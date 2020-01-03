Lenovo Unveils ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27: A Professional Monitor with Mini LED FALD

Continuing our run of CES 2020 announcements, Lenovo has announced its new ThinkVision Creator Extreme top-of-the-range professional-grade display. The new 27-inch Ultra-HD monitor features a Mini LED-based full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting that enables a very high brightness in HDR mode along with matching contrast ratios.

As its name suggests, the Lenovo ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 is designed for various content creators who need a 3840x2160 resolution display with accurate colors (100% of the sRGB and 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). The high-end monitor also offers HDR support, with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The P27 comes factory calibrated and can be used for color-critical workloads by designers or videographers right out of the box.

The key feature of Lenovo’s ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 is its Mini LED FALD backlighting, which offers 1152 zones (and 10,368 LEDs), three times as many zones as the first generation of FALD PC monitors. This allows the P27 to enable higher contrast ratios, deep blacks (when compared to LCDs with regular WLED backlighting), and the necessary total brightness required for HDR. Lenovo is not disclosing an official contrast ratio specification, though it is safe to say that we are talking about something considerably higher than that of typical IPS displays. The company also does not say which HDR transport formats are supported by the monitor, which is a little bit odd given its positioning.

To meet requirements of users with different computers, Lenovo equipped its ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 with four display inputs: one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, and one USB Type-C port with DP 1.4 Alt mode support and 90 W Power Delivery. One interesting feature of the new professional display from Lenovo is a special holder for a smartphone which lets users to follow lock screen announcements and save some space on the desk.

Lenovo’s ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 will be available this April for $2,499. Considering the fact that to date only Acer and ASUS have introduced Mini LED-enabled professional-grade monitors, the very high price tag of Lenovo’s monitor does not come as a surprise.

ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 Specifications Panel 27" IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 14 ms gray-to-gray Brightness Normal: ? cd/m²

HDR mode: 1000 cd/m² Contrast ? Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Color Saturation 100% sRGB

99% DCI-P3 Display Colors 1.07 billion 3D-LUT ? bits Pixel Pitch 0.1557 mm² Pixel Density 163 PPI Anti-Glare Coating ? Inputs 1 × DP 1.4

2 × HDMI 2.0b

1 × USB Type-C USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub Audio none

3.5-mm mini jack Mechanical Design Chassis Colors: black, metallic.

Tilt: yes

Height Adjustment: yes

Swivel: yes Power Consumption Idle ? Active ? Price $2,499

Source: Lenovo