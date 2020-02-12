AT 101: Wi-Fi 6 And Why You Want It

AT 101: Wi-Fi 6 And Why You Want Itby Brett Howse on February 12, 2020 8:00 AM EST
Over the last generation of computing, there has been an explosion of devices that no longer have or need the capability of connecting to a hard-wired Ethernet connection, and that trend shows no intention of slowing down. When Personal Computers first started to utilize wireless Network Interface Cards (NICs) they would almost always be the sole device on the network. Fast forward to today, and practically every home has multiple devices, if not dozens, where the devices communicate using radio waves, either over a cellular connection, or over a home wireless network featuring Wi-Fi.
In the PC space, which is the focus of this article, cellular connectivity certainly exists, but almost exclusively in niche roles. While there are advantages to offering directly cellular connection on the PC, the extra recurring cost, especially in North America, means that most laptop owners will leverage Wi-Fi for network communication.
The term Wi-Fi is something that is omnipresent today, but if based on the Wi-Fi Alliance and adoption of IEEE 802.11 standards for local area networking over wireless. Although the Wi-Fi Alliance has recently renamed their standards, Wi-Fi has in the past been named directly based on the 802.11 standards as follows:
|Wi-Fi Names and Performance
|Naming
|Peak Performance
|Branding
|IEEE
Standard
|1x1
Configuration
|2x2
Configuration
|3x3
Configuration
|Wi-Fi 4
Channel Width 20/40 MHz
|802.11n
|150 Mbps
|300 Mbps
|450 Mbps
|Wi-Fi 5
Channel Width 20/40/80 MHz
Optional 160 MHz
|802.11ac
|433 Mbps
867 Mbps
|867 Mbps
1.69 Gbps
|1.27 Gbps
2.54 Gbps
|Wi-Fi 6
Channel Width 20/40/80/160 MHz
|802.11ax
|1201 Mbps
|2.4Gbps
|3.6 Gbps
In an effort to simplify branding, the latest three standards of 802.11n, 802.11ac, and 802.11ax have been rebranded to Wi-Fi 4, Wi-Fi 5, and Wi-Fi 6, respectively. In the long term, the new branding should be much easier for most people to grasp, since larger means newer, although we’ve already got some confusion with Wi-Fi 6E – the 6GHz band addition for Wi-Fi 6 – so we shall see how that goes.
One of the many Wi-Fi 6 routers announced at CES 2019 - TPLink AX1800
Today, most homes should have at least Wi-Fi 4, or what used to be 802.11n. After all, this standard came along in 2009. Many will even have Wi-Fi 5, or 802.11ac, which offers some speed upgrades and a few optional extra features to help with scaling. Wi-Fi 6, or 802.11ax, is a very new standard, and until the end of 2019 there were not even that many devices which could connect over it. So, what is the point of this new standard, and do you really need to upgrade your home network?
This article intends to help answer those questions, as well as show how we at AnandTech are transitioning to Wi-Fi 6 for future reviews.
Mccaula718 - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkWhy is the WAN port only 1 Gbps? Reply
5080 - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkYou can always combine a WAN and LAN port into dual WAN to double the throughput. I have an ASUS RT-AX88U connected to an ARRIS SB8200 with Link Aggregation to take advantage of a 1.2Gbps internet connection. Reply
Makaveli - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkSounds like you are on a 1Gbps cable connection why bother with Link Aggregation?
do you actually see the slight over provision on the connection? Reply
levizx - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkBecause affordable 1Gbps connection isn't a thing for even 90% of high-end buyers yet, let alone > 1Gbps Reply
Makaveli - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkIf you are in the US then yes internet is terrible in america.
Fortunately for me I live in Canada and on a 1Gbps Fiber connection. Reply
Makaveli - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkThe GT-AX11000 has a 2.5Gbps port that can be turn into a WAN Port. Reply
valinor89 - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkMy usual question is, can the WIFI 6 advantages be of use if there are less advanced devices in the same network? It used to be that even if both the AP and Device support the highest standard as long as there exist other devices that use the same network that don't support the new features they end up not usable. Reply
Makaveli - Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - linkI'm also using an RT-AX88U on Merlin firmware i'm picking up a Galaxy S10 today which is has AX so will be testing that tonight. Reply