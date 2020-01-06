D-Link Announces New EasyMesh-Compatible Wi-Fi 6 Gateways and Extenders

The Wi-Fi system / mesh market has turned out to be very attractive for gateway vendors, enabling them to have higher ASPs and more revenue per user. On the technical side, each platform vendor has their own proprietary mesh solution, and these solutions have been rendered non-interoperable further by tweaks from the vendors themselves. In 2018, the Wi-Fi Alliance weighed in with the EasyMesh standard that could allow equipment from different vendors to co-operate for a standards-based mesh networking functionality.

At CES 2020, D-Link is announcing a set of routers and access points with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh. Even though the Wi-Fi Alliance has not officially released the EasyMesh standard yet, D-Link promises that the new products with D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh will work seamlessly with other products that adopt the EasyMesh standard.

The new products also include some cost-effective Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) solutions, though the major ones are all based on the Wi-Fi 6 standard. A comparison of the features of the new products is provided below.

The gallery below presents details of the new products in the stack:

Pricing ranges from $100 for the DIR-1750-US AC1750 mesh router and the DAP-1755-US AC1750 mesh Wi-Fi range extender to $280 for the DIR-X5460-US Smart AX5400 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router.