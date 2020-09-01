Seagate Updates IronWolf NAS Drives Lineup with 18TB Pro HDD and New 4TB SSDs

Seagate is introducing new flagships in their IronWolf lineup today on two fronts - the SMB/SME-focused IronWolf Pro, and the SATA SSDs line. On the HDD front, we have 18TB hard drives based on conventional magnetic recording (CMR) technology, while the SATA SSD line sees two new SKU sets - the IronWolf 125 and the IronWolf Pro 125 (joining the current IronWolf 110 and the NVMe-based IronWolf 510).

Given the premium nature of the 18TB capacity point, Seagate is launching the capacity only in the IronWolf Pro line (the vanilla IronWolf models top out at 16TB). The ST18000NE000 18TB Pro model is compatible with NAS units of up to 24 bays, and has a workload rating of 300TB/yr. It is a 7200 rpm 9-platter helium-filled drive, with a DRAM cache of 256MB (which seems to be half of what is offered by Western Digital in their Gold line of enterprise hard drives - the other 18TB choice in the retail market). The drive comes with a 5-year warranty and is rated for 24x7 operation, with a MTTF of 1.2M hours.

The average power consumption sees an increase from 7.6W for the 16TB model to 8W for the 18TB version. The drive does use TDMR technology for the heads, and we have reached out to Seagate for information on possible HAMR usage.

The new SATA SSDs are 2.5" drives with different optimizations for varying use-cases. The IronWolf 125 is meant as a capacity play - available in capacities ranging from 250GB all the way to 4TB. It comes with a 0.7DWPD rating, and no power-loss protection. On the other hand, the IronWolf Pro 125 has a 1DWPD rating, more over-provisioning (rated capacities range from 240GB to 3.84TB), and comes with power-loss protection. The Pro drives come with a 2M hour MTTF, while the corresponding metric is 1.8M hours for the non-Pro version. Both drives come with a 5-year warranty, with the Pro series including a 3-year data recovery service.

The Seagate IronWolf 125 SSDs for NAS Capacity 250 GB 500 GB 1 TB 2 TB 4 TB Controller ? NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Form-Factor, Interface 2.5" x 7mm, SATA III 6 Gbps Seq. Read (128KB @ QD32) 560 MBps Seq. Write (128KB @ QD32) 540 MBps Rand. Read IOPS (QD32T8) 95K Rand. Write IOPS (QD32T8) ? Pseudo-SLC Caching ? DRAM Buffer ? TCG Opal Encryption ? Power Consumption Avg Active 2.3 W 2.4 W 2.6 W 2.8 W Avg Idle 0.11 W 0.115 W 0.13 W 0.14 W Warranty 5 years MTBF 1.8 million hours TBW 300 700 1400 2800 5600 DWPD 0.7 UBER 1E10^17 Additional Information Link MSRP $63 $84 $142 $294 $609

The Seagate IronWolf Pro 125 SSDs for NAS Capacity 240 GB 480 GB 960 GB 1920 GB 3840 GB Controller ? NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Form-Factor, Interface 2.5" x 7mm, SATA III 6 Gbps Seq. Read (128KB @ QD32) 545 MBps Seq. Write (128KB @ QD32) 360 MBps 500 MBps 520 MBps Rand. Read IOPS (QD32T8) 90K 96K Rand. Write IOPS (QD32T8) 12K 16K 25K 30K Pseudo-SLC Caching ? DRAM Buffer ? TCG Opal Encryption ? Power Consumption Avg Active 2.5 W 3 W 4 W 4.4 W 5 W Avg Idle 1.4 W 1.6 W 1.8 W 1.9 W Warranty 5 years (including 3 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services) MTBF 2 million hours TBW 435 875 1750 3500 7000 DWPD 1 UBER 1E10^17 Additional Information Link MSRP $98 $146 $264 $474 $888

The new IronWolf Pro 18TB HDD is priced at $609 (compared to $593 for the equivalent WD Gold drive). Pricing for the different models in the IronWolf (Pro) 125 SSD series is available in the tables above. The main competition here is Western Digital's WD Red SA500 series. Seagate does more product segmentation / firmware tweaking for the NAS SSD market, allowing consumers to choose a SSD tuned for their requirements.