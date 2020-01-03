ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

Lenovo Unveils ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27: A Professional Monitor with Mini LED FALD

 by Anton Shilov on January 3, 2020 2:00 PM EST
12 Comments | Add A Comment
12 Comments + Add A
Comment

Continuing our run of CES 2020 announcements, Lenovo has announced its new ThinkVision Creator Extreme top-of-the-range professional-grade display. The new 27-inch Ultra-HD monitor features a Mini LED-based full-area local dimming (FALD) backlighting that enables a very high brightness in HDR mode along with matching contrast ratios.

As its name suggests, the Lenovo ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 is designed for various content creators who need a 3840x2160 resolution display with accurate colors (100% of the sRGB and 99% of the DCI-P3 color gamut). The high-end monitor also offers HDR support, with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. The P27 comes factory calibrated and can be used for color-critical workloads by designers or videographers right out of the box.

The key feature of Lenovo’s ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 is its Mini LED FALD backlighting, which offers 1152 zones (and 10,368 LEDs), three times as many zones as the first generation of FALD PC monitors. This allows the P27 to enable higher contrast ratios, deep blacks (when compared to LCDs with regular WLED backlighting), and the necessary total brightness required for HDR. Lenovo is not disclosing an official contrast ratio specification, though it is safe to say that we are talking about something considerably higher than that of typical IPS displays. The company also does not say which HDR transport formats are supported by the monitor, which is a little bit odd given its positioning.

To meet requirements of users with different computers, Lenovo equipped its ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 with four display inputs: one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, and one USB Type-C port with DP 1.4 Alt mode support and 90 W Power Delivery. One interesting feature of the new professional display from Lenovo is a special holder for a smartphone which lets users to follow lock screen announcements and save some space on the desk.

Lenovo’s ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 will be available this April for $2,499. Considering the fact that to date only Acer and ASUS have introduced Mini LED-enabled professional-grade monitors, the very high price tag of Lenovo’s monitor does not come as a surprise.

ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 Specifications
Panel 27" IPS
Resolution 3840 × 2160
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Response Time 14 ms gray-to-gray
Brightness Normal: ? cd/m²
HDR mode: 1000 cd/m²
Contrast ?
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
Color Saturation 100% sRGB
99% DCI-P3
Display Colors 1.07 billion
3D-LUT ? bits
Pixel Pitch 0.1557 mm²
Pixel Density 163 PPI
Anti-Glare Coating ?
Inputs 1 × DP 1.4
2 × HDMI 2.0b
1 × USB Type-C
USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 hub
Audio none
3.5-mm mini jack
Mechanical Design Chassis Colors: black, metallic.
Tilt: yes
Height Adjustment: yes
Swivel: yes
Power Consumption Idle ?
Active ?
Price $2,499

Related Reading:

Source: Lenovo

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

12 Comments

View All Comments

  • willis936 - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    Wow. This makes the new apple monitor a lot less attractive. That’s quite the price for what it is. Reply

  • Valantar - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    Well, the Apple monitor has 2.25x more pixels and can sustain 1000 nits rather than peak at that value, but I see your point. 4k is still a very good resolution, 1000 nits peak is still good, and that contrast ratio and 99% P3 are nothing to scoff at at all. All for the price of a couple of Apple monitor stands with a couple of VESA adapters thrown in. This definitely ought to tempt some people away from the Apple display, that's for sure. Reply

  • ltcommanderdata - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    They're really not in the same class. This Lenovo monitor can do 1000 nits peak brightness and supports 2 colour profiles. The Apple Pro Display XDR does 1000 nits sustained full screen, 1600 nits peak, and offers a wide variety of calibrated reference modes. Apple was very clear in their positioning for the XDR, it's competing against $10,000+ studio reference monitors, which is a very niche market. If you're not working on high-end, high-budget video projects, as you say, other monitors like this Lenovo would offer better value. Reply

  • ksec - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - link

    Apple ProXDR is a much better product over all, So Lenovo would have to bump up the spec it would have likely cost close to 4K. The current ASUS ProArt cost ~$4000 for a slightly worst than XDR, while it will have an updated version that out spec Apple they haven't announce it's price yet. XDR also wins on Design and IO.

    So yes it still has some Apple Tax, but in terms of percentage it is by far the lowest across all product lines.     Reply

  • willis936 - Saturday, January 4, 2020 - link

    Is it a much better product? It has half as many FALD zones and is twice the price. Reply

  • sonny73n - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - link

    To sheeple, it is. Reply

  • JoeyJoJo123 - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    >The key feature of Lenovo’s ThinkVision Creator Extreme P27 is its Mini LED FALD backlighting, which offers 1152 zones

    27" monitor = 2010cm^2 area / 1152 zones = 1.74cm^2 area/zone = about a halo of about 1.32cm x 1.32cm square around your white cursor on a dark background, not to mention the "Response Time 14 ms gray-to-gray", which yeah, shouldn't matter for mastering still imagery, but ghosting is ghosting, and if you're doing video work that ghosting could be a hindrance when trying to edit/master a fast paced action scene or something in the latest snoozefest AAAA hollywood marvel superhero rehash. IMO, LED zones would kind of need to be about .5cm squares before the haloing from LED zones is diminished enough, and even then, it still couldn't compete with OLED in contrast/color/response time/etc.

    Any reason why you wouldn't just go OLED if you're already >$2500 for a monitor? https://www.anandtech.com/show/11272/dells-ultrash...     Reply

  • alexdi - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    This. FALD is fine to consume content, but a non-starter to create it if the zones aren’t small enough to mitigate bloom. I wonder equally how well a dynamic backlight responds to color calibration. Reply

  • s.yu - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    I was gonna say that this is the minimum for consumption, 10368 zones sound more like it. Reply

  • encryptededdy - Friday, January 3, 2020 - link

    Because unfortunately the UP3017Q was only on the market for a few weeks in 2017 and is now impossible to find. Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now