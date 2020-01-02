CES 2020: Dell’s 360-Degree Latitude 9510 to Offer 30 Hrs Battery and 5G Modem

CES 2020: Dell’s 360-Degree Latitude 9510 to Offer 30 Hrs Battery and 5G Modemby Anton Shilov on January 2, 2020 9:30 AM EST
Building a workstation-class mobile PC that would be easy to carry around, but which would offer a proper screen, decent performance, robust connectivity, and a long battery life is extremely challenging. In fact, it takes efforts of multiple companies, not just one manufacturer. At CES, Dell is going to introduce two 15-inch Latitude 9510 designs, a laptop and a convertible, that promise to pack all of the hardware required into a 14-inch-class body that is up to 17 mm thick, and even add Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modem on top as an optional extra.
Typically, notebooks and convertibles use different chassis even within the same model family. This is not the case with the Dell Latitude 9510 family: the notebook and the convertible use very similar aluminum unibody chassis that have the same dimensions with a 14 mm ~ 17 mm z-height, but the convertible has different hinges. Both types of machines also come with similar ‘super low power’ 15-inch display panels of a Full-HD resolution, 400 nits brightness, and wide viewing angles. Meanwhile, the screen of the convertible supports touch (as well as Dell’s Active Pen stylus that is sold separately) and is protected using Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
Inside the new Dell Latitude 9510 mobile PCs is Intel’s 10th Generation quad or six-core Core processor (Comet Lake-U) with built-in UHD Graphics that is accompanied by up to 16 GB of onboard LPDDR3-2133 memory as well as an M.2-2230 SSD of up to 1 TB capacity. Evidently, Dell had to sacrifice upgradeability and capacity of its storage device to make its 14-inch machines as portable as possible.
Being aimed at demanding users, the Latitude 9510 laptop and hybrid have rather robust I/O capabilities that include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that can be used for charging, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A connector, an HDMI output, a microSD card reader, a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets, and an optional SmartCard reader. Those users who want ultimate mobility can also install Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X24 4G/LTE or even Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Other ports are provided through dongles.
Since Dell’s Latitude systems are the company’s most advanced offerings for business, corporate, and government clientele, these machines come equipped with cutting-edge security features. In addition to IR-equipped webcam (Windows Hello-compatible), the Latitude 9510 mobile PCs have a fingerprint reader as well as contactless and contacted Smart Card readers with Control Vault 3.0 authentication with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification (Windows Hello-compliant fingerprint scanner is also possible). Furthermore, the systems feature a FIPS-140-2-certified TPM 2.0 module, self-encrypting Class 35 storage, and a variety of optional software enhancements.
Typical versions of Dell’s Latitude 9510 laptop and Latitude 9510 2-in-1 will come with a 4-cell 52 Wh battery (either with ExpressCharge or Long-Life Cycle), but the most advanced SKUs will be equipped with a rather monstrous 6-cell 88 Wh Li-polymer ExpressCharge-capable battery that promises to enable a battery life of over 30 hours. This one will likely be heavier than others, but if you need to work for a long time on a single charge or just work comfortably with increased brightness, then this is the only way.
|Specifications of the Dell Latitude 9510
|Latitude 9510
|Latitude 9510 2-in-1
|LCD
|Diagonal
|15"
|Resolution Brightness Features
|1920×1080
400 cd/m²
Anti-Glare
Super Low Power
|1920×1080
400 cd/m²
Anti-Glar
Anti-Smudge
Super Low Power
|Color Gamut
|sRGB 100%
|?
|Touch Support
|-
|Yes
|Protective Glass
|-
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|CPU
| Intel's 10th Generation quad-core or six-core Core processor
with or without vPro
Comet Lake-U
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics
|RAM
|up to 16 GB LPDDR3-2133
|Storage
|M.2-2230 PCIe/NVMe up to 1TB SSD
Regular or Class 35
|Wireless
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2x2 .11ax 160MHz + Bluetooth 5.0
|Cellular
WWAN
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A (DW5821e)
Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A (DW5821e) for AT&T, Verizon & Sprint, US.
Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Global 5G Modem (DW5930e)
(July 2020) (2-in-1)
|USB
|3.1
|1 × USB 3.1 Type-A
|Thunderbolt
|2 × TB 3 (for data, charging, DP displays)
|Display Output
|1 × HDMI 2.0
|Card Reader
|1 × microSD
|Cameras
|Front
|Webcan with IR sensors for Windows Hello face authentication
Mechanical privacy shutter
No camera option
|Hardware Authentication
|Webcam with IR Sensors
Optional fingerprint reader
Optional contacted SmartCard reader
|Audio
|4 microphones, 4 speakers, audio jack
|Battery
|4-Cell, 52 WH Polymer Long Life Cycle (July 2020)
4-Cell, 52 WH Polymer, ExpressCharge/ExpressCharge Boost capable
6-Cell, 88 WH Polymer, ExpressCharge capable, 30 hours
65 W or 90 W USB-C charger
|Dimensions
|Width
|340.4 mm | 13.4 inches
|Depth
|215.8 mm | 8.5 inches
|Thickness
|14 mm - 17 mm | 0.55 - 0.66 inches
|Weight
|1.45 kilograms | 3.2 pounds
|1.5 kilograms | 3.3 pounds
|Security
Some features are optional and are available on request
|TPM 2.0 FIPS-140-2 Certified / TCG Certified
Optional Windows Hello compliant fingerprint reader in power button
Optional Security Hardware Authentication Bundles
1: Touch Fingerprint Reader (in Power Button) with Control Vault 3.0 Advanced Authentication with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification
2: Contacted Smart Card and Control Vault 3 Advanced Authentication with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification
3: Touch Fingerprint Reader (in Power Button), Contacted Smart Card, and Control Vault 3 Advanced Authentication with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification
4: Touch Fingerprint Reader in Power Button, Contacted Smart Card, Contactless Smart Card, NFC, and Control Vault 3 Advanced Authentication with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 Certification
Optional Face IR camera (Windows Hello compliant) with ExpressSign-in (Proximity Sensor)
Dell Client Command Suite
Dell BIOS Verification
Optional Dell Endpoint Security and Management Software
VMware Carbon Black Endpoint Standard
VMware Carbon Black Endpoint Standard + Secureworks Threat Detection and Response
Dell Encryption Enterprise
Dell Encryption Personal
Carbonite
VMware Workspace ONE
Absolute Endpoint Visibility and Control
Netskope
Dell Supply Chain Defense
|Sensors
|Gyroscope, eCompass/Magnetometer, Accelerometer, GPS (via WWAN Card only), Ambient Light Sensor, Adaptive Thermal Performance (via Gyroscope/Accelerometer), Dell ExpressSign-In (via Proximity Sensor)
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 bit
Ubuntu (May 2020)
|Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 bit
Microsoft Windows 10 Home 64 bit
|Launch Price
|$1,799
|$1,799
Dell’s Latitude 9510 laptop and Latitude 2-in-1 convertible will be available starting March 26, 2020, at prices starting at $1,799. Those who would like to have an integrated 5G modem will have to wait till July.
