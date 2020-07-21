OnePlus Announces Nord - Snapdragon 765 at 399€by Andrei Frumusanu on July 21, 2020 12:00 PM EST
Today OnePlus is announcing its latest smartphone, the new OnePlus Nord. The Nord is a special device for the company as it’s the first time since its inception that we’re seeing a product release outside of the usual flagship line-up. The new Nord positions itself as a mid-range device in the “premium” category, coming with a Snapdragon 765 SoC as well as an attractive price point.
|OnePlus 2020 Devices
|
OnePlus Nord
|OnePlus 8
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|SoC
|Snapdragon 765
1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.3GHz
1x Cortex-A76 @ 2.2GHz
6x Cortex-A55 @ 1.8GHz
Adreno 620
|Snapdragon 865
1x Cortex-A77 @ 2.84GHz
3x Cortex-A77 @ 2.42GHz
4x Cortex-A55 @ 1.80GHz
Adreno 640 @ 587MHz
|Display
|6.44-inch
FHD+ 2400 x 1080 (20:9)
90Hz Refresh Rate
|6.55-inch
FHD+ 2400 x 1080 (20:9)
90Hz Refresh Rate
|6.78-inch
QHD+ 3160 x 1440 (19.8:9)
120Hz Refresh Rate
|SAMOLED
|SAMOLED
HDR10+
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm
184 grams
|160.2 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm
180 grams
|165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm
199 grams
|RAM
|8/12GB LPDDR4X
|8/12GB LPDDR5
|NAND
Storage
|128/256 GB UFS 2.1
|128/256 GB UFS 3.0
|Battery
|4115mAh (15.84Wh) typ.
|4300mAh (16.55Wh) typ.
|4510mAh (17.36Wh) typ.
|30W Fast Charging
|-
|30W Wireless Fast Charging
(only via proprietary charger)
10W Qi Wireless Charging
|Front Camera
|32MP IMX616
f/2.45
+
8MP f/2.45
108° Ultra-wide
|16MP
f/2.0
|16MP
f/2.4
|Primary Rear Camera
|48MP 0.8µm 1/2" IMX586
(12MP 1.6µm 2x2 binning)
f/1.75 w/ OIS
|48MP 1.12µm 1/1.4" IMX689
(12MP 2.24µm 2x2 binning)
f/1.78 w/ OIS
|Secondary
Rear Camera
|8MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.25
119° FoV
|16MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.2
116° FoV
|48MP Ultra-Wide-Angle
f/2.2
120° FoV
|Tertiary
Rear Camera
|2MP Macro Camera
f/2.4
|8MP Telephoto
f/2.4
|Extra
Camera
|5MP Depth Camera
|-
|5MP Colour Sensor
f/2.4
|4G / 5G
Modem
|Snapdragon 5G
Integrated X52
(LTE Category 18/13)
DL = 1200 Mbps
UL = 150 Mbps
(5G NR Sub-6)
DL = ?
UL = ?
|Snapdragon 5G
Snapdragon Modem X55 (Discrete)
(LTE Category 24/22)
DL = 2500 Mbps - 7x20MHz CA, 1024-QAM
UL = 316 Mbps 3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM
(5G NR Sub-6)
DL = 7000 Mbps
UL = 3000 Mbps
mmWave for OnePlus 8 (non-Pro)
on Verizon in the US
|SIM Size
|NanoSIM + NanoSIM
|Wireless
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac
BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BDS
|802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax
BT 5.1 LE, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Galileo/BDS
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C
no 3.5mm jack
|Special Features
|On-screen fingerprint sensor
|IP68 Rating
|Launch OS
|Android 10 w/ Oxygen OS
|Launch Prices
|8+128GB: £379 / 399€
12+256GB: £469 / 599€
|8+128GB: $699 / 699€
12+256GB: $799 / 799€
|8+128GB: $899 / 899€
12+256GB: $999 / 999€
Spec-wise, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC which is beginning to see a lot of traction in this mid-range/premium category of devices. Generally, the SoC is somewhat on par with a Snapdragon 845 in terms of CPU performance and on par with an 835 in GPU performance, so there’s still quite a bit of a performance differentiation compared to its primary devices.
Albeit priced more aggressively, the Nord isn’t all that much of a slouch with its 8 and 12GB LPDDR4X RAM configuration, as well as featuring 128 or 256GB of storage, although the interface here uses an older UFS 2.1 implementation.
Other areas where there have been compromises in specifications are the weaker WiFi chipset which doesn’t feature WiFi 6/ 802.11ax connectivity, although everything else is functionally on par with the OnePlus 8.
