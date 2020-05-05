The ASRock Rack Z490D4U-2L2T, Micro-ATX Server For LGA1200

Off the back of the announcement of a substantial amount of Z490 motherboards designed for Intel's 10th generation desktop processors, ASRock Rack has announced a server-focused model. The ASRock Rack Z490D4U-2L2T offers an impressive array of Ethernet including two Intel 10 GBE and two Intel Gigabit Ethernet ports; all on a micro-ATX form factor PCB.

With over 44+ Z490 models to choose from a variety of vendors, ASRock Rack has announced its intention to release a server solution for LGA1200. Although ASRock Rack hasn't officially revealed a complete list of specifications for its Z490D4U-2L2T micro-ATX motherboard, ASRock Rack has made some information public.

Potentially suited for cloud gaming servers and high-frequency trading, the ASRock Rack Z490D4U-2L2T includes IPMI remote management. It is equipped with an Intel X710-AT2 10 G Ethernet controller which adds two 10 GbE ports onto the rear panel, as well as two Intel Gigabit Ethernet controllers bringing the board's Ethernet capacity up to four. For the storage is two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots which include support for Intel Optane memory, and has six SATA ports with RAID 0, 1, 5 and 10 array support. There is also an HDMI video output on the rear panel for use with Intel's UHD integrated graphics.

It's an interesting micro-ATX offering and adds an extra dimension to Intel's latest Z490 chipset. This will likely support Intel's Xeon range of 10th generation processors, but we can't confirm that at this time.

ASRock Rack hasn't unveiled full specifications for the Z490D4U-2L2T, nor has it revealed when it's expected to launch or at what price it will release.

