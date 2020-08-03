Google Teases Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 Later This Year

Google Teases Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 Later This Yearby Andrei Frumusanu on August 3, 2020 12:05 PM EST
- Posted in
- Mobile
- Smartphones
- Pixel 4a (5G)
- Pixel 5
Alongside the launch of the Pixel 4a today, Google has made a mention that it’ll be launching the Pixel 4a (5G) later this year at a price point of $499.
We don’t have any further details on this variant of the Pixel 4a, however if the only feature upgrade on the phone is a 5G compatible SoC and cellular connectivity, it would mean quite a steep price increase.
To achieve 5G connectivity, Google has two options in the mid-range: The Snapdragon 690 and the Snapdragon 765. Both would be good upgrades over the Snapdragon 730G in the 4G Pixel 4a, however only the latter would have a modem which would be capable of mmWave connectivity. It would make sense for Google to go with the Snapdragon 690 in a mid-range device, however the steep price increase of the regular Pixel 4a could point out to a S765 with mmWave connectivity.
Google also confirms that the Pixel 5 is coming, and it will too have 5G connectivity. We don’t know much about the Pixel 5 or how Google will be positioning the phone – either as a premium tier model with a Snapdragon 765 at a more competitive price, or again as a full flagship device with the Snapdragon 865.
Related Reading:
- Google Announces Pixel 4a - A $349 Value
- The Google Pixel 4 XL Review: Stuck In The Past In 2019
- The Google Pixel 3a XL Review: Does Mid-Range Make Sense?
- Mobile Flagship Phone Camera Overview 2020 H1: Still Picture Battle
- Google Announces Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL: Mid-Range Phones With Flagship Camera
- The Google Pixel 3 Review: The Ultimate Camera Test
- OnePlus Announces Nord - Snapdragon 765 at 399€
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
SydneyBlue120d - Monday, August 3, 2020 - linkMaybe the Pixel 5 will use the rumored Samsung SOC? Reply
Flunk - Monday, August 3, 2020 - linkThat's $100 more than the 1+ Nord, which has 5G and otherwise similar specs. Google's handset prices are really holding them back. Reply
mmrezaie - Monday, August 3, 2020 - linkIf OnePlus didn't have all those useless camera modules and only had a decent one I would have gone for it but alas I will wait for pixel to be released. Reply
DigitalFreak - Monday, August 3, 2020 - linkI'm done with Google phones. Both my wife's and my Nexus 6P had failing batteries after just 2 years, along with bad charging boards. My Pixel 3XL had the swollen battery issue. All of these are known issues. Reply