CES 2020: Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7 14-Inch w/ Ice Lake & Discrete GPU

One of the key advantages brought by Intel’s Ice Lake processors in addition to higher IPC is its improved integrated Iris Plus Graphics that is meant to offer a much-improved level of graphics performance for ultra-thin laptops. But even so, Lenovo has introduced its new Yoga Slim 7 14-inch notebooks that are powered by Intel’s latest 10nm CPU and offer an optional discrete GPU from NVIDIA.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14-inch is based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core ‘Ice Lake’ processor and may be configured with the company’s top-of-the-line Core i7-1065G7 with four cores clocked at 1.3 – 3.9 GHz as well as well as the Iris Plus Graphics ‘G7’ with 64 EUs and up to 1.1 TFLOPS compute performance. The CPU will share the motherboard with up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory as well as an up to 1 TB PCIe SSD.

Meanwhile, for those who want a discrete GPU, Lenovo plans to offer NVIDIA’s GeForce MX option, which in case of the model MX250 features compute performance of around 1.2 TFLOPS, depending on exact clocks. While the standalone GPU in this case is barely better than Intel’s G7, configurations with processors that feature G1 or G4 graphics will clearly be able to take advantage of NVIDIA’s chip.

In fact, Lenovo intends to offer two versions of the Yoga Slim 7 14-inch: in a pure aluminum body and in an aluminum body with Slate Grey fabric cover. The SKUs in aluminum body will come with a Full-HD IPS display featuring 300 nits brightness. The Slate Grey fabric models will offer a choice between a Full-HD touch-enabled LCD IPS screen with 300 nits brightness as well as an Ultra-HD IPS display featuring 500 nits brightness along with 90% of the P3 color space coverage. Depending on exact model, the machines are 14.9 mm – 15.4 mm thick and weigh between 1.4 kg and 1.5 kg.

I/O capabilities of all Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14-inch will be similar and will include a 720p webcam with IR sensors for Windows Hello, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, a Thunderbolt 3 connector, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, an SD card reader, and a 3.5-mm audio jack.

Lenovo says that the Yoga Slim 7 14-inch can last for up to 14 hours on its massive 60.7 Wh battery, though this only concerns a Full-HD version in an entry-level configuration.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14-inch will cost starting at $1,209.99 when it hits the market this April.

