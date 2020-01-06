CES 2020: Acer’s Predator X32 4Kp144 Monitor w/1152-Zone Mini LED FALD & G-Sync Ultimate

CES 2020: Acer’s Predator X32 4Kp144 Monitor w/1152-Zone Mini LED FALD & G-Sync Ultimateby Anton Shilov on January 6, 2020 1:30 PM EST
Acer and ASUS were the first and only companies to announce 27-inch NVIDIA G-Sync HDR 4Kp144 displays with a 384-Zone Mini LED-based Full Array Local Dimming (FALD) backlighting, and the DCI-P3 color space support three years ago. Time has come to up the ante and at CES 2020 Acer is announcing its Predator X32: a 32-inch G-Sync Ultimate 4Kp144 display that improves its predecessor in every possible way.
Acer’s Predator X32 is based on a 10-bit IPS panel with a 3840×2160 resolution that is equipped with a Mini LED-based backlighting. The updated Mini LED system offers 1,152 individually controlled local dimming zones, enabling a peak birghtness of 1400 nits in HDR mode as well as a very high contrast ratio. In fact, the combination of the higher peak brightness and the higher number of dimming zones, promises a solid improvement of HDR image quality when compared to the Predator X27.
The monitor can display 1.07 billion of colors and reproduce the sRGB, Adobe RGB, PCI-P3, and Rec. 2020 color spaces. Furthermore, the Predator X32 comes factory calibrated with a DeltaE<1 accuracy.
Apart from a high luminance, a high contrast ratio, and wide color spaces, one of the Predator X32's key selling points is support for a variable refresh rate of up to 144 Hz handled by NVIDIA’s G-Sync Ultimate processor. As with other G-Sync Ultimate monitors, enabling a 144 Hz refresh rate requires 4:2:2 chroma subsampling due to interface bandwidth constraints. Speaking of interfaces, it is necessary to note that the monitor has a DisplayPort 1.4 as well as three HDMI 2.0 connectors. In addition, the monitor has a quad-port USB 3.0 hub for various peripherals.
Acer intends to start selling its Predator X32 gaming monitor in EMEA and North American regions sometimes in the second quarter. Of course, pricing of an almost exclusive product will be high: €3,299 in Europe and $3,599 in the USA.
|Brief Specifications of the Predator X32 4Kp144 Display
|Predator X32
|Panel
|32" IPS
|Native Resolution
|3840 × 2160
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|up to 144 Hz
|Response Time
|?
|Brightness
|? cd/m² (sustained)
1440 cd/m² (peak)
|Contrast
|high
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|HDR
|Yes
|Backlighting
|Mini-LED-based 1152-zone FALD
|Pixel Pitch
|0.1845 mm²
|Pixel Density
|138 ppi
|Display Colors
|1.07 billion
|Color Gamut Support
|Adobe RGB
DCI-P3 (?)
Rec. 2020
sRGB
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Stand
|Hight, Tilt, and Swivel adjustable
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort
2 × HDMI 2.0
|USB Hub
|4-port USB 3.0 hubs
|Audio
|2 × 4 W speakers
audio jack
|Launch Date
|Q2 2020
Source: Acer
lilkwarrior - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkStrange this monitor doesn't have HDMI 2.1. Besides that (& pending Dolby Vision HDR & HLG HDR support), it checks all the boxes at a fair price given the price of the Lenovo & Asus (PA32UCG & the gaming oriented one they just announced) pro equivalents coming up Reply
Aristotelian - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkI think there is a mistake in this article. Elsewhere on the internet the Acer version is meant to have:
Three HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 and four USB 3.0 ports.
It is the Asus model, oddly, that has:
a single DisplayPort 1.4 and three HDMI 2.0 ports.
I'm still very interested in a high end monitor like these but not at 4:2:2 and not when the LG OLED I bought a few months ago has HDMI 2.1. Reply
techguymaxc - Monday, January 6, 2020 - link$3600 for a 32" LCD monitor.
You are out of your minds.
I spent $4500 on a 77" LG OLED a few months ago. Reply
Alistair - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkAll these backlit monitors are terrible so far. Way overpriced. Anyone still excited? We've had 3 years, but no real price drops. OLED is the way to go.
2020 no HDMI 2.1, chroma subsampling etc., just an old G-sync ultimate monitor... DoA Reply
Mr Perfect - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkAny mention on if this screen will have a fan in it like the 27" ones? I'm really hoping they can move past active cooling sometime. Reply
DigitalFreak - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkConsidering the G-Sync Ultimate hardware module alone costs ~$500, I can't say I'm surprised. Definitely not worth it, but not surprised. Reply
r3loaded - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkAgain at that insane price, why wouldn't I just buy an LG OLED TV, especially one of the new 2020 models? Reply
godrilla - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkHdmi 2.1 or bust especially at that price range. Reply
TristanSDX - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkNo DSC and 4:2:2 ? Crap Reply