are said to focus on emerging markets such as India and are also amongst the first to offer platform connectivity features such as the new Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC).

Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-Range SoCs SoC Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 720G Snapdragon 730 CPU 2x Kryo 360 (CA75)

@ 2.2GHz



6x Kryo 360 (CA55)

@ 1.7GHz 2x Kryo 465 (CA76)

@ 2.3GHz



6x Kryo 465 (CA55)

@ 1.8GHz 2x Kryo 470 (CA76)

@ 2.2GHz



6x Kryo 470 (CA55)

@ 1.8GHz GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 618 DSP Hexagon 685 Hexagon 692 Hexagon 688 ISP/

Camera Spectra 250

32MP single / 20MP dual Spectra 350L

32MP single / 16MP dual Spectra 350

36MP single / 22MP dual Memory 2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz

LPDDR4X

14.9GB/s



1MB system cache Integrated Modem Snapdragon X15 LTE

(Category 15/13)

DL = 800Mbps

3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Encode/

Decode 2160p30, 1080p120

H.264 & H.265



10-bit HDR pipelines Mfc. Process 10nm LPP 8nm LPP

Starting off with the Snapdragon 720G, the first we note that the features of the SoC looks extremely similar to the Snapdragon 730. We never had a regular Snapdragon 720 so it’s a bit weird for Qualcomm to directly come out with a “G” version which is usually used for denominating a better GPU / gaming binned variant of an SoC.

The Snapdragon 720G shares the same feature set as the Snapdragon 730, but comes with an extra 100MHz boost on the big cores. Other small differences between the two SoCs is Qualcomm’s description of it using a newer Hexagon 692 DSP as opposed to the 688 variant in the S730.

All in all, whilst this should be a new silicon design, in practice it feels more of a stepping variant of the Snapdragon 730.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 600-Range SoCs SoC Snapdragon 660 Snapdragon 662 Snapdragon 665 Snapdragon 670 Snapdragon 675 CPU 4x Kryo 260 (CA73)

@ 2.2GHz



4x Kryo 260 (CA53)

@ 1.8GHz 4x Kryo 260 (CA73)

@ 2.0GHz



4x Kryo 260 (CA53)

@ 1.8GHz 4x Kryo 260 (CA73)

@ 2.0GHz



4x Kryo 260 (CA53)

@ 1.8GHz 2x Kryo 360 (CA75)

@ 2.0GHz



6x Kryo 360 (CA55)

@ 1.7GHz 2x Kryo 460 (CA76)

@ 2.0GHz



6x Kryo 460 (CA55)

@ 1.7GHz GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 610 Adreno 615 Adreno 612 DSP Hexagon 680 Hexagon 683 Hexagon 686 Hexagon 685 ISP/

Camera Spectra 160

24MP Spectra 340T

25MP single / 16MP dual Spectra 165

25MP single / 16MP dual Spectra 250

25MP single / 16MP dual Spectra 250

25MP single / 16MP dual Memory 2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz

LPDDR4

14.9GB/s 2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz

LPDDR4X

14.9GB/s



1MB system cache Integrated Modem Snapdragon X12 LTE Snapdragon X11 LTE

(Cat 12/13)



DL = 390Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Snapdragon X12 LTE



(Category 12/13)



DL = 600Mbps

3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Encode/

Decode 2160p30, 1080p120

H.264 & H.265 1080p60

H.264 & H.265 2160p30, 1080p120

H.264 & H.265 Mfc. Process 14nm LPP 11nm LPP 11nm LPP 10nm LPP 11nm LPP

In the Snapdragon 600 range we’ve seen a ton of releases over the last few years, which makes the new Snapdragon 662 even more weird in terms of how it’s positioned in the market. A lot like the S720G situation, the new S662 looks extremely similar to the Snapdragon 665.

The CPU and GPU configuration is said to be identical between the two chips, but then there’s some differing features such as a Spectra 340T ISP instead of a Spectra 165, as well as a Hexagon 683 versus a Hexagon 686. Admittedly, Qualcomm’s marketing naming here doesn’t necessarily mean there’s actual IP changes in the SoC, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen Qualcomm tape out almost identical SKUs over time.

A more notable difference in capabilities is in the media features as the S662 is only able to do 1080p60 video as opposed to 4K30 on the S665, as well as having a slightly worse X11 modem which can only do 2x carrier aggregation as opposed to 3x for the S665 X12 based modem.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 400-Range SoCs SoC Snapdragon 439 Snapdragon 450 Snapdragon 460 CPU 4x CA53

@ 2.2GHz



4x CA53

@ 1.7GHz 8x CA53

@ 2.3GHz 4x Kryo 240 (CA73)

@ 1.8GHz



4x Kryo 240 (CA53)

@ ?GHz GPU Adreno 505 Adreno 506 Adreno 610 DSP Hexagon 536 Hexagon 546 Hexagon 683 ISP/

Camera Spectra

21MP single / 8MP dual Spectra

21MP single / 13MP dual Spectra 340

36MP single / 22MP dual Memory 1x 32-bit @ 933MHz

LPDDR3

7.4GB/s 2x 16-bit @ 1866MHz

LPDDR4X

14.9GB/s Integrated Modem Snapdragon X6 LTE

(Category 4/5)



DL = 150Mbps

2x10MHz CA, 64-QAM



UL = 75Mbps

1x10MHz CA, 64-QAM Snapdragon X9 LTE

(Category 7/13)



DL = 300Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x10MHz CA, 64-QAM Snapdragon X11 LTE

(Cat 12/13)



DL = 390Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 256-QAM



UL = 150Mbps

2x20MHz CA, 64-QAM Encode/

Decode 1080p30

H.264 1080p60

H.264 & H.265 Mfc. Process 12nm LPP 14nm LPP 11nm LPP

Actually, the biggest news this week was the announcement of the Snapdragon 460. Unlike the less exciting 720G and 662, the 460 represents a big leap over its predecessors, finally representing a major upgrade to the 2017 Snapdragon 450.

The Snapdragon 460 for the first time now brings big CPU cores into the 400-range which should be almost a 2x increase in performance over past series chipsets. Qualcomm here is making use of 4x Cortex A73 derived CPUs at up to 1.8GHz, alongside 4x A53 derived CPUs at an undisclosed clock (likely a similar 1.8GHz).

The GPU sees a big upgrade in transitioning to the 600 Adreno series with the Adreno 610, and Qualcomm is quoting a 60-70% performance uplift compared to the Snapdragon 450.

The new chip also now for the first time support LPDDR4X, doubling up on the available bandwidth in this low-range of SoCs. The new chipset is manufactured on a Samsung 11LPP process node, which should be a nice efficiency upgrade over the 14nm process of the S450.

Devices based on the Snapdragon 720G are expected to be available this quarter, while 662 and 460 devices are expected towards the end of 2020.

