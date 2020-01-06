CES 2020: Acer’s Predator X32 4Kp144 Monitor w/1152-Zone Mini LED FALD & G-Sync Ultimate

Acer and ASUS were the first and only companies to announce 27-inch NVIDIA G-Sync HDR 4Kp144 displays with a 384-Zone Mini LED-based Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting, and the DCI-P3 color space support three years ago. Time has come to up the ante and at CES 2020 Acer is announcing its Predator X32: a 32-inch G-Sync Ultimate 4Kp144 display that improves its predecessor in every possible way.

Acer’s Predator X32 is based on a 10-bit IPS panel with a 3840×2160 resolution that is equipped with a Mini LED-based backlighting. The updated Mini LED system offers 1,152 individually controlled local dimming zones, enabling a peak birghtness of 1400 nits in HDR mode as well as a very high contrast ratio. In fact, the combination of the higher peak brightness and the higher number of dimming zones, promises a solid improvement of HDR image quality when compared to the Predator X27.

The monitor can display 1.07 billion of colors and reproduce the sRGB, Adobe RGB, PCI-P3, and Rec. 2020 color spaces. Furthermore, the Predator X32 comes factory calibrated with a DeltaE<1 accuracy.

Apart from a high luminance, a high contrast ratio, and wide color spaces, one of the Predator X32's key selling points is support for a variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz handled by NVIDIA’s G-Sync Ultimate processor. As with other G-Sync Ultimate monitors, enabling a 144 Hz refresh rate requires 4:2:2 chroma subsampling due to interface bandwidth constraints. Speaking of interfaces, it is necessary to note that the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4 as well as three HDMI 2.0 connectors. In addition, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.0 hub for various peripherals.

Acer intends to start selling its Predator X32 gaming monitor in EMEA and North American regions sometimes in the second quarter. Of course, pricing of an almost exclusive product will be high: €3,299 in Europe and $3,599 in the USA.

Brief Specifications of the Predator X32 4Kp144 Display Predator X32 Panel 32" IPS Native Resolution 3840 × 2160 Maximum Refresh Rate up to 144 Hz Response Time ? Brightness ? cd/m² (sustained)

1440 cd/m² (peak) Contrast high Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical HDR Yes Backlighting Mini-LED-based 1152-zone FALD Pixel Pitch 0.1845 mm² Pixel Density 138 ppi Display Colors 1.07 billion Color Gamut Support Adobe RGB

DCI-P3 (?)

Rec. 2020

sRGB Aspect Ratio 16:9 Stand Hight, Tilt, and Swivel adjustable Inputs 1 × DisplayPort

2 × HDMI 2.0 USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hubs Audio 2 × 4 W speakers

audio jack Launch Date Q2 2020

Source: Acer