Apple Doubles Storage Capacity of Mac Mini Desktops

Apple Doubles Storage Capacity of Mac Mini Desktopsby Anton Shilov on March 19, 2020 12:30 PM EST
- Posted in
- Desktop
- Apple
- Mac mini
- Coffee Lake
In addition to launching its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Apple on Wednesday refreshed its Mac Mini lineup of ultra-compact desktops. This time around, the company doubled storage capacity on systems featuring standard configurations, so the cheapest Mac mini now features a 256 GB SSD.
Apple now offers two base configurations of its Mac mini:
- the entry-level machine featuring Intel’s 8th Generation quad-core Core i3 CPU paired with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 256 GB SSD for $799, and
- a mid-range model with Intel’s 8th Generation six-core Core i5 processor accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4-2666 DRAM and a 512 GB SSD for $1,099.
Previously, these systems featured a 128 GB or a 256 GB soldered-down drive, respectively.
Apple’s current-generation Mac mini was originally introduced in late 2018. It is based on Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs with Intel UHD Graphics 630 as well as the Apple’s T2 security chip for encrypted storage and secure boot.
Apple decided not to upgrade the base of its entry-level systems, so the top-of-the-range configuration can be equipped with a hex-core Core i7 processor, 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 2 TB SSD, and a 10 GbE port. The highest-performing Mac mini costs $2,999.
All the latest Mac mini PCs have two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 header, a 3.5-mm audio connector for headsets, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports to connect an external graphics adapter, a storage system, and an Ultra-HD display.
|Apple Mac mini Brief Specifications
|Mac mini 2018
|CPU
|Intel Core i3
4C
3.6 GHz
6 MB L3
|Intel Core i5
6C
3.0/4.1 GHz
9 MB L3
|Intel Core i7
6C
3.2/4.6 GHz
12 MB L3
|PCH
|?
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Memory
|8 GB DDR4-2666
Configurable to 16 GB, 32 GB or 64 GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|256 GB PCIe SSD
Configuratble to 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB SSD
|Wi-Fi
|IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 5
|Ethernet
|1 GbE or 10 GbE
|Display Outputs
|4 × Thunderbolt 3
|Audio
|1 × 3.5mm audio out
|USB
|2 × USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps)
4 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (via TB3)
|Other I/O
|HDMI 2.0
|Dimensions
|Width
|19.7 cm | 7.7"
|Height
|3.6 cm | 1.4"
|Depth
|19.7 cm | 7.7"
|PSU
|~ 150 W (internal)
|OS
|Apple MacOS
The revamped Apple Mac mini systems with expanded storage are now available directly from Apple.
Related Reading:
- Apple Launches New Mac Mini: Up to 6 Cores, 64 GB RAM, 2 TB SSD, & TB3
- Apple Reveals MacBook Air 2020: 10th Gen Intel Quad-Core and Scissor Keyboard, Starting At $999
- Apple Unveils New iPad Pro: A12Z Bionic, Camera w/ Depth Sensor for AR, Keyboard w/ Trackpad
- Apple’s 2019 Mac Pro Tower Now Available: From $5,999 to $53,000
Source: Apple
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
1 Comments
View All Comments
quiksilvr - Thursday, March 19, 2020 - linkWhat a lazy update. They didn't even update the CPUs to 10th gen nor the WiFi module to WiFi 6. Reply