LG’s Lightweight Gram 17-Inch Laptop Gets Intel’s Ice Lake CPU

LG’s Lightweight Gram 17-Inch Laptop Gets Intel’s Ice Lake CPUby Anton Shilov on December 12, 2019 8:00 AM EST
Thin-and-light notebooks with a 17-inch display are rather rare, as most 17-inch laptops are intended to be high performance desktop replacement-class machines. LG’s gram 17 has been a stand-out in that respect, targeting users seeking primarily for a sleek and lightweight PC. This week LG has introduced an updated gram 17 that retains its thin-and-light form-factor, but improves on its predecessor in almost every way possible when it comes to performance.
The new LG gram 17 comes in the company’s signature white or grey chassis made of carbon magnesium alloy that is only 17.4 mm thick. The laptop weighs 1.35 kilograms (2.98 pounds), which is in-line with the weight of a typical 13-incher, yet packs a 17.3-inch IPS display with a 2560×1600 resolution.
Inside the updated LG gram 17 notebook is Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor (Ice Lake) with up to Iris Plus Graphics. This is paired with up to 24 GB of DDR4-3200 memory as well as up to two M.2 NVMe SSDs. To cool down the high-end CPU, the manufacturer equipped its system with its Mega Cooling System, though we do not know peculiarities. By using a processor with a beefy integrated GPU and installing up to 24 GB of memory along with up to two PCIe SSDs, LG clearly makes its 2020 gram 17 a lot more powerful than its Core i7-8565U based predecessor.
As far as connectivity is concerned, the 2020 LG gram 17 is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 for wireless comms. In addition, it has a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI output, a microSD/UFS slot, and a 3.5-mm audio jack for headsets. When it comes to multimedia features, the notebook has a webcam, DTX X Ultra-badged speakers, and a microphone array. Last but not least, the laptop has a fingerprint reader.
LG’s new gram 17 laptop comes with a rather massive 80-Wh battery and while the manufacturer does not publish specific battery life figures, paired with an Ice Lake-U chip it should be enough for at least a day.
|Specifications of the 2020 LG gram 17
|17Z90N
different products will offer different configs
|LCD
|Diagonal
|17.3"
|Resolution | Brightness | Features
|2560×1600, IPS
Wide viewing angles
|Color Gamut
|96% sRGB
|Touch Support
|?
|Protective Glass
|?
|CPU
|10th Generation Intel Core
|Graphics
|UHD Graphics or Iris Plus Graphics
|RAM
|up to 24 GB DDR4-3200 (onboard + SO-DIMM)
|Storage
|two M.2 NVMe SSDs
|Wireless: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, and GPS options
|Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth
|USB
|Type-A
|3 × USB 3.1
|Type-C
|1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 (via TB3)
|Thunderbolt
|1 × Thunderbolt
|Card Reader
|microSD/UFS
|Camera
|Front
|Webcam
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Other I/O
|Microphone, stereo speakers, TRRS audio jack
|Other Sensors
|?
|Battery
|80 Wh
|Dimensions
|Width
|380.6 mm | 14.98 inches
|Depth
|262.6 mm | 10.34 inches
|Thickness
|17.4 mm | 0.69 inches
|Weight
|1.35 kilograms | 2.98 pounds
|Launch Price
|?
LG will start sales of its next-generation gram 17 notebook sometimes in early 2020. Expect to see the company reveal more about the laptop at CES.
Related Reading:
- Best Gaming Laptops: Holiday 2019
- LG Releases Gram 17 Laptop: An Ultra-Thin Notebook with a 17.3-Inch Display
- LG Gram 2018 Laptops Unveiled: Quad-Core i5/i7, TB3, ~2.2 Lbs, 22 Hrs
- Razer Unveils New Blade Stealth 13: Quad-Core Whiskey Lake, dGPU, 4K UHD
- ASUS Unveils Ultra-Thin ZenBook Pro 15 with Six-Core Core i9, GTX 1050, Calibrated 4K LCD
Source: LG
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
29 Comments
View All Comments
PixyMisa - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - link1.35kg with a 17" display and an 80Wh battery is impressive. Reply
Bulat Ziganshin - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkI'm pretty sure it's without battery which adds ~300g. At least, it was the figures for the previous model Reply
WPX00 - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkNope. it actually is with battery. I've handled one. Reply
qhd - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkThis is ultra impressive. I couldn't really believe it at first when I read that the 17-incher is lighter than my Macbook Air 13-inch. And with almost double the battery... Reply
Teckk - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkGood! That should be the port selection on any mid to upper take laptops. Impressive specs. Reply
nicolaim - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkToo few TB/USB-C ports, but otherwise solid!
A 4K LCD would be nice... Reply
rrinker - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkThere's always one... just how much stuff are you plugging in to a laptop anyway? Plenty of ports on there. Reply
danielfranklin - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkI like the resolution, there is a possability of running without scaling, assuming you sit close and have good eyes.
All in all it makes a very interesting laptop even better.
I feel like this device is finally complete after a few attempts. Intel just wasnt there yet to provide the GPU etc for it.
Fingers crossed the firmware has a 25w mode like in the Dell XPS 2in1, it really takes this chip to a new level and becomes the best all round mobile chip we have ever seen. Reply
Bulat Ziganshin - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkthis laptop has weak fan, so it hardly can deal with 25w Reply
crimsonson - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - link4K screen means a highh power draw, which means bigger battery, which means different dimensions. Reply