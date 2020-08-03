ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Google Teases Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 Later This Year

 by Andrei Frumusanu on August 3, 2020 12:05 PM EST
Alongside the launch of the Pixel 4a today, Google has made a mention that it’ll be launching the Pixel 4a (5G) later this year at a price point of $499.

We don’t have any further details on this variant of the Pixel 4a, however if the only feature upgrade on the phone is a 5G compatible SoC and cellular connectivity, it would mean quite a steep price increase.

To achieve 5G connectivity, Google has two options in the mid-range: The Snapdragon 690 and the Snapdragon 765. Both would be good upgrades over the Snapdragon 730G in the 4G Pixel 4a, however only the latter would have a modem which would be capable of mmWave connectivity. It would make sense for Google to go with the Snapdragon 690 in a mid-range device, however the steep price increase of the regular Pixel 4a could point out to a S765 with mmWave connectivity.

Google also confirms that the Pixel 5 is coming, and it will too have 5G connectivity. We don’t know much about the Pixel 5 or how Google will be positioning the phone – either as a premium tier model with a Snapdragon 765 at a more competitive price, or again as a full flagship device with the Snapdragon 865.

  • SydneyBlue120d - Monday, August 3, 2020 - link

    Maybe the Pixel 5 will use the rumored Samsung SOC? Reply

  • Flunk - Monday, August 3, 2020 - link

    That's $100 more than the 1+ Nord, which has 5G and otherwise similar specs. Google's handset prices are really holding them back. Reply

  • mmrezaie - Monday, August 3, 2020 - link

    If OnePlus didn't have all those useless camera modules and only had a decent one I would have gone for it but alas I will wait for pixel to be released. Reply

  • DigitalFreak - Monday, August 3, 2020 - link

    I'm done with Google phones. Both my wife's and my Nexus 6P had failing batteries after just 2 years, along with bad charging boards. My Pixel 3XL had the swollen battery issue. All of these are known issues. Reply
