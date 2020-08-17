Hot Chips 2020: Marvell Details ThunderX3 CPUs - Up to 60 Cores Per Die, 96 Dual-Die in 2021

Today as part of HotChips 2020 we saw Marvell finally reveal some details on the microarchitecture of their new ThunderX3 server CPUs and core microarchitectures. The company had announced the existence of the new server and infrastructure processor back in March, and is now able to share more concrete specifications about how the in-house CPU design team promises to distinguish itself from the quickly growing competition that is the Arm server market.

We had reviewed the ThunderX2 back in 2018 – at the time still a Cavium product before the designs and teams were acquired by Marvell only a few months later that year. Ever since, the Arm server ecosystem has been jump-started by Arm’s Neoverse N1 CPU core and partner designs such as from Amazon (Graviton2) and Ampere (Altra), a quite different set of circumstances and alongside AMD’s successful return in the market, a very different landscape.

Marvell started off the HotChips presentation with a roadmap of its products, detailing that the ThunderX3 generation isn’t merely just a single design, but actually represents a flexible approach using multiple dies, with the first generation 60-core CN110xx SKUs using a single die as a monolithic design in 2020, and next year seeing the release of a 96-core dual-die variant aiming for higher performance.

The use of a dual-die approach like this is very interesting as it represents a mid-point between a completely monolithic design, and a chiplet approach from vendors such as AMD. Each die here is identical in the sense that it can be used independently as standalone products.

From a SoC-perspective, the ThunderX3 die scales up to 60 cores, with the 2-die variant scaling up to 96. The first thing question that comes to mind when seeing these figures is why the 2-die variant doesn’t scale up to the full 120-cores- Marvell didn’t cover this during the talk but there were a few clues in the presentation.

Marvell had made the performance improvement claim of 2-3x over a ThunderX2 at equal power levels. This latter had a TDP of 180W – if the TX3 maintains this thermal envelope then it would mean that a dual-die design would have had to grow TDPs to up to 360W which far beyond what one can air cool in a typical server form-factor and rack in terms of power density. Assuming just a linear cut-down to 96 cores as advertised we’d end up around 288W – which is more in line with the current high-end server CPU deployments without water-cooling. Of course – this is all our own analysis and take of the matter.

A single die supports 8 channels of DDR4-3200 which is standard for this generation of a server product and essentially in line with everybody else in the market. I/O wise, we see a disclosure of 64 lanes of PCIe 4.0 – which is again in line with competitors but half of what higher-end alternatives from Ampere or AMD can achieve.

One big unknown right now is how the dual-die product will segment the I/O and memory controllers – if this is going to be a 50-50 split in terms of resources between the two dies, or whether we’ll see an imbalanced setup – or if the platform can actually handle the full resources from each die and transform itself into a 16-channel 128 lane beast?

Comparison of Major Arm Server CPUs Marvell

ThunderX3

110xx Cavium

ThunderX2

9980-2200 Ampere

Altra

Q80-33 Amazon

Graviton2 Process Technology TSMC

7nm TSMC

16 nm TSMC

7 nm TSMC

7nm Die Type Monolithic



or



Dual-Die MCM Monolithic Monolithic Monolithic Micro-architecture Triton Vulcan Neoverse N1 (Ares) Cores 60 (1 Die)

Swiched 3x Ring



96 (2 Die) 32

Ring bus 80

Mesh 64

Mesh Threads 240 (1 Die)

384 (2 Die) 128 80 64 Max. number of sockets 2 2 2 1 Base Frequency ? 2.2 GHz - - Turbo Frequency 3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz 2.5 GHz L3 Cache 90MB 32 MB 32 MB 32 MB DRAM 8-Channel

DDR4-3200 8-Channel

DDR4-2667 8-Channel

DDR4-3200 8-Channel

DDR4-3200 PCIe lanes 4.0 x 64

(1 Die) 3.0 x 56 4.0 x 128 4.0 x 64 TDP ~180W (1 Die)

(unconfirmed) 180W 250 W ~110-130W

(unconfirmed)

On paper at least, the ThunderX3 seems quite similar to Amazon’s Graviton2 as they both share a similar amount of CPU cores and similar memory and IO configurations. The bigger differences that one can immediately point out to is that the ThunderX3 employs SMT4 in its CPU cores and thus supports up to 240 threads per die. There’s also a TDP difference, but I attribute this to the Graviton2 being conservative with its clock frequencies, whilst Ampere’s SKUs being more in line with the ThunderX3, particularly the 64-core 3.0GHz 180W Q64-30 being the closest match in specifications.

Another thing that stands out for the ThunderX3 is the 90MB of L3 cache that dwarfs the 32MB of the previous generation as well as the 32MB configurations of Ampere and Amazon.

Marvell here opted to evolve its own interconnect microarchitecture which has now evolved from a simple ring design, to a switched ring with three sub-rings, or columns. Ring stops consist of CPU tiles with 4 cores and two L3-slices with 3MB of cache. This gives a full die with 15 ring stops (3x5 columns) and the full 60 cores 90MB of total L3 cache which is a quite respectable amount.

In the Q&A sessions, Marvell disclosed that their rationale for a switched ring topology versus a single ring, or a mesh design was that a single ring wouldn’t have been able to scale up in performance and bandwidth at higher core counts. A mesh design would have been a big change, and it would have required a reduction in core count. A switched ring represented a good trade-off between the two architectures. Indeed, if this is what enabled Marvell to include up to 3x the cache versus its nearest competitors, it seems to have been a good choice.

One odd thing I noted is that the system is still using a snoop-based coherency algorithm which comes in contrast with other directory-based systems in the industry. This might reduce implementation complexity and area, but might lag behind in terms of power efficiency and coherency traffic for the chip.

The memory controllers tap into the rings, and Marvell’s inter-socket/die CCPI3 interface here serves up to 84GB/s of bandwidth.