ViewSonic Announces Elite XG270QC Monitor: 1440p@165 Hz, Curved For Gaming

The latest monitor in Viewsonic's large and varied portfolio comes via the XG270QC, which is a part of its gaming-focused Elite series. Available in the US now, the 27 inch Viewsonic Elite XG270QC features a 1500R curved screen, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, and is certified for VESA DisplayHDR 400.

Designed with gaming in mind, the Viewsonic Elite XG270QC comes with many of the features you'd expect for a contemporary gaming displaying. including a 27-inch, 2560x1440 VA panel with a fast refresh rate of 165 Hz, variable refresh support including AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and is VESA certified DisplayHDR 400. Although officially it has a 3 ms response time, Viewsonic is stating that it has a 1 ms MPRT response time, with Viewsonic's PureXP Motion Blur reduction technology making this possible. The curve of the panel is rated at 1500R which Viewsonic claims is provide a more immersive gaming experience.

Looking at the dimensions, it's 24.1 inches wide with a 4-inch depth. It has an adjustable height of between 18.97 and 23.59 inches, with a net weight of 7.5 kg with the stand installed. For users looking to mount it to a monitor stand or wall mount, it is VESA 100 x 100 mm mounting on the rear and weighs 4.9 kg without the stand installed. The XG270QC has a black glossy finish and includes a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, a 3.5 mm audio output, and for security, it features a Kensington Lock slot. Provided with the Elite XG270QC is Viewsonic's Elite Display Controller software which connects to its device via a Type-A cable which is supplied, and allows users to adjust the integrated RGB LED lighting. It is certified to work with ThermalTake's RGB Plus and Razer's popular Chroma RGB Ecosystems.

Touching on some of the finer details of the 27-inch panel, it has a 178-degree viewing angle and offers VESA Adaptive-Sync support. It features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, which is AMD's own classification system for grading monitors, ensuring among other things a wide enough refresh rate for Low Framerate Compensation support, as well as low-latency HDR support. In terms of color reproduction, Viewsonic is claiming 16.7 million colours, with a 3,000 to 1 static contrast ratio and 120 million to 1 dynamic contrast ratio. For power, Viewsonic states that in Eco mode, it's optimized for 45 W, while it has a 55 W typical consumption rate, with a maximum of up to 59 W.

Viewsonic has said that the Elite XG270QC is to purchase in the US for a price around the $460 mark. Users in the EU, AU, and other regions around the world will, however, need to wait until June.

