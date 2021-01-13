CES 2021: ADATA Announces XPG Xenia Xe Gaming Ultrabook

At CES 2021, which switched to a virtual online-only format due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, ADATA has unveiled its latest gaming ultrabook, the XPG Xenia Xe. Based on Intel's Tiger Lake CPU with Xe graphics, the XPG Xenia Xe looks to offer users a portable lifestyle and gaming solution.

The new XPG Xenia Xe gaming ultrabook includes a 15.6" 1080p screen, with an IPS touchscreen panel with an 87% screen to body ratio. Available with two different processors, Intel's Tiger Lake Core i7-1165G7, or the i5-1135G7, it also benefits from Intel's latest Xe integrated graphics.

Designed for ultra-portability, it measures in at just 11 mm thick, with a total weight of 3.6 lb, making it one of the more lightweight options and has an elegant CNC anodized aluminum chassis. For storage, XPG states that it includes its own 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD, but XPG doesn't include any information about memory configuration.

XPG hasn't revealed details on pricing or when the Xenia Xe gaming ultrabooks will hit retail shelves.

