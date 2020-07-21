ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
OnePlus Announces Nord - Snapdragon 765 at 399€

 by Andrei Frumusanu on July 21, 2020 12:00 PM EST
Today OnePlus is announcing its latest smartphone, the new OnePlus Nord. The Nord is a special device for the company as it’s the first time since its inception that we’re seeing a product release outside of the usual flagship line-up. The new Nord positions itself as a mid-range device in the “premium” category, coming with a Snapdragon 765 SoC as well as an attractive price point.

OnePlus 2020 Devices
 

OnePlus Nord

 OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro
SoC Snapdragon 765
1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3GHz
1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz
6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz

Adreno 620		 Snapdragon 865 
1x Cortex-A77 @ 2.84GHz
3x Cortex-A77 @ 2.42GHz
4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz

Adreno 640 @ 587MHz
Display 6.44-inch
FHD+ 2400 x 1080 (20:9)
90Hz Refresh Rate		 6.55-inch
FHD+ 2400 x 1080 (20:9)
90Hz Refresh Rate		 6.78-inch
QHD+ 3160 x 1440 (19.8:9)
120Hz Refresh Rate
SAMOLED SAMOLED
HDR10+
Dimensions 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm

184 grams		 160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm

180 grams		 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm

199 grams
RAM 8/12GB LPDDR4X 8/12GB LPDDR5
NAND
Storage		 128/256 GB UFS 2.1 128/256 GB UFS 3.0
Battery 4115mAh (15.84Wh) typ. 4300mAh (16.55Wh) typ. 4510mAh (17.36Wh) typ.
30W Fast Charging
- 30W Wireless Fast Charging
(only via proprietary charger)

10W Qi Wireless Charging
Front Camera 32MP IMX616
f/2.45
+
8MP f/2.45
108° Ultra-wide		 16MP
f/2.0		 16MP
f/2.4
Primary Rear Camera 48MP 0.8µm 1/2" IMX586
(12MP 1.6µm 2x2 binning)

f/1.75 w/ OIS		 48MP 1.12µm 1/1.4" IMX689
(12MP 2.24µm 2x2 binning)

f/1.78 w/ OIS
Secondary
Rear Camera		 8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.25

119° FoV		 16MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.2

116° FoV		 48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.2

120° FoV
Tertiary
Rear Camera		 2MP Macro Camera
f/2.4		 8MP Telephoto
f/2.4
Extra
Camera		 5MP Depth Camera - 5MP Colour Sensor
f/2.4
4G / 5G
Modem		 Snapdragon 5G
Integrated X52

(LTE Category 18/13)
DL = 1200 Mbps
UL = 150 Mbps

(5G NR Sub-6)
DL = ?
UL = ?


 		 Snapdragon 5G
Snapdragon Modem X55  (Discrete)

(LTE Category 24/22)
DL = 2500 Mbps - 7x20MHz CA, 1024-QAM
UL = 316 Mbps 3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM

(5G NR Sub-6)
DL = 7000 Mbps
UL = 3000 Mbps

mmWave for OnePlus 8 (non-Pro)
on Verizon in the US
SIM Size NanoSIM + NanoSIM
Wireless 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BDS		 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BDS
Connectivity USB Type-C
no 3.5mm jack
Special Features On-screen fingerprint sensor
  IP68 Rating
Launch OS Android 10 w/ Oxygen OS
Launch Prices 8+128GB: £379 / 399€
12+256GB: £469 / 599€		 8+128GB: $699 / 699€
12+256GB: $799 / 799€		 8+128GB: $899 / 899€
12+256GB: $999 / 999€

Spec-wise, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC which is beginning to see a lot of traction in this mid-range/premium category of devices. Generally, the SoC is somewhat on par with a Snapdragon 845 in terms of CPU performance and on par with an 835 in GPU performance, so there’s still quite a bit of a performance differentiation compared to its primary devices.

Albeit priced more aggressively, the Nord isn’t all that much of a slouch with its 8 and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM configuration, as well as featuring 128 or 256GB of storage, although the interface here uses an older UFS 2.1 implementation.

Other areas where there have been compromises in specifications are the weaker WiFi chipset which doesn’t feature WiFi 6/ 802.11ax connectivity, although everything else is functionally on par with the OnePlus 8.

Design-wise, the phone keeps things simple although still quite premium. We’re seeing an 6.44” 90HZ 1080p OLED display which at this price range is a winning combination, making it on par with the OnePlus 8 although some features such as HDR+ have been shelved.

