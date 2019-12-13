LG Updates Ultralight Gram Laptops & Convertible: Ice Lake Inside

Along with their flagship 17-inch model, LG this week has also given its 14 and 15.6-inch LG gram laptops an Ice Lake upgrade. The updated machines pair Intel’s Ice Lake processors with up to 24 GB of RAM, all contained within the gram's minimalist, ultra-thin carbon magnesium alloy body, with a total weight of around 1 kilogram. The new LG gram notebooks and convertible will be available next year.

The 2020 LG gram mobile PCs are powered by Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor (Ice Lake) with up to Iris Plus Graphics. The CPU is cooled down using LG’s Mega Cooling System, though the only thing that the company says about it is that it runs cool and quiet ‘under all usage scenarios’. The updated notebooks can be equipped with up to 24 GB of DDR4-2666 memory, whereas the convertible only supports up to 16 GB of RAM. Meanwhile, all the machines feature two M.2 slots for a couple of NVMe SSDs to provide both speed and capacity.

Being premium consumer laptops, LG’s next year gram systems come equipped with a robust set of I/O capabilities, which includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, HDMI, microSD/UFS slot, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets. As far as multimedia features are concerned, the notebooks have a webcam, DTX X Ultra-badged speakers, and a microphone array. Finally, they also have a fingerprint reader.

One of the key selling points of LG’s gram mobile PCs is their long battery life. The new 14-inch machines will use a 72 Wh battery, whereas the 15.6-inche will come with an even larger 80 Wh battery. The maker says that the convertible LG gram 2-in-1 machine will work for over 20 hours on one charge, and the 15.6-inch model should be able to last for even longer.

The LG Gram 2020 Brief Specifications LG Gram 2-in-1

14T90N LG Gram 14

14Z90N LG Gram 15

15Z90N Size 14-inch IPS 15.6-inch IPS Screen Resolution 1920×1080 Touch Support LG's IPS In-Cell Touch technology - - Color Gamut ? over 96% sRGB Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 - - CPU Family 10th generation Intel Core processors (Ice Lake) Model various Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics or Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM up to 16 GB DDR4-2666

onboard + SO-DIMM up to 24 GB DDR4-2666

onboard + SO-DIMM Storage up to two M.2 NVMe SSDs Wi-Fi + BT Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth USB 2 × USB 3.1 Type-A

1 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 via TB3 3 × USB 3.1 Type-A

1 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 via TB3 Thunderbolt 3 1 × T hunderbolt 3 Fingerprint Sensor Yes Audio Microphone array, DTS X Ultra stereo speakers, TRRS jack Other I/O MicroSD card reader, webcam, etc. Battery 72 Wh 80 Wh Battery Life over 20 hours many hours many hours Dimensions Width 324.6 mm | 12.78 inch 323.4 mm | 12.73 inch 357.6 mm | 14.08 inch Depth 210.8 mm | 8.3 inch 209.8 mm | 8.26 inch 225.3 mm | 8.87 inch Thickness 17.9 mm | 0.7 inch 16.8 mm | 0.66 inch 16.8 mm | 0.66 inch Weight 1145 grams | 2.52 lbs 999 grams | 2.2 lbs 1120 grams | 2.47 lbs

LG will demonstrate its new portables at CES 2020 in early January. Expect the company to disclose more information about pricing and availability timeframes there as well.

Source: LG