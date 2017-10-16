Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro Launch: Live Blog (2pm CEST, 8am ET, Noon UTC)

Huawei is having a launch event for its new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones. The key headline for these devices is going to be the support for AI - the new Huawei Kirin 970 chipset has new AI features powered by some new IP. We got a glimpse into the hardware back at IFA, but we're expecting more details today. CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, is expected to take the stage.