Design-wise, the phone keeps things simple although still quite premium. We’re seeing an 6.44” 90HZ 1080p OLED display which at this price range is a winning combination, making it on par with the OnePlus 8 although some features such as HDR+ have been shelved.
OnePlus has opted for a dual-front camera design with a primary 32MP sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide module for wider selfie captures and video – a bit unusual given the higher-end flagships just have a single camera module. The camera hole-punch design reminds us of the Oppo Reno 3 Pro – certainly both phones share similarities given they’re manufactured in the same factories by the parent company.
Footprint-wise, the phone is similar to the OnePlus 8, and comes in at 158.3 x 73.3 x 82.2mm which is a sweet-spot form-factor. The weight is also very similar at 184g. Battery-wise, OnePlus was still able to house in a 4115mAh battery which is slightly smaller than the OnePlus 8’s.
Lastly in terms of rear camera configuration, the Nord features the same IMX586 main camera found on the OnePlus 8, which probably is amongst its most interesting value propositions. Although this module faired adequately in the OnePlus 8, it’s a good match for the Nord’s price point.
In addition to the main camera we also see a 8MP ultra-wide module which likely won’t be of great quality, as well as an extra 2MP macro sensor just like on the OP8, as well as an additional 5MP depth camera for helping portrait mode photography.
399/499€ starting August 4th
The Nord is debuting in European and Asian markets first on August 4th, with a tentative release in North America later. The phone comes priced in at £379/399€ for the standard 8/128GB variant, and £399/499€ for the 12/256GB model.
The phone vastly undercuts similar devices such as the recently released LG Velvet as well as OPPO’s own Find X2 Neo whilst essentially being on par in terms of specifications – I see the Nord becoming extremely popular and successful due to its aggressive pricing.
MooseMuffin - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkI hope this is a sign that companies are going to really compete in the sub-$500 price point again. Reply
quiksilvr - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkI am actually surprised that Apple is leading the charge on this. They already have a super affordable $399 phone with a flagship processor (albeit on a dated design) but their flagship flagship phone goes for under $700 now (and if the rumors are true for iPhone 12, even cheaper than that). I was really disappointed in Samsung for not only getting rid of the headphone jack but also getting ride of their affordable flagship series the S10E with no S20E. Here is hoping this holiday season will incentivize other manufacturers to do so. I doubt OnePlus will make a huge change in this space; my only hope is other Chinese brands go with a cleaner Android look rather than a bloated mess they have now. Reply
yankeeDDL - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkQuestion, how does the power consumption of the SD765 compares against that of SD835 or SD845? Those were power-hogs, if I recall correctly (for a mobile device...). Reply
brucethemoose - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkThey weren't so bad IIRC... I'm on an 845 now. But I'm sure the 765 is much better.
Now the 810, that one was the pig of the last decade. Reply
Andrei Frumusanu - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkPower is competitive on the CPU side, and a fraction on the GPU side. See the LG Velvet review of how the SoC performs: https://www.anandtech.com/show/15905/the-lg-v60-an... Reply
brucethemoose - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkI love those DL/UL numbers for the modems. Its like you (theoreticaly) get gigabit for 5 whole minutes, before you get throttled to 3mbps for the rest of the month, and thats assuming you have an unlimited plan. Reply
Sharma_Ji - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkOne plus trying to be new apple, thinking it's customers will purchase anything which has a 1+ logo on its back.
A brand built upon Speed, using 765G is a shame. Reply
psychobriggsy - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkThis is about the price I am happy to pay for a phone. GPU is not quite what you'd want, but to get a decent 90Hz OLED screen, decent RAM and storage, good camera, and 5G at the price is pretty good.
Sadly since Huawei are obscena negotium the cheap Honor phone range with Kirin chips that usually gave a flawed but decent CPU and GPU combination are not happening, and most of us are stuck with Qualcomm now as the SoC of choice for their mid-range phone.
I hope the reviews stick this up against 2/3 year old contemporaries, not just against other current phones, so we can see what an upgrade could provide. Reply
NextGen_Gamer - Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - linkSome corrections for the article:
"The Nord is a special device for the company as it’s the first time since its inception that we’re seeing a product release outside of the usual flagship line-up." This sentence should be removed or edited, as OnePlus has released a specially designed budget device before, the OnePlus X.
Snapdragon 765 mentions in the table and article should be amended to say 765G. The "G" has slightly faster graphics then vanilla 765 chipset.
Maybe a footnote or other small mention should be made of the cheapest configuration: 6GB of RAM + 64GB of storage. That one is India only, for a USD equivalent of ~$335. Reply