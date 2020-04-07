ASUS Updates Chromebook Flip Series With Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake

With the vast majority of vendors updating its notebook portfolios with Intel 10th generation processors, ASUS has added a new model its Chromebook lineup, the Chromebook Flip C436. Two new models are available with Intel's new Comet Lake CPUs, one equipped with a dual-core Intel i3-10110U, while the other variation comes with a quad-core Intel i5-10210U.

Adding to its 'premium' range of Chromebooks, which has models starting from entry-level Intel Celeron variants, the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a 2-in-1 convertible design. It features a compact 14-inch 1080p touchscreen with its 4-sided NanoEdge display technology. The screen itself has a 360° hinge which allows it to be used in multiple configurations including tablet mode, and as a stand. It's constructed from magnesium alloy and is available in two colors, transparent silver and aerogel white.

Looking at the technical specifications, there are two current variations available for purchase from the ASUS Store. The cheaper model comes with an Intel i3-10110U, a PCIe 3.0 x2 128 GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 8 GB of DDR3L memory, and a Wi-Fi 6 wireless interface with BT 5.0 support. The more expensive version of the C436 has an Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core processor, a 512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 NVMe M.2 SSD, 16 GB of DDR3L memory, and the same Wi-Fi 6 adaptor with BT 5.0 connectivity.

Both models include two USB 3.1 G1 Type-C ports, which both support display and power delivery. Along the top bezel is an HD webcam, with an illuminated chiclet keyboard, and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. For sound, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 is using a pair of Harman Kardon stereo speakers, with a 3.5 mm Headphone-out and audio-in combo jack for users looking to use headphones or headsets.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 conforms to Intel's Project Athena certification with a reported battery life of up to 12 hours. The battery spec stands at 42 WHrs due to its 3S1P 3-cell Li-ion battery. It also weighs just 2.6 lbs and sits as its premium Chromebook model, succeeding the C434 we reported on last year.

It's one of the most extravagant 2-in-1 Chromebooks on the market at present, with prices starting at $800 for the i3 model, with the i5 model costing $1000. Both are currently available to buy from the ASUS store.

