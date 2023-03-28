Kingston Launches Fury Beast And Fury Renegade DDR5 Memory in White

Kingston Fury, the gaming and high-performance division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., has expanded the aesthetics of the company's Fury DDR5 memory portfolio. The Fury Beast and Fury Renegade DDR5 memory lineups now arrive with a white heat spreader design. As a result, consumers of both AMD and Intel platforms can take advantage of the new memory kits when putting together a PC with a white theme.

The Fury Beast and Fury Renegade memory kits arrive in vanilla and RGB variants. In the case of the Fury Beast, the non-RGB version measures 34.9 mm, whereas the RGB version stands at 42.23 mm. The memory sticks to a single color, either black or white. On the other hand, the Fury Renegade is slightly taller at 39.2 mm. The RGB-illuminated trim is 44 mm in height. Unlike the Fury Beast, the Fury Renegade rocks a dual-tone exterior in either black and silver or the more recent white and silver combination.

Included within the RGB variations of the Fury Beast and Fury Renegade is Kingston's patented Infrared Sync technology, which, as the name implies, keeps the illumination on the memory module in sync. Kingston provides the company's proprietary Fury CTRL software for users to control the lighting, or they can use the included RGB software from their memory vendors.



Kingston Fury Renegade DDR5 memory with white heatsink

Kingston commercializes the Fury Beast and Fury Renegade as individual memory modules and dual-DIMM memory kits. Unfortunately, consumers that want a quad-DIMM memory kit are out of luck until next month. Kingston still uses standard 16 gigabit dies with the brand's DDR5 memory kits. As a result, the company cannot match other vendors who have hit 192 GB (4 x 48 GB) capacity with non-binary memory modules.

Fury Beast Specifications Frequency Latency Timings Capacities DDR5-6000 40-40-40 (1.35 V)

36-38-38 (1.35 V) 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5-5600 40-40-40 (1.25 V)

36-38-38 (1.25 V) 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5-5200 40-40-40 (1.25 V)

36-40-40 (1.25 V) 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5-4800 38-38-38 (1.10 V) 8 GB (1 x 8 GB)

16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

16 GB (2 x 8 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB)

The Fury Beast portfolio caters to mainstream consumers and offers more varieties. The speeds span from 4,800 MT/s to 6,000 MT/s, with memory kit capacities starting at 16 GB. There are Intel XMP 3.0- and AMD EXPO memory kits. The DDR5-4800 memory kit has CL 38-38-38 timings and is plug-and-play friendly. The higher-grade memory kits come with either Intel XMP 3.0 or AMD EXPO support. The Intel version of the Fury Beast DDR5-6000 memory kit sports 40-40-40 timings and requires 1.35 volts. On the contrary, the AMD version possesses better memory timings (CL 36-38-38) while using the same voltage.

Fury Renegade Specifications Frequency Latency Timings Capacities DDR5-7200 38-44-44 (1.45 V) 16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6800 36-42-42 (1.40 V) 16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6400 32-39-39 (1.40 V) 16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-6000 32-38-38 (1.35 V) 16 GB (1 x 16 GB)

32 GB (2 x 16 GB)

32 GB (1 x 32 GB)

64 GB (2 x 32 GB)

The Fury Renegade series targets gamers and enthusiasts. The memory kits start where the Fury Beast left off. The slowest Fury Renegade memory kit clock in at 6,000 MT/s, and the fastest option maxes out at 7,200 MT/s. Kingston only sells the Fury Renegade in 32 GB and 64 GB kit capacities. All Fury Renegade memory kits are Intel XMP 3.0-certified. The DDR5-7200 memory kit, available only in 32 GB (2 x 16 GB), has the memory timings configured to CL 38-44-44 and pulls 1.45 volts.

In addition, Kingston backs its Fury Beast and Fury Renegade products with a limited lifetime warranty. The Fury Beast memory kits start at $69, $119, and $228 for the 16 GB, 32 GB, and 64 GB options, respectively. Meanwhile, the starting prices for the Fury Renegade 32 GB and 64 GB memory kits are $159 and $368, respectively.