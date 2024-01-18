Apple to Cut Blood Oxygen Feature from Newly-Sold Apple Watches in the U.S.by Anton Shilov on January 18, 2024 8:45 AM EST
Following the latest legal defeat in Apple's ongoing patent infringement fight over blood oxygen sensors, the company is set to remove its blood oxygen measurement feature from its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 sold in the U.S. The decision comes after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit declined to extend a pause on an import ban imposed by the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) last year, making way for the ban to finally take effect.
The legal setback stems from a ruling that Apple's watches infringed on patents related to blood oxygen measurement that belong to Masimo, which sued Apple in 2020. The U.S. Court of Appeals' decision means that Apple must stop selling watches with this feature while the appeal, which could last a year or more, is in progress.
As the ruling bars Apple from selling additional watches with this feature, the company has been left with a handful of options to comply with the ruling. Ceasing watch sales entirely certainly works – though is unpalatable for obvious reasons – which leaves Apple with removing the feature from their watches in some manner. Any hardware retool to avoid infringing upon Masimo's patents would take upwards of several quarters, so for the immediate future, Apple will be taking the unusual step of disabling the blood oxygen sensor feature in software instead, leaving the physical hardware on-device but unused.
The new, altered Apple Watch models will be available from Thursday in Apple's retail and online stores. Despite the change, the company maintains that the USITC's decision is erroneous and continues to appeal. Apple stresses that the blood oxygen feature will still be available in models sold outside the U.S., and perhaps most critically, watches sold in the U.S. before this change will keep their blood oxygen measuring capability.
"Pending the appeal, Apple is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring customers have access to Apple Watch with limited disruption," the company said in a statement published by Bloomberg.
It is noteworthy that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated 15 of 17 Masimo's patents it reviewed, a verdict that Masimo is currently challenging. In Masimo's trial for trade secret misappropriation last May, a judge ruled out half of Masimo's 10 allegations due to a lack of adequate evidence. Regarding the remaining allegations, most jurors agreed with Apple's position, but the trial ultimately ended with an 11-1, non-unanimous decision, resulting in a mistrial. Scheduling of a new trial to settle the matter is still pending. In the meantime, Apple has been left with little choice but to downgrade its products to keep selling them in the U.S.
meacupla - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkMy thoughts on this
- Apple got a taste of their own medicine
- It sucks for Apple Watch owners. Those are potentially life saving features that they lost through no fault of their own.
- Masimo had their bogus patents invalidated
- If Masimo's appeal fails, it looks like consumers might reap the most benefits in the long term
- Life saving features locked behind a patent paywall is literally dystopian. Reply
bwanaaa - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - link'Life saving features locked behind a patent paywall is patently dystopian.' Reply
ballsystemlord - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkBut then so many things that are patented could be used to save lives either directly or indirectly that the whole concept of patents practically becomes invalidated in order to avoid the aforementioned "dystopia". Reply
brantron - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkCitation needed. $10 blood oximeters have been publicly available on Amazon since time immemorial. Even if it were the case that someone, somewhere, may die without it (???), one must wonder how someone could afford $350 for an Apple Watch, but not $10...while also having left a paper trail of larger filing fees in every lower court.
I have nothing nice to say about patents. The trouble is that I also have nothing nice to say about the vast majority of arguments against patents. Reply
Threska - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkPaying for things is dystopian. /s Why can't everything be free? Reply
Mikewind Dale - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkBecause if everything is free, there's nothing to have.
Free food means we all starve. Free housing means we're all homeless. Reply
Marlin1975 - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkYou left out the part that Apple hired a lot of Masimo employees from that division to work on the exact same thing knowing full well of the patents those employees worked on.
"began hiring Masimo employees, starting with Masimo's Chief Medical Officer."
Apple knew what they were doing and just hoped to out lawyer/money them. Reply
GeoffreyA - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkLet's all hold hands and cry for Apple in solidarity. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkI only care enough to make fun of people that buy smart watches (Apple and other brands as well) as the walking data-mined zombies paying to purchase devices that are using them to monitor their everything for additional post-sales revenue generation. Have fun crying into your beer while the rest of us popcorn time your lament that you cannot have biological data farmed from your body. Reply
DigitalFreak - Thursday, January 18, 2024 - linkNo need to be a hater just because you're too poor to be able to afford a smart watch. Reply