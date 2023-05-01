Intel PR Confirms Chip Branding Changes in the Works: Core i Series to Give Way to Ultra?by Ryan Smith on May 1, 2023 3:00 PM EST
In an unusual move, Intel's director of global communications, Bernard Fernandes, took to Twitter this morning to confirm that the chip giant is preparing some chip branding change for later this year. Citing that the company is at an “inflection point” ahead of the launch of their Meteor Lake architecture client CPUs later this year, Intel is apparently developing something new for branding their first mass-scale chiplet-based consumer CPU.
Yes, we are making brand changes as we’re at an inflection point in our client roadmap in preparation for the upcoming launch of our #MeteorLake processors. We will provide more details regarding these exciting changes in the coming weeks! #Intel— Bernard Fernandes (@Bernard_P) May 1, 2023
While the tweet in question doesn’t specifically address what it’s in response to, from context and timing it’s almost certainly a reaction to recent rumors that Intel is preparing to change their branding strategy for their Core family of consumer chips. And while it’s AnandTech policy not to republish or otherwise comment on rumors, an official comment from a high-ranking Intel PR representative means that this is no longer a mere rumor, and that changes are indeed in the works.
The current Core paradigm has been in place since late 2008 with the launch of the generational Core family and the now familiar i3/i5/i7 tiers. While Intel has since added the i9 tier and played with suffixes a few times in the last 15 years, Core branding has remained relatively consistent as a whole for what’s become 13 generations of parts.
But if the rumors are true, then the Core family will soon lose its i-series moniker. Based on benchmark data uploaded to the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark results database – a notorious source of leaks from hardware testers who neglect to turn off results reporting – an Intel Core Ultra 5 1003H has been spotted in the database. Which in turn implies that Intel is intended to phase out the Core i-series branding for new Core Ultra branding.
To be sure, Intel’s tweet does not confirm the Ultra branding; and Ashes alone is not a convincing source. But given that Intel has opted to confirm that they are making some brand changes to align with the Meteor Lake launch, if it's not Ultra, then some other kind of branding change is clearly in the works.
Source: Intel
tipoo - Monday, May 1, 2023 - linkAh yes the Intel 5 on Intel 4, this will make much sense to the normals. Reply
thestryker - Monday, May 1, 2023 - linkI'm hopeful that this adding words into the names nonsense isn't really where they're going. I can somewhat understand a nomenclature change given the possibilities with tiles, but I'd much prefer seeing something meaningful. Reply
dwillmore - Monday, May 1, 2023 - linkComing after such a bad quarter, a rebranding sounds like a "New Coke" kind of moment for Intel. Reply
Ken_g6 - Monday, May 1, 2023 - linkMaybe they wanted another tier, one that would go to 11, but they thought "i11!!!" was too silly and confusing. Reply