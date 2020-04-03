Razer Refreshes Blade 15 Series With Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake

Razer Refreshes Blade 15 Series With Intel 10th Gen Comet Lakeby Gavin Bonshor on April 3, 2020 11:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Laptops
- Intel
- Optimus
- Razer
- NVIDIA
- RTX
- Comet Lake
- Razer Edge 15
Along with many other OEMs in the notebook segment at the moment, Razer has joined in the fray with the launch of two new models of its Blade 15 series of gaming notebooks. Building upon Intel's newly announced 10th generation Comet Lake-H processors, both models also include options for using NVIDIA's new RTX Super mobile GPUs.
Starting off with the new flagship Blade 15 Advanced model, Razer claims it to be the world's smallest laptop with with a 15.6" screen, with a weight of just 2.2 Kg. Included in the Advanced model is the new Intel Core i7-10875H eight-core Comet Lake-H processor, with a max turbo of up 5.1 GHz and a base clock of 2.3 GHz. Some of the core features include Intel Thunderbolt 3 Type-C and a USB 3.1 G2 Type-C port supporting USB-C 20 V PD 3.0 charging capabilities. Powering the laptop is a built-in 80 Wh rechargeable lithium-ion polymer battery, with a compact 230 W power adapter which is supplied with both models.
The advanced model is available with a choice between a 300 Hz HD TFT LCD for hardcore gamers, and a more creator-focused OLED 100% DCI-P3 4K touch panel with a 1 ms response time. Powering the display are NVIDIA's current lineup of notebook GPUs, with the top option being the GeForce RTX 2080 Super with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. As for storage, Razer has equipped the Blade 15 with a PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSDs, with capacities up to 1 TB. Keeping the components cool in the advanced model is a vapor chamber design, while the base model uses a standard heat pipe design.
Meanwhile the base model comes equipped with the six-core Intel Core i7-10750H processor, while the GPU choice goes up NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, also using Optimus. Also available with two display types, the base model can come with either a 144 Hz Full HD display with a matte screen or with an OLED 100% DCI-P3 panel. Providing power is a slightly lower spec 65 Wh polymer battery, with Intel Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, an HDMI 2.0B video output, and dual USB 3.1 G1 Type-A ports.
The specifications of the new Razer Blade 15 2020 Models
Both models come finished with a black frame with a backlit green Razer logo and are equipped with 16 GB of dual-channel DDR4-2933 memory, benefit from an Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6 adapter with BT 5.0 support, and include a precision glass touchpad.
Neither variants of the Razer Blade 15 are cheap, with the Basic starting at $1,600, while the Advanced model begins at $2,600. Both models look set to be available in retail channels in May.
Related Reading
- NVIDIA's 2020 Laptop Refresh: Launches GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super, & GTX 1650 Ti
- Intel Details 10th Gen Comet Lake-H for 45 Notebooks: Up to 5.3 GHz*
- NVIDIA Details Dynamic Boost Tech & Advanced Optimus (G-Sync & Optimus At Last
- MSI Launches New 10th Gen Core Laptops With NVIDIA RTX Super And Mini LED
Source: Razer
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
willis936 - Friday, April 3, 2020 - linkNo word on OLED refresh rate, so we're to assume 60 Hz? What's the hold up here? Every person who uses a monitor wants a high refresh rate OLED, so there is a market for it. It's not like there are technical limitations in the display technology, and it's not like there is a limit anywhere else in the chain for high pixel clocks (literally a 300 Hz LCD is a drop-in replacement). So why are they shipping with 60 Hz? To save cost? OLED is a premium option. It can't add a significant percentage of cost. Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, April 3, 2020 - linkI really like how forward looking Razer is being with the base model. Giving up to 512GB of storage should allow me to install at least 2 contemporary games and though I may have to uninstall them, I expect fully to be able to keep at least one next gen console port on it by around this time next year. Reply