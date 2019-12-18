Amazon, Apple, Google, Zigbee Alliance to Develop Connectivity Standard for Smart Home

Amazon, Apple, Google, Zigbee Alliance to Develop Connectivity Standard for Smart Homeby Anton Shilov on December 18, 2019 3:00 PM EST
Smart home devices have been around for many years, but have never become very widespread to a large degree. One of the reasons for this is likely the incompatibility between different wireless interconnection standards and technologies, limiting widespread adoption. Things are set to change, as several leading high-tech companies from the US have agreed to develop a royalty-free connectivity standard for smart home devices. The new technology will put an end to the standards war in the smart home space, and will make devices more attractive eventually.
Nowadays, smart home hardware uses various communication protocols, including Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Z-Wave. The devices are also controlled using different apps and voice services. Usage of incompatible technologies greatly slows down their adoption by end users as well as the development of infrastructure. This week Amazon, Apple, Google, IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Samsung SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Wulian joined forces to form the Connected Home over IP framework.
The new standard is designed to facilitate communication between smart home devices, apps, cloud services, and to outline a set of IP-based networking protocols for hardware certification. Ultimately, this will simplify development of smart home devices for manufacturers, and improve compatibility for consumers.
The Connected Home over IP project will have multiple layers. On the hardware side of things, the companies will work on a unified open-source interconnection protocol using contributions from market-tested technologies. This protocol is not supposed to eliminate the existing ones, but complement them, which will allow owners of existing devices to add new hardware to their homes without problems.
On the software and services side of matters, the companies will work to ensure that all devices are supported by cloud and voice services, including Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant, and others. Essentially, this may mean that smart home devices will have to support the same control protocol (which will be complementing existing protocols).
The Connected Home over IP project is in an early stage of development, and it remains to be seen when the first devices supporting the new standard will be emerging in the market.
torndar - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkhttps://xkcd.com/927/ Reply
ikjadoon - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThis XKCD joke (you know which one it is without even opening it) only works when *one* corporation pushes a "universal" standard onto other corporations. This standard is specifically spearheaded by every major player in this arena: it's exactly XKCD comic could only dream of happening with other protocols.
Unreated: the comic "A/C charger standards", which thankfully are becoming outdated: more & more devices have adopted USB PD. Obviously, there's a long tail of holdouts, but we're closer today to universal A/C charging than this industry ever come close to in the past 30 years. Reply
ikjadoon - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - link*Unrelated.
Sigh... Reply
mooninite - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkOh... you mean Z-Wave?
Ugh. Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkAfter working for the last decade in IT security, I would NEVER put any of these things in my home for any reason. You're inviting data mining and very invasive levels of getting to know everything about you which you can never be sure is actually deleted forever at your request (assuming such a system exists to make that sort of request). Do you really think that this information will be securely stored and there will never be an insider at Google that exfiltrates it or that there won't be a successful intrusion? Even if Google or Amazon doesn't massively abuse that degree of access into your daily life, you're putting a lot of trust into the security barriers placed around that collected data all so you don't have to get off your ass to adjust the thermostat or flip a light switch. It seems like a lot of cost for very little benefit. Reply
DanNeely - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkAs always remember the 'S' in IoT stands for security. Reply
reuthermonkey1 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkSo.
Which flip phone do you use day-to-day then? I've got one of those invasive data-mining "smartphones" in my pocket all the time, and that thing isn't even plugged in or hooked up to wifi. Thing is probably pushing data over the cellular network while i'm out and about!
/s
I get your point, but smartphones all have voice assistants, microphones, and can transmit data out at any time too. The data from the smart speaker isn't nearly as useful to 3rd parties (malicious or not) without that smartphone on your hip. Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThat's a fallacy. Just because you have a smartphone means you give up on every other aspect of protecting yourself? Seems a bit defeatist. You CAN kill most of the vendor crapware and Google garbage including voice assistant stuff by dumping apps kicking on developer mode and firing up adb. It's a PIA and requires a little research, but it is possible. Also there is AOSP and various 3rd party ROMs that don't contain gapps if you're willing to go that route too (assuming the bootloader on your phone is unlocked AND you're willing to trust the person or group that baked the custom ROM in the first place). Not that I would go that route because, like you suggested, grabbing a cheap burner flip phone is still possible and the prepaid carriers out there are a lot cheaper on a per month basis than picking up the latest overpriced Google spy platform from a major cellular provider like Verizon. Reply
chaos215bar2 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkWhy are you running invasive, data-mining apps on your smartphone?
Literally every feature you listed is optional, and spying on users without permission via, for instance, the microphone (as you strongly imply is a real concern) is *very* illegal in most places. It's disingenuous to draw an equivalency between smartphone use in general, where the OSs themselves are actually pretty well secured and offer a variety of privacy controls, and the vast majority of IoT devices, where security is, for the most part, an afterthought at best (and intentionally compromised at worst).
There are obviously exceptions, but it's exceptionally hard right now for a non-technical consumer to judge which devices are actually well secured or to take measures to protect themselves from devices which may not be well secured, but on their own don't offer a concerning opportunity for data collection. (For instance, I have a special IoT network in which devices are explicitly blocked from communicating with anything other than the internet — even other devices on the same network. Security cameras go on another network in which they can only communicate with the *local* NVR.) Reply
pattymcfly - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkCheck out https://www.home-assistant.io/
No internet / cloud connection required to and it works with a ton of existing smarthome protocols and platofrms like zigbee, z-wave, insteon, hue, homekit, nest.... goes on and on https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/#hub
You can run on your own commodity hardware on linux, in a docker container, or in their own managed OS image that runs on rasbery pi. Reply