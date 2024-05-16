The Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 ARGB CPU Cooler Review: Budget Cooling Done Well

As modern high-performance CPUs generate more heat, there's been a noticeable increase in the demand for powerful air coolers capable of managing these thermal challenges. Traditional stock air coolers, while sufficient for regular use, are typically designed to be cheap and relatively compact, leaving further improvements to noise control and peak cooling efficiency on the table. This gap has long prompted advanced users and system builders to opt for high-quality aftermarket coolers that designed to better handle the heat output from top-tier processors.

Known for their innovative approach to PC hardware, Arctic Cooling has stepped into this competitive market with a product aimed at delivering effective cooling at a very low retail price. The Freezer 36 A-RGB, a dual fan tower cooler, is designed to support the cooling demands of the latest CPUs while also offering customizable RGB lighting for visual flair. This review will explore the features, performance, and value of the Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 A-RGB, comparing it with other leading products in the market to see how it stacks up in providing efficient and effective cooling for modern CPUs.

Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler Specifications Type Tower Cooler Dimensions 104 x 126 x 159 mm Fans 2 x 120 mm P12 FDB Fan

2000 RPM (max) RGB Yes Supported Sockets Intel: LGA1700, LGA1851



AMD: AM5, AM4 Warranty 6 Years Price $44 (A-RGB)

$33 (Non-RGB)

Packaging & Bundle

Arctic Cooling packages the Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler in a clean, white cardboard box. The design of the box is straightforward, featuring a detailed schematic of the cooler on the front, highlighted with colored lettering to emphasize its RGB capabilities. The back of the box provides extensive information about the cooler's specifications and features.

The bundle of the Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler is very small compared to that of other coolers, and the reasons is both the limited socket compatibility and the simplicity of its mounting system. The cooler can be used with AMD’s AM4 and AM5 sockets, as well as Intel’s LGA1700 (with Arctic Cooling further promising LGA1851 once those platforms launch). Arctic supplies a special contact frame for Intel’s sockets that allegedly reduces the mechanical stress on the motherboard and improves contact with the processor. The company also supplies a syringe with one of their best thermal compounds, the MX-6, as well as a round sticker with the company logo.

The Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler

The Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler presents itself as a streamlined addition to the single-tower CPU cooler market. It is equipped with four heatpipes to conduct heat away from the CPU to the fin array. This cooler stands at 159 mm in height, making it suitable for a variety of system cases, including some compact options. Despite its capabilities, it maintains a lightweight profile at just 920 grams, which simplifies installation and reduces stress on the motherboard. The size and design ensure compatibility with adjacent components like RAM modules. Additionally, it sports an immaculate white paint finish that emanates an aura of quality.

The cooler features a unique asymmetric fin design that optimizes thermal efficiency and airflow. One side of the cooler showcases a partially sawtooth pattern, while the other side displays a full sawtooth pattern, supposedly aiding in cooling performance but also contributing to noise reduction by minimizing airflow turbulence. An elegant aluminum plate covers the top of the cooler, providing a sleek finish. This plate is adorned with a nickel-plated company logo, adding a subtle yet premium aesthetic touch to the cooler's appearance.

The Freezer 36 A-RGB has the simplest and most straightforward fan mounting mechanism that we have seen to this date. Plastic pockets are installed on the tower’s edges that are perfect fits for the button screws already preinstalled on the two supplied fans. Users need only push the fan onto the cooler slightly and it locks into place. There is no way to adjust the height of the fan like this but the assembly is not large enough to obstruct any RAM modules.

The base of the Freezer 36 A-RGB is very small, forming a contact surface that is just about 30 × 28 mm. The heatpipes come in direct contact with the CPUs IHS, with the aluminum block being there just to provide mechanical support.

The Arctic Cooling Freezer 36 A-RGB CPU Cooler comes equipped with two P12 PST 120mm fans, notable for their fluid dynamic bearing motors which ensure a balance of quiet operation and long-lasting performance. They are high pressure designs, with a handful of very wide blades. These fans feature impressively integrated RGB lighting, adding a dynamic visual element to the cooler. With a maximum speed of 2000 RPM and a full PWM range that allows speed adjustments from 0 to 2000 RPM, these fans offer exceptional flexibility to users.