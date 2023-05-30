Corsair Unveils Dominator Titanium DDR5 Kits: Reaching For DDR5-8000

Corsair has introduced its new Dominator Titanium series of DDR5 memory modules that will combine performance, capacity, and style. The new lineup of memory modules and kits will offer DRAM kits up to 192 GB in capacity at data transfer rates as high as DDR5-8000.

The Dominator Titanium DIMMs are based on cherry-picked memory chips and Corsair's own printed circuit boards to ensure signal quality and integrity. Also, these PCBs are supplemented with internal cooling planes and external thermal pads that transfer heat to aluminum heat spreaders, with an aim on keeping the heavily overclocked DRAM sufficiently cooled.

With regards to performance, the retail versions of the Titanium kits will run at speeds ranging from DDR5-6000 to DDR5-8000. Which, at the moment, would make the top-end SKUs of the highest clocked DDR5 RAM on the market. Corsair is also promissing kits with CAS latencies as low as CL30, though absent a full product matrix, it's likely those kits will be clocked lower. The DIMMs come equipped with AMD's EXPO (AMD version) and Intel's XMP 3.0 (Intel version) SPD profiles for easier overclocking.

As for capacity, the Titanium DIMMs will be available in 16GB, 24GB, 32GB, and 48GB configurations, allowing for kits ranging from 32GB (2 x 16GB) up to 192GB (4x 48GB). Following the usual rule curve for DDR5 memory kits, we'll wager that DDR5-8000 kits won't be avaialble in 192GB capacities – even Intel's DDR5 memory controller has a very hard time with running 4 DIMMs anywhere near that fast – so we're expecting that the fastest kits will be limited to smaller capacities; likely 48GB (2 x 24GB).

Corsair is not disclosing whose memory chips it uses for its Dominator Titanium memory modules, but there is a good chance that it uses Micron's latest generation of DDR5 chips, which are available in both 16Gbit and 24Gbit capacities. Micron was the first DRAM vendor to publicly start shipping 24Gbit DRAM chips, so they are the most likely candidate for the first 24GB/48GB DIMMs such as Corsair's. And if that's the case, that would mark an interesting turn-around for Micron; the company's first-generation DDR5 modules are not known for overclocking very well, which is why we haven't been seeing them on current high-end DDR5 kits.



Image Credit: Future/TechRadar

Corsair has also taken into account aesthetic preferences by incorporating 11 addressable Capellix RGB LEDs into the modules. Users can customize and control these LEDs using Corsair's iCue software. For those favoring minimalism, Corsair offers separate Fin Accessory Kits. These kits replace the RGB top bars with fins, bringing a classic look reminiscent of the original Dominator memory.

While Corsair's new Dominator Titanium memory modules are already very fast, to commemorate their debut Corsair plans to release a limited run of First-Edition kits. These exclusive kits will feature even higher clocks and tighter timings – likely running at DDR5-8266 speeds, which Corsair is showing off at Computex. Corsair intends to offer only 500 individually numbered First-Edition kits.

Corsair plans to start selling its Dominator Titanium kits in July. Pricing will depend on market conditions, but expect these DIMMs to carry a premium price tags.