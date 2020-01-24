ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Corsair’s Introduces Vengeance 6100 Gaming PCs: AMD Ryzen & Radeon Powered

 by Anton Shilov on January 24, 2020 8:00 AM EST
Corsair has introduced its first line of AMD-based gaming PCs, the Vengeance 6100-series. The systems are powered by AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 3700X processor as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card and priced starting at $1,999. They are positioned slightly below Corsair’s (Intel-based) Vengeance 5100-series PCs launched last year.

The Corsair Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 systems come in the familiar Micro-ATX version the company’s Crystal Series 280X RGB case that is exclusively used for this lineup and is not available in retail. The chassis has two chambers for efficient cooling and compact size, three tempered glass windows, and loads of individually addressable RGB LEDs. In fact, the large number of RGB LEDs are a defining feature of this product family as they enable owners of the systems to define the look of their build themselves and without any additional investments.

Both Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 are based on AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 3700X processor accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4 memory, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The 6180 uses a motherboard based on AMD’s B540 chipset and comes with Corsair’s Force MP510 480 GB SSD. Meanwhile the 6182 uses X570-based motherboard and is equipped with Corsair’s Force MP600 1 TB SSD, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD that offers leading-edge performance. As a result of the motherboard differences, the systems offer slightly different I/O features, though both support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C connectors.

One interesting thing about Corsair’s Vengeance 6100-series is that the company for some reason decided not to use components from MSI, but use ASRock’s X570 Pro4 motherboard as well as XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II Ultra graphics card.

Corsair’s Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 systems are immediately available from Corsair in the USA starting at $1999. Both machines are covered with a two-year warranty.

Specifications of Corsair Vengeance 6100-Series Gaming PCs
Model Vengeance 6180 Vengeance 6182
Product ID CS-9030008-NA CS-9030007-NA
CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T, up to 4.4 GHz)
GPU XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II Ultra
Cooling CPU Corsair's closed-loop air+liquid cooling system
GPU XFX's air cooling system
DRAM Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16 GB DDR4-3200
dual-channel
Motherboard AMD B540
Micro-ATX		 ASRock’s X570 Pro4
Micro-ATX
Storage SSD Corsair Force MP510 480 GB
PCIe 3.0 x4		 Corsair Force MP600 1 TB
PCIe 4.0 x4
HDD 2 TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM
Wireless 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth
PSU Corsair RM650 80Plus
Connectors Front 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1
Headphone Jack
Mic Jack
Back 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A & Type-C)
PS/2
1 x HDMI
3 x DisplayPort
7.1-channel HD Audio		 6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A & Type-C)
PS/2
1 x HDMI
3 x DisplayPort
7.1-chanel HD Audio
GbE
Dimensions  398mm (L) × 276mm (W) × 351mm (H)
Warranty 2 years
OS Windows 10 Home
MSRP starting at $1,999

Source: Corsair

