The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU Review: Titanium Shines for FSP's Flagship Power Supply

Over the last year, we've been looking at increasingly intricate 1000W power supplies from prolific PSU maker FSP. These have included their 80Plus Gold-rated Hydro G Pro, as well as their 80Plus Platinum rated Hydro PTM X Pro. Today we're finally capping things off with a look at the crème de la crème of the Hydro series, the 80Plus Titanium rated Hydro Ti Pro.

The flagship of the company's ATX 3.0 PSU lineup, the Hydro Ti Pro is designed to demonstrate the apex of the company's design capabilities, offering ample power capacity while also achieving excellent energy efficiency and reliability. Which for a 1000W PSU means being able to support multiple GPUs and demanding overclocking conditions, all without wavering elsewhere. FSP's 80Plus Titanium certified unit stands out, in this regard, with its cutting-edge design and features tailored for longevity and consistent performance.

As we explore the details of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W, we will examine every aspect of this PSU to determine if it meets the high expectations associated with FSP's legacy and satisfies the demands of advanced computing environments. As well, we'll be looking at how it compares to its Gold and Platinum-rated compatriots, to see just what buying a higher efficiency brings to the table, both in direct electrical efficiency and secondary attributes, such as component quality and fan noise.

FSP Hydro Ti Pro

Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 83.3A 3A 0.3A 120W 1000W 15W 3.6W TOTAL 1000W 80PLUS RATING Titanium AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz MSRP $330

Packaging and Bundle

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU arrived in a well-designed cardboard box, emphasizing durability and aesthetics. The packaging, featuring a simple yet elegant black theme with subtle silver accents, highlights the unit itself. Inside the box, the unit is well-protected with high-quality packaging foam. Plenty of information can be found printed on the sides and rear of the packaging.

FSP provides a comprehensive bundle with the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W. The package includes more than just the essentials: there is an AC power cable, a set of cable straps for organized cable management, and a dummy 24-pin ATX connector, allowing the PSU to be powered on independently of a motherboard. This extra item is particularly useful for testing or troubleshooting purposes. The inclusion of decorative stickers in the bundle allows for further customization, aligning with the user's personal style or system theme. Note, however, that the decorative stickers can only be installed once and will be destroyed if removed.

The modular cables of the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W maintain a sleek, uniform look. They are all-black, featuring a ribbon-like design without sleeving, except for the 24-pin ATX and 12VHPWR connectors, which are sleeved.

FSP Hydro Ti Pro Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - PCI-E 5.0 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 5 SATA - 12 Molex - 4 Floppy - 1

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU

External Appearance

The FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU adeptly balances substantial power output within a 150mm long chassis that extends slightly beyond the standard ATX form factor. This careful design consideration ensures compatibility with a wide range of ATX-compliant cases, including desktop HTPC and other compact setups. In contrast to extravagant designs, the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU boasts a refined and understated aesthetic. It features a matte grey finish, giving it a subtle appearance that easily complements most build themes.

The PSU is devoid of overly flashy elements, maintaining a professional look. Standard decorative stickers on the sides add a touch of branding, while the top sticker with electrical specifications is both informative and unobtrusive. The unit's top side is adorned with a sticker detailing its electrical specifications and certifications, providing easy reference for users.

The front side of the PSU, besides the standard on/off switch and AC cable receptacle, includes one of the unit’s primary features: a fan eco-mode switch. This addition allows users to optimize cooling performance and noise levels according to their preferences. The modular cable connectors are located on the front of the chassis, designed for easy and error-free connection. While the connectors are not color-coded, clear legends are imprinted on the chassis to assist with proper cable placement. This thoughtful design ensures a hassle-free installation process, catering to both seasoned builders and newcomers to PC assembly. The rear of the chassis, just below the cable connectors, proudly displays a hard-printed series logo, reinforcing the unit's identity within FSP's product line.

Internal Design

For its cooling requirements, the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU utilizes a Protechnic Electric MGA13512XF-A25 fan, fitting the maximum 135 mm size that can be accommodated in its slightly extended ATX chassis. This fan is of high quality, featuring a Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) engine. FDB fans are known for their reliability and quiet operation, complementing the PSU's semi-passive design which stops the fan under low load conditions, reducing noise further.

FSP, renowned for designing and producing their own platforms, is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the Hydro Ti Pro 1000W. Despite the 150mm length and complex topologies, the interior of the PSU is efficiently organized, avoiding unnecessary crowding.

The filtering stage begins right at the AC receptacle and extends onto the main PCB, consisting of four Y capacitors, three X capacitors, and two filtering inductors. The APFC stage features two MOSFETs and two diodes on a dedicated heatsink, with a large filtering inductor and two Nippon Chemi-Con 680 μF capacitors.

The primary side of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU is technically characterized by a full-bridge LLC topology, utilizing four Magnachip MMQ60R115PC super-junction power MOSFETs. These MOSFETs were selected for their very low RDS(on) value, less than 0.115 Ohm, which is key in reducing conversion losses. The full-bridge LLC topology is complemented by a dedicated heatsink for the MOSFETs, crucial for effective heat dissipation and maintaining optimal operating temperatures.

The secondary side of the FSP Hydro Ti Pro 1000W PSU features six Toshiba TPHR8504PL MOSFETs responsible for generating the primary 12V line. It also includes DC-to-DC converters on a vertical daughterboard for the 3.3V and 5V lines. Tiny heatsinks are used for these secondary stage components to manage heat. The capacitors on this side are a mix of electrolytic and polymer types from Nippon Chemi-Con and a few from Rubycon, all high-quality Japanese manufacturers, ensuring stability and longevity of the power supply.