OnePlus has opted for a dual-front camera design with a primary 32MP sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide module for wider selfie captures and video – a bit unusual given the higher-end flagships just have a single camera module. The camera hole-punch design reminds us of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro – certainly both phones share similarities given they’re manufactured in the same factories by the parent company.

 

Footprint-wise, the phone is similar to the OnePlus 8, and comes in at 158.3 x 73.3 x 82.2mm which is a sweet-spot form-factor. The weight is also very similar at 184g. Battery-wise, OnePlus was still able to house in a 4115mAh battery which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 8’s.

Lastly in terms of rear camera configuration, the Nord features the same IMX586 main camera found on the OnePlus 8, which probably is amongst its most interesting value propositions. Although this module faired adequately in the OnePlus 8, it’s a good match for the Nord’s price point.

In addition to the main camera we also see a 8MP ultra-wide module which likely won’t be of great quality, as well as an extra 2MP macro sensor just like on the OP8, as well as an additional 5MP depth camera for helping portrait mode photography.

399/499€ starting August 4th

The Nord is debuting in European and Asian markets first on August 4th, with a tentative release in North America later. The phone comes priced in at £379/399€ for the standard 8/128GB variant, and £399/499€ for the 12/256GB model.

The phone vastly undercuts similar devices such as the recently released LG Velvet as well as OPPO’s own Find X2 Neo whilst essentially being on par in terms of specifications – I see the Nord becoming extremely popular and successful due to its aggressive pricing.

  • MooseMuffin - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    I hope this is a sign that companies are going to really compete in the sub-$500 price point again. Reply

  • quiksilvr - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    I am actually surprised that Apple is leading the charge on this. They already have a super affordable $399 phone with a flagship processor (albeit on a dated design) but their flagship flagship phone goes for under $700 now (and if the rumors are true for iPhone 12, even cheaper than that). I was really disappointed in Samsung for not only getting rid of the headphone jack but also getting ride of their affordable flagship series the S10E with no S20E. Here is hoping this holiday season will incentivize other manufacturers to do so. I doubt OnePlus will make a huge change in this space; my only hope is other Chinese brands go with a cleaner Android look rather than a bloated mess they have now. Reply

  • yankeeDDL - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    Question, how does the power consumption of the SD765 compares against that of SD835 or SD845? Those were power-hogs, if I recall correctly (for a mobile device...). Reply

  • brucethemoose - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    They weren't so bad IIRC... I'm on an 845 now. But I'm sure the 765 is much better.

    Now the 810, that one was the pig of the last decade.     Reply

  • Andrei Frumusanu - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    Power is competitive on the CPU side, and a fraction on the GPU side. See the LG Velvet review of how the SoC performs: https://www.anandtech.com/show/15905/the-lg-v60-an... Reply

  • brucethemoose - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    I love those DL/UL numbers for the modems. Its like you (theoreticaly) get gigabit for 5 whole minutes, before you get throttled to 3mbps for the rest of the month, and thats assuming you have an unlimited plan. Reply

  • Sharma_Ji - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    One plus trying to be new apple, thinking it's customers will purchase anything which has a 1+ logo on its back.

    A brand built upon Speed, using 765G is a shame.     Reply

  • psychobriggsy - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    This is about the price I am happy to pay for a phone. GPU is not quite what you'd want, but to get a decent 90Hz OLED screen, decent RAM and storage, good camera, and 5G at the price is pretty good.

    Sadly since Huawei are obscena negotium the cheap Honor phone range with Kirin chips that usually gave a flawed but decent CPU and GPU combination are not happening, and most of us are stuck with Qualcomm now as the SoC of choice for their mid-range phone.

    I hope the reviews stick this up against 2/3 year old contemporaries, not just against other current phones, so we can see what an upgrade could provide.     Reply

  • NextGen_Gamer - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - link

    Some corrections for the article:
    "The Nord is a special device for the company as it’s the first time since its inception that we’re seeing a product release outside of the usual flagship line-up." This sentence should be removed or edited, as OnePlus has released a specially designed budget device before, the OnePlus X.

    Snapdragon 765 mentions in the table and article should be amended to say 765G. The "G" has slightly faster graphics then vanilla 765 chipset.

    Maybe a footnote or other small mention should be made of the cheapest configuration: 6GB of RAM + 64GB of storage. That one is India only, for a USD equivalent of ~$335.     Reply
