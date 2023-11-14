AMD Unveils Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series: Embedded Zen 4 for Industrial And Edge Solutions

AMD has announced the Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processor family at Smart Production Solutions 2023, primarily targeting industrial markets such as automotive, robotics, and edge solutions. Built on the Zen 4 architecture and incorporating integrated Radeon graphics, it offers a new level of performance and functionality for the embedded market. Announced today are five new SKUs, ranging from 12C/24 down to 6C/12T, with three models with a 65 W TDP and two overclockable X-series models with a higher 105 W TDP.

Designed for industrial applications such as automotive, edge robotics, and IoT, AMD's Ryzen 7000 Embedded series finally includes integrated graphics via their Radeon RDNA™ 2 graphics, reducing the need for discrete GPUs. The Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors also feature support for multiple operating systems, including Windows Server and Linux/Ubuntu, as well as Windows 10 and 11.

(W) Ryzen Embedded 7700X 8 16 4500 5400 28 32 MB 1WGP 105 Ryzen Embedded 7600X 6 12 4700 5300 28 32 MB 1WGP 105 Ryzen Embedded 7945 12 24 3700 5400 28 64 MB 1WGP 65 Ryzen Embedded 7745 8 16 3800 5300 28 32 MB 1WGP 65 Ryzen Embedded 7645 6 12 3800 5100 28 32 MB 1WGP 65

Touching on the specifications of the five new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 Embedded SKUs, AMD has opted to launch two overclockable X series variants, the Ryzen Embedded 7700X (8C/16T) and the Ryzen Embedded 7600X (6C/12T). These processors shouldn't be confused with their Ryzen 7000 desktop counterparts. However, the Ryzen Embedded 7700X does have 8 x Zen 4 cores, 32 MB of L3 cache, with a base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost frequency of up to 5.4 GHz; this puts it in a similar position to the Ryzen 7 7700X, which is virtually identical in specifications.

The same can be said about the Ryzen Embedded 7600X, which is a 6C/12T part with a base frequency of 4.7 GHz, a turbo frequency of 5.3 GHz, 32 MB of L3 cache, with both X series Embedded chips coming with a 105 W TDP. Moving down the stack to the non-X series CPUs, the Ryzen Embedded 7945 has 16 x Zen 4 cores, with a larger 64 MB L3 cache, but has lower base clock speeds of 3.7 GHz, but has a 5.4 GHz turbo at just 65 W.

Coming in below the 7945 is the Ryzen Embedded 7745, an 8C/16T part with a 3.8 GHz base and 5.3 turbo frequencies, with 32 MB of L3 cache, all within a 65 W TDP. Offered as the entry-level chip to the Ryzen 7000 Embedded series is the Ryzen Embedded 7645, which has 6 x Zen 4 cores with a 3.8 GHz base frequency, with a turbo of up to 5.1 GHz.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors have multiple platform options, including conventional AM5 socketed X670 and B650 motherboards. Interestingly, AMD includes support for an X600 "activator" socketed board, which provides the full 28 PCIe 5.0 lanes from the processor. The only caveat with not using PCIe lanes to connect to the chipset is that the X600 activator boards don't have a chipset and thus don't include any benefits such as I/O. Combining one of the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors with an X670 motherboard provides up to 24 x PCIe 5.0 lanes and 12 x PCIe 4.0 lanes for devices such as PCIe slots, M.2 storage, and other connectivity.

Unveiling the Ryzen Embedded 7000 series processors at the Smart Production Solutions 2023 event in Nuremberg, Germany, AMD's Corporate VP and GM of the Embedded Processors Group, Rajneesh Gaur, went on to say, "With the integration of key performance features and a scalable design, Ryzen Embedded 7000 Series processors are ideal for a broad range of applications from advanced robotics and instrumentation design to power control, video surveillance and more."

AMD hasn't provided retail pricing at the time of writing, which is typical for their Embedded solutions. ODM and OEMs are expected to start shipping Ryzen Embedded 7000 products imminently.