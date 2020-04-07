Origin PC Announces EON15-X AMD Gaming Laptop: Putting AMD's Ryzen 9 3900 In a Laptop

Even though AMD has already released its Ryzen Mobile 4000 Series of processors, Origin PC has gone one step further for their new AMD gaming laptop, assuming a machine that uses AMD's Ryzen 3000 desktop processors. Dubbed the EON15-X AMD, the high-end gaming laptop is available with a choice of three different Ryzen 3000 desktop SKUs, including the 12 core Ryzen 9 3900. And yet even with a desktop class processor, this isn't a luggable, desktop-type laptop; the 15-inch notebook is only 1.2-inches thick and weighs less than 6 pounds.

Thew new EON15-X AMD is the latest update to Origin PC's lineup of EON15 gaming laptops, with a specific emphasis on supporting AMD's Ryzen desktop processors. The EON15-X AMD is in 6, 8, and 12 core configurations, which is perfect for gamers and content creators looking to utilize the multi-core performance of AMD's 7 nm Zen 2 architecture. This is paired with various memory configurations, with the notebook able to accomodate up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666.

And since this is a gaming laptop, it's of course equipped with high-end display and GPU options. The EON15-X AMD comes with a 15.6" 1080p 144 Hz screen which is fitting given current trends in gaming laptops, as we as being a good fit for what resolutions current-generation mobile GPUs can handle. Speaking of GPUs, Origin PC is offering users a choice between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB, and a GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB graphics card.

Overall, Origin is offering a fairly comprehensive set of customizations on its official product page. Along with the memory options mentioned earlier, the laptop offers support for up to two M.2 SSDs, and a single HDD bay which can accommodate SATA based drives, resulting in a plethora of storage options. In a maximum configuration, the EON15-X AMD supports up to 2 TB NVMe Gen4 drives, M.2 SATA based 2 TB drives, and up to 4 TB of SATA SSDs which can be configured within the customizer.

Origin PC EON15-X AMD Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core, 3.6 GHz Base, 4.2 GHz Boost

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 3.6 GHz Base, 4.4 GHz Boost

AMD Ryzen 9 3900 12-Core, 3.8 GHz Base, 4.6 GHz Boost GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB Max-P

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB Max-Q Display 15.6" IPS FHD 1080p 144 Hz Memory Origin Approved DDR4-2400

8 GB (2 x 4 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

16 GB (4 x 4 GB)

32 GB (4 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB)



G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4-2400

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)



Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4-2400

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB)



Kingston HyperX Impact DDR4-2666

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (4 x 16 GB) Storage NVMe Up To 2 TB

M.2 SATA Up To 2 TB

SATA SSD Up To 4 TB Networking Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 + BT 5.0 Ports 1 x USB 3.2 G2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)

2 x USB 3.1 G2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5 mm Phono/Mic

1 x 3.5 mm Mic

1 x HDMI TM Output

1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 Output

1 x RJ-45 Battery> 62 Wh Li-ion Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.2 x 10.1 x 1.2 inches Weight 5.9 lbs Price (USD) Starts at $1624

On the connectivity front, the Origin PC EON15-X AMD has plenty to shout about with two USB 3.1 G2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, and a USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode functionality. Supporting up to three external screens, including the Type-C DisplayPort 1.4 output, and included Mini DisplayPort 1.4 output, with a single HDMI TM video output also present. Gamers looking for RGB are in luck with a full-size customizable keyboard with integrated RGB LEDs and a touchpad which includes an embedded fingerprint reader for extra security.



The Origin PC EON15-X AMD AMD

Users with deep pockets can also add a bit of flair to their system, as Origin PC offers painting and customization options for the EON15-X AMD. Its HD UV printing service starts at $149, with a metallic finish starting at $175. Origin PC even offer a custom hydro dipping option which begins at $199.

The Origin PC EON15-X AMD is currently available from the Origin PC website with prices starting at $1624 for the base model, with the price when fully customized can easily surpass $3400.

