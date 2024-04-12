Corsair Enters Workstation Memory Market with WS Series XMP/EXPO DDR5 RDIMMs

Corsair has introduced a family of registered memory modules with ECC that are designed for AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 and Intel's Xeon W-2400/3400-series processors. The new Corsair WS DDR5 RDIMMs with AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles will be available in kits of up to 256 GB capacity and at speeds of up to 6400 MT/s.

Corsair's family of WS DDR5 RDIMMs includes 16 GB modules operating at up to 6400 MT/s with CL32 latency as well as 32 GB modules functioning at 5600 MT/s with CL40 latency. At present, Corsair offers a quad-channel 64 GB kit (4×16GB, up to 6400 MT/s), a quad-channel 128GB kit (4×32GB, 5600 MT/s), an eight-channel 128 GB kit (8×16GB, 5600 MT/s), and an eight-channel 256 GB kit (8×32GB, 5600 MT/s) and it remains to be seen whether the company will expand the lineup.

Corsair's WS DDR5 RDIMMs are designed for AMD's TRX50 and WRX90 platforms as well as Intel's W790 platform and are therefore compatible with AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7000 and 7000WX-series as well as Intel's Xeon W-2400/3400-series CPUs. The modules feature both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles to easily set their beyond-JEDEC-spec settings and come with thin heat spreaders made of pyrolytic graphite sheet (PGS), which thermal conductivity than that of copper and aluminum of the same thickness. For now, Corsair does not disclose which RCD and memory chips its registered memory modules use.

Unlike many of its rivals among leading DIMM manufacturers, Corsair did not introduce its enthusiast-grade RDIMMs when AMD and Intel released their Ryzen Threadripper and Xeon W-series platforms for extreme workstations last year. It is hard to tell what the reason for that is, but perhaps the company wanted to gain experience working with modules featuring registered clock drivers (RCDs) as well as AMD's and Intel's platforms for extreme workstations.

The result of the delay looks to be quite rewarding: unlike modules from its competitors that either feature AMD EXPO or Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, Corsair's WS DDR5 RDIMMs come with both. While this may not be important on the DIY market where people know exactly what they are buying for their platform, this is a great feature for system integrators, which can use Corsair WS DDR5 RDIMMs both for their AMD Ryzen Threadripper and Intel Xeon W-series builds, something that greatly simplifies their inventory management.

Since Corsair's WS DDR5 RDIMMs are aimed at workstations and are tested to offer reliable performance beyond JEDEC specifications, they are quite expensive. The cheapest 64 GB DDR5-5600 CL40 kit costs $450, the fastest 64 GB DDR5-6400 CL32 kit is priced at $460, whereas the highest end 256 GB DDR5-5600 CL40 kit is priced at $1,290.