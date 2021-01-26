Intel Teases Ponte Vecchio Xe-HPC Power On, Posts Photo of Server Chip

Intel Teases Ponte Vecchio Xe-HPC Power On, Posts Photo of Server Chipby Ryan Smith on January 26, 2021 11:40 AM EST
In what’s turning into an Xe sort of day, Intel’s GPU guru and frontman for their GPU division, Raja Koduri, has tweeted that the company is getting ready to begin power on testing for their forthcoming high-end server GPU, the Xe-HPC based Ponte Vecchio. And along with this announcement, Koduri has also posted a somewhat redacted photo of the sizable chip.
Xe HPC ready for power on!— Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) January 26, 2021
7 advanced silicon technologies in a single package
Silicon engineers dream
Thing of beauty @intel pic.twitter.com/RF8Prsy05f
According to Koduri, Ponte Vecchio incorporates “7 advanced silicon technologies,” likely referring to everything from the four different process nodes used to make the chiplets, to memory stacks, and including the Foveros packaging.
Ponte Vecchio is a keystone project for Intel’s GPU division. Along with being the largest and grandest of their Xe GPUs, the chip will be at the heart of the Aurora supercomputer, Intel’s most recent supercomputer win. So a lot is riding on the chip, and no doubt Intel’s engineers are eager to see a successful power-on test.
Source: Raja Koduri (Twitter)
shabby - Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - link7nm + 7 advanced silicon technologies... the yield rate must be in the single digits no? Reply