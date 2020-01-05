CES 2020: Acer Goes Big Format with Predator CG552K 55-Inch 4K OLED Monitor

CES 2020: Acer Goes Big Format with Predator CG552K 55-Inch 4K OLED Monitorby Anton Shilov on January 5, 2020 6:30 PM EST
As the culminating of its CES 2020 announcements, Acer has introduced its first big-format OLED display aimed at gamers. The Predator CG552K brings to the table everything that the OLED technology generally has to offer, and adds a 120 Hz maximum refresh rate along with variable refresh rate technologies supported by modern GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA.
Acer’s 55-inch Predator CG552K features a 3840x2160 resolution, 400 nits maximum brightness, and can display 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut all with a calibration accuracy of Delta E<1. Since Acer uses an advanced OLED panel, they are able to offer not only a very high contrast ratio, but also extremely deep blacks, a 0.5 ms response time, as well as a 120 Hz refresh rate, one of the most important features for demanding PC gamers.
To take advantage of the high refresh rate, the Predator CG552K supports three (ish) variable refresh rate technologies, including HDMI 2.1 VRR (currently supported by Xbox One), VESA’s Adaptive-Sync (which means that the display will probably get AMD’s FreeSync certification), and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility (which is likely piggybacking on HDMI-VRR).
Unfortunately, Acer says nothing about HDR10 or DolbyVision support for the Predator CG552K, so it appears that the display does not support any kind of HDRt, a clear disadvantage when compared to popular OLED TVs such as LG's G-Sync-compatible 2019 OLED UHDTVs.
In a bid to prevent burn-ins and prolong lifespan of the OLED monitor, Acer equipped it with sensors that automatically adjust brightness according to room’s light level and turn it off when nobody is around. Connectivity wise, the Acer Predator CG552K has two DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, three HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C input, and a couple of USB 2.0/3.0 ports. In addition, the display has two 10 W speakers.
|Acer Predator CG552K Display Specifications
|Panel
|55-inch OLED
|Resolution
|3840 × 2160
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Response Time
|0.5 ms gray-to-gray
|Brightness
|Peak: 400 cd/m²
|Contrast
|?:1
|Viewing Angles
|?°/?° horizontal/vertical
|Color Saturation
|98.5% DCI-P3
|Display Colors
|1.07 billion
|3D-LUT
|? bits
|Pixel Pitch
|0.3108 mm²
|Pixel Density
|81 PPI
|Anti-Glare Coating
|?
|Inputs
|2 × DP 1.4
3 × HDMI 2.0
2 × USB-C
|USB Hub
|Dual-port USB 2.0/3.0 hub
|Audio
|2 × 10 W speakers
|Mechanical Design
|Chassis Colors: black, metallic, w/RGB LEDs
|Power Consumption
|Idle
|? W
|Active
|? W
Acer’s Predator CG552K will be available in the third quarter. In North America, the product will cost $2,999, whereas in Europe it will carry a €2,699 price tag. It is noteworthy that the price of the device is a $1,000 lower when compared to the Alienware 55, the industry’s first OLED display for gamers that has very similar characteristics as the Predator CG552K.
Related Reading:
- LG’s E9, C9 & B9 OLED TVs to Get NVIDIA G-Sync via Firmware Update
- Dell Launches 55-Inch Alienware OLED Display: 4K at 120 Hz with Deep Blacks
- ASUS ROG Swift PG65UQ BFGD G-Sync HDR Monitor: Coming Later This Year
- NVIDIA’s 65-inch Big Format Gaming Display Is Here: HP OMEN X Emperium
- HP at CES 2019: OMEN X Emperium 65-Inch 144Hz G-Sync HDR Monitor with Soundbar
- NVIDIA Announces Big Format Gaming Displays: 65-inch 4K@120Hz HDR Display with G-Sync & More
Source: Acer
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
jseliger2 - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - linkThe real question: Where are the 30" models for the rest of us? Reply
wr3zzz - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - linkHow is this a better deal than getting a LG OLED TV? Reply
SikSlayer - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - linkBetter? Nothing IMO, but it does have DisplayPort, which LG (or any TV for that matter) doesn't have. Reply
anon1234 - Sunday, January 5, 2020 - linkI was wondering the other day about premium 'dumb' televisions, where I can bring my own smarts via Roku, HTPC, etc. I think big monitors like this might be the only real options nowadays. Reply