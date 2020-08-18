Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Manticore 4096-core RISC-V (3:30pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 18, 2020 6:30 PM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
07:02PM EDT - snitch inside
07:00PM EDT - In max perf mode, competitive vs A100 FP64
06:58PM EDT - Full 4096 core system expected 27 DP Flops/sec
06:57PM EDT - Snitch cores used for DVFS and IO management
06:56PM EDT - This is only a prototype small core of chiplet
06:56PM EDT - Forward Body Biasing
06:56PM EDT - 22nm FDX
06:56PM EDT - 9mm2 prototype made
06:55PM EDT - Close tracking of roofline model
06:54PM EDT - Up to 80 DP GFLOPs/W per cluster
06:53PM EDT - increased utilization for matmul and dotproduct that might be memory bound
06:52PM EDT - FREP acts as instruction amplifier
06:52PM EDT - IPC > 1
06:52PM EDT - single-issue core can saturate an FPU
06:50PM EDT - For example, reduction!
06:49PM EDT - FREP marks the loop
06:49PM EDT - SSRs only work on float-only hardware loops
06:48PM EDT - 'Psuedo-dual issue' as integer core can work at the same time
06:48PM EDT - custom instruction indicates start of hardware loop block
06:47PM EDT - XFREP - Floating Point Repetition Buffer (programmable micro-loop buffer)
06:47PM EDT - Latency tolerant approach
06:46PM EDT - Extension in the core register file
06:45PM EDT - increases FPU/ALU from 3x-5x
06:44PM EDT - Turn register read/writes into implicit memory load/stores
06:44PM EDT - XSSR - Stream semantic registers
06:44PM EDT - Async with DMA Engine
06:44PM EDT - Goal was to maximize compute/control die area ratio
06:42PM EDT - Custom ISA extensions
06:42PM EDT - supports half-precision bfloat, FP8
06:42PM EDT - Each core has a multi-format SIMD compute unit
06:42PM EDT - Each compute cluster has 8 RV32G Snitch cores
06:41PM EDT - Support a lot of cluster-to-cluster traffic
06:41PM EDT - Bandwidth thinning scheme to optimize bandwidth to HBM without affecting floorplan
06:41PM EDT - 4x L1 quadrants share an L1 cache
06:40PM EDT - Clusters can do 64 TB/s with each other
06:40PM EDT - Four quadrants of 32 clusters per chiplet
06:39PM EDT - 8 GB HBM2 per die private to that die
06:39PM EDT - die-to-die serial link to each other die
06:38PM EDT - Four chiplets
06:38PM EDT - (estimated in 22FDX GloFo)
06:38PM EDT - 220mm2 per chip
06:38PM EDT - Now for Manticore
06:38PM EDT - Maximise computer datapath with respect to control
06:37PM EDT - lots of CPUs burn power on superfluous elements of out-of-order
06:36PM EDT - Energy efficiency is critical
06:36PM EDT - Ever growing demand for compute
06:35PM EDT - Who wants all the RISC-V cores?!?
