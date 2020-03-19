Apple Doubles Storage Capacity of Mac Mini Desktops

In addition to launching its new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Apple on Wednesday refreshed its Mac Mini lineup of ultra-compact desktops. This time around, the company doubled storage capacity on systems featuring standard configurations, so the cheapest Mac mini now features a 256 GB SSD.

Apple now offers two base configurations of its Mac mini:

the entry-level machine featuring Intel’s 8th Generation quad-core Core i3 CPU paired with 8 GB of DDR4-2666 memory and a 256 GB SSD for $799, and a mid-range model with Intel’s 8th Generation six-core Core i5 processor accompanied by 8 GB of DDR4-2666 DRAM and a 512 GB SSD for $1,099.

Previously, these systems featured a 128 GB or a 256 GB soldered-down drive, respectively.

Apple’s current-generation Mac mini was originally introduced in late 2018. It is based on Intel’s Coffee Lake CPUs with Intel UHD Graphics 630 as well as the Apple’s T2 security chip for encrypted storage and secure boot.

Apple decided not to upgrade the base of its entry-level systems, so the top-of-the-range configuration can be equipped with a hex-core Core i7 processor, 64 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, a 2 TB SSD, and a 10 GbE port. The highest-performing Mac mini costs $2,999.

All the latest Mac mini PCs have two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 header, a 3.5-mm audio connector for headsets, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports to connect an external graphics adapter, a storage system, and an Ultra-HD display.

Apple Mac mini Brief Specifications Mac mini 2018 CPU Intel Core i3

4C

3.6 GHz

6 MB L3 Intel Core i5

6C

3.0/4.1 GHz

9 MB L3 Intel Core i7

6C

3.2/4.6 GHz

12 MB L3 PCH ? Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Memory 8 GB DDR4-2666

Configurable to 16 GB, 32 GB or 64 GB DDR4-2666 Storage 256 GB PCIe SSD

Configuratble to 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB SSD Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 5 Ethernet 1 GbE or 10 GbE Display Outputs 4 × Thunderbolt 3 Audio 1 × 3.5mm audio out USB 2 × USB 3.0 Type-A (5 Gbps)

4 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (via TB3) Other I/O HDMI 2.0 Dimensions Width 19.7 cm | 7.7" Height 3.6 cm | 1.4" Depth 19.7 cm | 7.7" PSU ~ 150 W (internal) OS Apple MacOS

The revamped Apple Mac mini systems with expanded storage are now available directly from Apple.

Source: Apple