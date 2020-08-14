MMD and Phillips Launch the 279C9 27" Montior: FreeSync 4K IPS & USB Type-C

This week MMD and Phillips have unveiled its latest display in their ever-growing product range, the Phillips 279C9. A 27-inch monitor aimed squarely at content creators and professionals, the 279C9 is based around a 3840 x 2160 60 Hz IPS display and includes features such as a five-port USB hub (including a USB Type-C port), as well as DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Digging into the monitor's specifications, as is typical with most content-focused monitors in this range, Phillips' 279C9 has clearly been tuned for its target market. The 3840x2160, 16:9 aspect ratio panel is a very straightforward choice, with MMD tapping an IPS panel for viewing angles and color stability. As this isn't a gaming-focused display, the monitor tops out at a 60Hz refresh rate, though there is official support for VESA Adaptive Sync to offer variable refresh support and the monitor carries AMD's FreeSync branding.

Otherwise the 279C9 has a typical static contrast ratio of 1300:1, with "Mega Infinity DCR" smart contrast technology. Meanwhile the monitor is DisplayHDR 400 certified, meaning it can offer 400 nits maximum brightness in HDR mode, and Phillips lists 400 nits as the average brightness as well. The display is framed by a fairly skinny bezel with a 596.74 x 335.66 mm (H x V) viewing area, and the screen itself is coated with an anti-glare 3H coating.

Meanwhile there is an interesting array of input and output options, including a USB Type-C input, which along with DP alt mode input allows for fast data transfer and official charging support for devices such as laptops. This is joined by dual HDMI 2.0 inputs, as well as a single DisplayPort 1.4 output. As for downstream connectivity, it also includes four USB 3.2 Type-A ports, and while Phillips doesn't distinguish between the use of USB 3.2 G2 or G1 connectivity, it is likely the latter. Two of the Type-A ports also feature USB fast charging support. Finally, the monitor includes is a pair of 2 W speakers.

Phillips 279C9 27" Monitor Specifications Panel 27" IPS Native Resolution 3840 x 2160 (16:9) Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz Response Time 5 ms (grey to grey) Contrast 1300:1 (Mega Infinity DCR) Backlight Type W-LED Viewing Angles 178 °/178° Horizontal/Vertical Aspect Ratio 16:9 Color Gamut NTSC 90.7%

sRGB 109% DisplayHDR Tier DisplayHDR 400 Inputs 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB Type-C (video/data) - 65 W charging

4 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.55 mm headphone out Audio Dual 2 W Speakers MSRP (GBP) £449

In terms of availability, Phillips plans to launch the 27" 279C9 4K display at the end of August, with an MSRP of £449. At present, Phillips hasn't announced its US pricing or availability outside of the UK market.

