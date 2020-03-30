TUF Goes FreeSync Premium: ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VH1B 27-Inch 165Hz DCI-P3 Monitor

ASUS brought its TUF Gaming sub-brand to the market a couple of years ago to address needs of mainstream gamers. But as requirements evolve, the company has added premium features to TUF Gaming-branded products every now and then. This time around ASUS has introduced a new TUF-branded 27-inch curved monitor that boasts with AMD’s FreeSync Premium certification, a wider-than-sRGB color gamut, and a 165 Hz refresh rate.

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG27VH1B monitor is based on a 27-inch curved VA panel featuring a 1920×1080 resolution, 250 nits luminance, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 178°/178° viewing angles, a 1 ms MPRT response time, and a 165 Hz maximum refresh rate. The LCD can reproduce 120% of the sRGB as well as 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamuts, which is rather good for a monitor that is supposed to be (at least relatively) inexpensive.

One of the key selling points of the TUF Gaming VG27VH1B is that the monitor features a scaler that supports VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology. The display is also certified to meet AMD’s FreeSync Premium requirements, which, as you'd expect for a high refresh rate display, means it officially supports low framerate compensation (LFC) mode. All told, the monitor supports refresh rates from 50 Hz up to 165 Hz.

As for other technologies, the TUF Gaming VG27VH1B also fully supports ASUS’s ELMB (extreme low motion blur) technology, which is designed to make fast-action scenes look sharper. What is particularly important about this ELMB implementation is that it can work together with Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync, so that it isn't an either/or situation. Other notable capabilities of the new TUF monitor include in-game enhancements techniques like Shadow Boost, GamePlus modes (Crosshair, Timer, FPS Counter, Display Alignment), and GameVisual genre-tailored modes.

One interesting thing to note about the TUF Gaming VG27VH1B is its set of inputs that includes one D-Sub connector for legacy PCs as well as two HDMI 2.0 ports to connect modern PCs, but there aren't any DisplayPort inputs. On the audio side of things, the monitor has 2W stereo speakers along with a line-in and a headphone out connector.

As for ergonomics, the ASUS VG27VH1B comes with a stand that can adjust tilt and swivel, but not height. Also, the display has VESA 100×100 mounting holes.

The ASUS TUF VG27VH1B Monitor TUF Gaming VG27VH1B Panel 27" VA Native Resolution 1920 × 1080

(16:9) Refresh Rate 165 Hz Dynamic Refresh Rate Technology AMD FreeSync Premium

VESA Adaptive-Sync Range HDMI 50 Hz - 165 Hz Response Time 1 ms MPRT Brightness 250 cd/m² Contrast 3000:1 Color Gamut 125% sRGB

90% DCI-P3 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1500R Inputs 1 × D-Sub

2 × HDMI 2.0 USB Hub - Audio 2 W stereo speakers Proprietary Enhancements GamePlus: Crosshair/Timer/FPS Counter/Display Alignment



GameVisual: Scenery/Racing/Cinema/RTS/RPG/FPS/sRGB Modes/MOBA Mode



GameFast Input Stand Height - Tilt +23° ~ -5° Swivel +15° ~ -15° Power Consumption Idle 0.5 W Typical ? Maximum 28 W MSRP ?

ASUS already lists its TUF Gaming VG27VH1B monitor on its website, so expect it to hit the market in the foreseeable future (COVID-19 willing).

Related Reading:

Source: ASUS (via Hermitage Akihabara)