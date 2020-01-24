Corsair’s Introduces Vengeance 6100 Gaming PCs: AMD Ryzen & Radeon Powered

Corsair has introduced its first line of AMD-based gaming PCs, the Vengeance 6100-series. The systems are powered by AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 3700X processor as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card and priced starting at $1,999. They are positioned slightly below Corsair’s (Intel-based) Vengeance 5100-series PCs launched last year.

The Corsair Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 systems come in the familiar Micro-ATX version the company’s Crystal Series 280X RGB case that is exclusively used for this lineup and is not available in retail. The chassis has two chambers for efficient cooling and compact size, three tempered glass windows, and loads of individually addressable RGB LEDs. In fact, the large number of RGB LEDs are a defining feature of this product family as they enable owners of the systems to define the look of their build themselves and without any additional investments.

Both Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 are based on AMD’s eight-core Ryzen 7 3700X processor accompanied by 16 GB of DDR4 memory, as well as AMD’s Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. The 6180 uses a motherboard based on AMD’s B540 chipset and comes with Corsair’s Force MP510 480 GB SSD. Meanwhile the 6182 uses X570-based motherboard and is equipped with Corsair’s Force MP600 1 TB SSD, a PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD that offers leading-edge performance. As a result of the motherboard differences, the systems offer slightly different I/O features, though both support Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and Type-C connectors.

One interesting thing about Corsair’s Vengeance 6100-series is that the company for some reason decided not to use components from MSI, but use ASRock’s X570 Pro4 motherboard as well as XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II Ultra graphics card.

Corsair’s Vengeance 6180 and Vengeance 6182 systems are immediately available from Corsair in the USA starting at $1999. Both machines are covered with a two-year warranty.

Specifications of Corsair Vengeance 6100-Series Gaming PCs Model Vengeance 6180 Vengeance 6182 Product ID CS-9030008-NA CS-9030007-NA CPU AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8C/16T, up to 4.4 GHz) GPU XFX's Radeon RX 5700 XT RAW II Ultra Cooling CPU Corsair's closed-loop air+liquid cooling system GPU XFX's air cooling system DRAM Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16 GB DDR4-3200

dual-channel Motherboard AMD B540

Micro-ATX ASRock’s X570 Pro4

Micro-ATX Storage SSD Corsair Force MP510 480 GB

PCIe 3.0 x4 Corsair Force MP600 1 TB

PCIe 4.0 x4 HDD 2 TB 3.5-inch 7200 RPM Wireless 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth PSU Corsair RM650 80Plus Connectors Front 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1

Headphone Jack

Mic Jack Back 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1

2 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A & Type-C)

PS/2

1 x HDMI

3 x DisplayPort

7.1-channel HD Audio 6 x USB 3.2 Gen 1

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A & Type-C)

PS/2

1 x HDMI

3 x DisplayPort

7.1-chanel HD Audio

GbE Dimensions 398mm (L) × 276mm (W) × 351mm (H) Warranty 2 years OS Windows 10 Home MSRP starting at $1,999

