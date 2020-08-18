Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel/Barefoot Tofino2 12.9 Tbps Switch (10:30am PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

01:56PM EDT - Q&A time

01:55PM EDT - Can share between switch and SmartNIC

01:55PM EDT - Can use switches for streaming aggregation

01:54PM EDT - Total time to train involves compute + network traffic - network traffic is not insignificant

01:54PM EDT - Such as DNN

01:53PM EDT - Also application-based acceleration for networking

01:52PM EDT - Lowers latency and flows completion time significantly

01:52PM EDT - This concept has already been showcased by Alibaba

01:51PM EDT - Monitoring and control

01:51PM EDT - Can see where the microcongestion is on the network

01:49PM EDT - Need intelligent change detector

01:49PM EDT - Maybe don't need to add info to every packet

01:49PM EDT - Add metadata to a packet as the switch goes through switches, metadata stripped at last hop

01:48PM EDT - Deep Insight software by Barefoot can do metrics on packet flow and adjust the programmability in the network as needed to ensure QoS

01:47PM EDT - This is the beauty of programmability

01:47PM EDT - Most switches don't enable the following questions to be answered

01:47PM EDT - (going through an animation as an example)

01:45PM EDT - With a programmable switch, the use case depends on the software

01:44PM EDT - Can be used with Silicon Photonics

01:43PM EDT - Fully unified, fully flexible, non-blocking buffer

01:42PM EDT - Traffic Manager is like a 25000-bit wide memory accessed at 1 GHz

01:42PM EDT - (Surely next gen is EMIB then, if Barefoot is now Intel?)

01:41PM EDT - Custom BoW interdie interface

01:41PM EDT - Multi-die package 2.5D CoWoS

01:40PM EDT - PCIe 3.0 x4

01:40PM EDT - Better QoS, better perf/watt

01:40PM EDT - 6 billion packets/sec, 12.9 Tb/s

01:40PM EDT - Built on TSMC 7nm

01:40PM EDT - Doubled down the programmability - double the capability

01:40PM EDT - Introducing Tofino2

01:39PM EDT - Can this be repeated and scaled?

01:39PM EDT - Tofino was better than competitor fixed function silicon

01:39PM EDT - This produced Tofino in 16nm, 6.5 Tb/s

01:38PM EDT - Custom forwarding logic can be precompiled and applied to the switch

01:38PM EDT - New PISA architecture - protocol independent switch architecture

01:38PM EDT - Multiple Match Action Units - VLIW, ALU, SRAM

01:37PM EDT - Took the traditional feed-forward architecture of fixed function and made it all programmable

01:37PM EDT - Only the 30% in green needs attention - the rest is very fixed function

01:36PM EDT - This is where the power is managed in switch silicon

01:36PM EDT - So need a paradigm shift in this thinking

01:36PM EDT - Programmable switches are often considered 10-100x slower than fixed-function

01:35PM EDT - 2-3 cycle for switch silicon cycle is no longer sufficient

01:34PM EDT - Future platforms need more reliable and flexible networks

01:34PM EDT - 'Why do we need a programmable switch?'

01:28PM EDT - 'Barefoot Networks will add deep expertise [to Intel] in cloud network architectures, P4-programmable high-speed data paths, switch silicon development, P4 compilers, driver software, network telemetry and computational networking'

01:28PM EDT - From Intel's press release at the time:

01:27PM EDT - Intel acquired Barefoot last year, in a deal that closed in Q3

01:27PM EDT - Live blog active! We're just a few minutes away from the Tofino2 presentation