Hot Chips 2021 Live Blog: CPUs (Alder Lake, Zen3, IBM Z, Sapphire Rapids)

12:54PM EDT - Q: Is the chiplet technology technology scalable? A: When it comes to the 3D Vcache - latency is not large. For chiplets of having CCDs and IODs, it can give you more flexibility than monolithic. Build best products with chiplets

12:52PM EDT - Q: Primary motication for tripling table walkers A: some workloads with large DRAM access footprint with outstandling TLB misses. Lots of workloads won't need more than 2, but benefits a few pages, but a clever way to add more without excessive

12:51PM EDT - Q: V-Cache is applicable all the segments, all just for desktop/server A: Lot of different workloads, benefit from v-cache, Havenlt announced specific products with v-cache, but some workloads across segments that benefit

12:50PM EDT - Time for Q&A

12:49PM EDT - On track in TSMC N5

12:49PM EDT - Zen4 by end of 2022

12:49PM EDT - Summing up

12:48PM EDT - Performance that matters for the user

12:47PM EDT - Gaming was a main target for Zen 3

12:47PM EDT - All from uarch and physical design

12:47PM EDT - Ryzen performance gains in the same TSMC 7nm

12:44PM EDT - +15% faster on gaming

12:44PM EDT - Already demoed +64 MB L3

12:44PM EDT - Built in support for AMD V-Cache

12:43PM EDT - support 192 misses from L3 to memory

12:43PM EDT - L2 tags in L3

12:43PM EDT - L3 is an non-inclusive cache

12:42PM EDT - 2x32B data channels in opposite directions

12:42PM EDT - reduction in effective L3 memory latency

12:42PM EDT - access from cores, better for gaming

12:41PM EDT - Double L3 cache

12:40PM EDT - New instruction support

12:40PM EDT - No application modification needed

12:40PM EDT - Eliminates page table attack vectors through VMs/hypervisors

12:39PM EDT - SNP is the new feature for Zen 3

12:39PM EDT - SEV, SEV-ES, SEV-SNP

12:39PM EDT - Enterprise security additions

12:38PM EDT - How AMD calculated IPC uplift

12:37PM EDT - Quicker switching with I-cache overflow

12:37PM EDT - Back on track faster when mispredict

12:36PM EDT - Removed bubble cycle with branch prediction

12:36PM EDT - Changes from Zen2

12:35PM EDT - L2 DTLB has 6 page walkers

12:35PM EDT - larger load-store

12:34PM EDT - Doubled INT8 throughput

12:34PM EDT - Reduced FMA latency

12:34PM EDT - Faster 4-cycle FMAC

12:34PM EDT - larger 6-wide FP unit

12:34PM EDT - Without any additional increase in register file ports

12:33PM EDT - Disaggregated the ALUs rather than just add more

12:33PM EDT - More execution bandwidth ILP extraction

12:33PM EDT - 10 issue per cycle up from 7

12:32PM EDT - lower latencies for some instructions

12:32PM EDT - supporting wider execution

12:31PM EDT - reduced bubble cycle latency

12:31PM EDT - Large chunk of performance gain from the front end fetch/decode

12:30PM EDT - +19% IPC gains, which we verified at launch

12:29PM EDT - 4k op cache

12:28PM EDT - Socket compatibility for past products

12:28PM EDT - Scale-out for servers and supercomptuers

12:27PM EDT - Exceeding Industry Trends

12:27PM EDT - Zen3 says AMD 3D Cache support

12:27PM EDT - New era in the market for AMD

12:26PM EDT - The Zen Journey from 2017

12:26PM EDT - Mark Evers from AMD

12:25PM EDT - Now AMD Zen 3 talk

12:25PM EDT - Q: TDT for Linux, when? A: First enabling was Windows 11, work with Linux for time - it is coming, which version and build will be published later

12:24PM EDT - Q; Die photo, PCIe - how many PCIe 5/4/3 lanes? A: As shown, slide 11, 16x PCIe 5, 4x lanes of PCIe 4, Desktop has PCH

12:23PM EDT - Q: Security of side channel attacks with Thread Director A: No security effect, only performance

12:22PM EDT - Q&A time

12:22PM EDT - optimal P/V point is a function of phyiscal properties (thermal, binning)

12:21PM EDT - higher priority gets higher voltage and frequency regardless of P-core and E-core

12:21PM EDT - For power constrained systems

12:21PM EDT - EPP - Energy Performance Preference also takes a role in input to the scheduler

12:19PM EDT - AVX + VNNI / INT8 get highest priority over anything

12:19PM EDT - All AI workloads go to P-Cores over anything else

12:18PM EDT - Helps with asymmetry between the threads

12:17PM EDT - Here's a scheduling example

12:15PM EDT - Table is topology agnostic

12:15PM EDT - OS scheduler is final arbiter

12:14PM EDT - OS has idea of priority of thread

12:14PM EDT - Thread Director Table updated less often than thread classification

12:14PM EDT - Sometimes it makes sense to coalesce a software thread to fewer cores, or one type of core

12:12PM EDT - So every processor gets a section in the table, and it has a value for Perf and Efficiency, and workload is compared

12:12PM EDT - This is more detail about Thread Director

12:11PM EDT - Intel EHFI

12:10PM EDT - Core-to-Core IPC is the main metric

12:10PM EDT - Thread Director will predict the class of workload and bucket it the classes for the OS scheduler on the oder of 30 microseconds

12:09PM EDT - Onboard microcontroller

12:08PM EDT - Thread Director is mostly for Window 11

12:08PM EDT - Smartness is built into the hardware

12:07PM EDT - Only mobile will get native Thunderbolt

12:06PM EDT - 96 EUs on mobile, 32 EUs on desktop

12:06PM EDT - mix and match for future products

12:06PM EDT - modular design

12:05PM EDT - 2+8, 6+8 and 8+8 for P-core + E-core

12:05PM EDT - UP3/UP4 for mobile, Desktop

12:05PM EDT - Scalable SoC architecture

12:04PM EDT - P-core is +50% ST performance over the E-core

12:04PM EDT - E-core has shared L2

12:03PM EDT - P-Core and E-Core

12:03PM EDT - This is what we saw in the Alder Lake part of the Architecture Day

12:02PM EDT - Same arch, different uArch, different opimization point

12:02PM EDT - Moores Law and Dennard Scaling

12:01PM EDT - Duplicating multicore

12:01PM EDT - Working on smarter structures and new instructions for ML

12:01PM EDT - Increase in support of ML

12:00PM EDT - Most apps are Single or lightly MT

12:00PM EDT - The why and how of Alder Lake

11:59AM EDT - Efi Rotem for Intel on Alder Lake

11:59AM EDT - 'State of the art CPUs'

11:58AM EDT - First session is CPUs, about to start

Welcome to Hot Chips! This is the annual conference all about the latest, greatest, and upcoming big silicon that gets us all excited. The first set of talks is all about CPUs: Intel Alder Lake, AMD Zen 3, IBM Z, and Intel Sapphire Rapids.